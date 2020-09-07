Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: A few ways to enjoy figs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The fig is one of the oldest known fruit trees in the world. Illustrations of fig trees are found on monuments and tombs of ancient Egypt. It is mentioned repeatedly in the Bible, starting with Adam and Eve, when they used fig tree leaves to cover themselves after they ate the forbidden fruit and realized that they were naked. The Bible uses the fig as an indication of prosperity, as during King Solomon’s reign: “Judah and Israel lived in safety, every man under his vine and his fig tree.”

Closer to home, figs were brought to California by the Spanish who first planted them at the San Diego Mission in 1769. As they created a chain of missions reaching north along El Camino Reál, fig trees were so valued that they were planted at each site. The Mission fig, California’s leading black fig, takes its name from this history. Today, 100 percent of the dried figs and 98 percent of the fresh figs grown commercially in the U.S. are from California.

Figs grow in a lot of warm areas but produce their best fruit in Mediterranean climates with hot, dry summers and cool, wet winters, which Napa happens to be blessed with. I enjoy looking out my kitchen window at our single Black Mission fig tree, which has already produced enough fruit this year for one tart and we would have had another, if I would stop eating the ripe fruit as I pick it.