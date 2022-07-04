Ken Moris, Cooking for Comfort: Summertime and the fishing is easy

While a rich beef stew sounds good to refuel you on a cold winter’s night, a fresh fillet of fish seems designed for light, refreshing eating in the doldrums of summer.

Fish consumption goes back to the earliest times, for one reason: The technology to catch a fish is basic, with a line tied to some kind of hook hidden by bait. While today we may have high-tech alloy rods with space-age fluorocarbon line, the act of fishing is still pretty much the same.

Beyond being tasty (and we will get to that), the fish is swathed in symbolism. When I was in the Navy, I enjoyed several port calls in Hong Kong; this was a few years before it was transferred back to the People's Republic of China.

U.S. military members and government staff could visit a duty-free store run by the federal government, where the quality was guaranteed (which was not a given when you shopped in the markets).

Looking for a keepsake that I could also use, I noticed the image of fish on several pieces of porcelain. The explanation was that a pair of fish signifies marital bliss, fish swimming against the current indicates perseverance, and in general a fish symbolizes wealth and prosperity.

I still have a slim porcelain vase with two carp swimming side by side, framed by bamboo leaves, that I bought there and somehow managed to not break over all these years. So, the answer is, I’ve always been interested in fish, even when I didn’t know anything about them.

Here are three very different fish dishes that let you set your dinner in Hawaii, Mexico or India.

Lomi Salmon

Serves 4 to 6

Adapted from "Cook Real Hawai’i" by Sheldon Simeon

Chef Sheldon became nationally famous as a two-time Top Chef finalist, but he worked his way up cooking in some unglamourous jobs in Maui. He learned this recipe when he helped cook at the Old Lahaina Luau, making 40 pounds of lomi salmon a night, which was traditionally served alongside kalua pig. He writes that this dish is rooted in the whaling industry days, when whalers would bring salted salmon with them from Alaska and the Pacific Northwest to trade it with the Hawaiians.

1 pound skinless salmon fillet, cut into ¾-inch cubes

Kosher salt

6 medium plum tomatoes, seeded and diced (these need to be firm to keep their shape; ripe slicing tomatoes will fall apart)

2 small sweet onions, small-diced

4 scallions, thinly sliced

Tabasco sauce (optional)

In a small bowl, combine the cubed salmon and enough salt to coat thoroughly. Use your hands to massage the salt into the salmon for a few minutes, then cover and let sit for 4 hours in the fridge. (The chef says you can also let sit for 2 hours at room temperature, but I think you want chilled fish for this preparation.)

While the salmon is curing, in a medium bowl, combine the tomatoes, onions, scallions, and a few generous pinches of salt and gently toss with your hands. Cover the bowl and refrigerate. When the salmon is finished curing, rinse it well under cold and water and drain well, patting away any excess water with a paper towel. Remove the tomato-onion mixture from the fridge and pour off the liquid. Stir in the salmon and gently mix with your hands. Season with a few dashes of Tabasco, adding more salt, if needed. Serve chilled. This looks great served on a banana leaf, if you want to go all Hawaiian.

Pescado a la Veracruzana

(Fish Veracruz-style)

Serves 4

Adapted from Saveur article by Martha Rose Shulman, May 2, 2007

The eastern coastal city of Veracruz is famous for its Spanish upbringing since it was founded in 1519 by the Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés. Until 1760 it was the only port to handle trade with Spain and, until the advent of air travel, the primary port of entry for Europe.

The port and state of Veracruz not only blended Spaniards and indigenous Mexicans but also Cubans and enslaved Africans. This style of fish is so popular that I’ve enjoyed it in other parts of Mexico.

2 1-pound red snapper filets or sea bass steaks

Kosher salt

2 limes

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 white onions, peeled and chopped

6 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped

28-ounce can whole tomatoes

20 large green olives, such as manzanillas, pitted and chopped

2 tablespoons capers, rinsed

2 pickled jalapeño peppers, chopped

3 tablespoons pickled jalapeño juice

3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

2 sprigs fresh marjoram

½ teaspoon dried Mexican oregano (There are two types of oregano. They share a name but are from different plant families and have different tastes and aromas. Regular oregano is an Italian and Mediterranean herb with minty undertones. Mexican oregano is native to that country and has more lemon and citrus flavors and seems more assertive to me.)

2 bay leaves

Freshly ground black pepper

Corn tortillas, warmed

Sprinkle fillets with salt and place in a shallow pan. Cut limes in half and squeeze juice all over the fillets. Place lime halves in pan, cover, and marinate in refrigerator for 1 hour (don’t let them sit overnight in the juice, the acidity will change the flesh).

Heat oil in a large sauté pan over medium-low heat. Add onions and cook until golden, about 15 minutes.

Stir in garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add tomatoes, breaking them up in the pan, and cook for 10 minutes. Add olives, capers, jalapeños, jalapeño juice, parsley, rosemary, marjoram, oregano, and bay leaves. Season with salt and pepper; cook over low heat for 20 minutes.

Add fillets and their marinade, cover and cook, turning once, for 4 minutes per side. Discard bay leaves and limes. Serve hot with tortillas.

Cilantro and Yogurt Fish

Serves 4

Adapted from "The Nutmeg Trail: Recipes and Stories Along the Ancient Spice Routes" by Eleanor Ford

I’m currently reading this book (and yes, I do read cookbooks like most people consume novels: front to back, all the way through, sometimes staying up late to see how it ends) and really love this culinary history, which describes the origin of spices from places like Sri Lanka, India, and the Indonesian Spice Islands and touches on Europe for cumin, coriander and saffron.

As Ms. Ford writes, “The spice routes led to an early and enduring mingling of Asia and Europe, East and West. They knitted together a shared history.” She has traveled many of the old spice routes, and one of her previous books focused on food in the Central Asia and the Caucasus and another on the food of Indonesia.

I love to use yogurt as a tenderizer and flavor enhancer on chicken and fish, which often need a boost in seasoning. This is a recipe from Kenya and India, which the author recommends paired with rice or Indian breads. She, I believe, is British and gives the recipes in metric and converts them to imperial quantities.

100 grams (3 1/2 ounces) cilantro

3 green finger chilies seeds in, roughly chopped

1 large tomato, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 ½ teaspoons fine sea salt

600 grams (1 pound 5 ounces) firm white fish fillets, in large chunks

3 tablespoons neutral oil

3 cm (1 1/4 inches) fresh ginger, peeled and minced (about 1 tablespoon)

6 garlic cloves, minced

200 g (3/4 cup) yogurt

Set aside handful of cilantro leaves to use at the end, and remove any very thick stems, keeping the smaller ones.

Roughly chop and put into a blender with the chili, tomato, tomato paste, lemon juice, 1 teaspoon of the salt and 200 ml (generous ¾ cup) water. Blitz to a green paste.

Sprinkle the remaining ½ teaspoon of salt over the fish and leave to cure for 10 minutes, then rinse under cold water.

Meanwhile, heat the oil in a high-sided frying pan and cook the ginger and garlic together to lose the rawness.

Pour in the cilantro mixture and bubble together for 10 minutes. It will lose its vibrancy but intensify in flavor.

Spoon in the yogurt gradually, stirring as you go to prevent it spitting. Simmer for a minute longer to get a sauce the texture of thick cream—thin with a splash of water if needed.

Add the fish and stir to coat. Cover the pan and cook gently for 3-5 minutes until the fish is just starting to flake but not fall apart. Serve scattered with fresh cilantro.

Ken Morris has been cooking for comfort for more than 30 years and learning in kitchens from Alaska to Thailand to Italy. He now cooks and writes from his kitchen in Napa. Email macmor@sbcglobal.net.