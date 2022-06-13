Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Celebrating summer with sweet corn tartine

I grew up growing and eating lots of fresh sweet corn in the summer. Turns out, the rich soil of northern Indiana, where I spent my early years, combined with its hot, humid summers, is the perfect spot.

Most garden plants stop growing when temperatures rise above 85°F, but corn will continue to grow in very hot weather, which the Midwest is blessed with in the summer. So, when the temperature rises into the 90s, it seems like you can actually see the corn grow.

Sweet corn is called maize in most countries outside the U.S. It’s another one of those tasty plants that originated in Central and South America, was discovered by European explorers who transported it back to Europe, and then travelers brought it back to North America when Europeans settled there, where they were greeted with corn by the Native Americans.

Nowadays you can find seeds for sweet varieties such as Silver Queen, Ambrosia, and Peaches & Cream, but all that we could buy when I was growing up in the 1970s were packets simply labeled Sweet Corn. The seeds were a pale pink, proudly sprayed with a fungicide by Monsanto, but in those days that seemed like a good way to cut down on disease.

I do a lot of my corn cooking on the grill. When I was a Boy Scout — and I casually let it slip to my guests that I did earn a Cooking Merit Badge — we were taught to pull down the leaves covering the corn, remove the silk, then pull up the leaves, then soak the ear in water for a half hour before you put the ear on the grill and basically steam them.

Nowadays, I strip everything off the ear, rub it with a little sunflower oil or other high smoke temperature oil and put it directly on the grill. As long as you watch the ear and rotate it often, it will only pick up some nice grill marks and the kernels of corn will cook through. I have a plate ready with some room-temperature butter for its landing pad, rolling the cobs in the butter as I salt it. It’s simple and delicious.

We talked about this last year, but in case you misplaced your Summer Corn article from last June in the Napa Register, here are some tips for buying and preparing corn:

The average level of sugar runs between 8% and 18%, but that converts into starch quickly after harvest. That’s why it is important that you pick the same day that you plan to eat them.

When you cut the kernels off the cob, don’t push your knife blade straight down the corn cob. Knives are designed to slice, so start your cut at the tip of the blade and slice down the cob with the cutting edge, finishing at the heel (the end of the blade). The knife slices down with only a modest force, cutting the kernels smoothly.

Use the back (not the cutting edge) of your knife to scrape out any corn milk remaining on the cob; that way you don’t dull the blade.

My plan this week is to make my corn dish a bit more sophisticated than simply grilled corn by serving it as part of a tartine. Tartines are the hip thing in lots of restaurants, notably the Tartine Bakery with locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Seoul, South Korea.

A tartine is defined by Merriam-Webster.com as “a French term used to refer to a bread appetizer that has been buttered and covered with jam, honey, melted cheese or other similar ingredients.”

Of course, Americans have expanded that to layer just about anything on top of a nice piece of toast on which you add more ingredients so it becomes your main course.

Grilled Corn and Peach Tartine

Serves 2, but easy to scale up

This takes advantage of two of the ingredients I’ve seen recently at the farmer’s market that I love, white peaches and corn, and I usually have goat cheese in the refrigerator. You could add more items on top, but like pizza making, you only want to showcase a few items so you can actually taste what you made, instead of creating a potpourri where the flavors get lost.

1 tablespoon butter at room temperature

2 broad slices of sourdough bread

1 ear of sweet corn, shucked and silk removed

1 white peach, cut in half and pitted

Extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

1 ounce of goat cheese (yes, I probably use more because I love its tart taste)

Handful of basil leaves, rolled together and thinly sliced (chiffonade)

Heat your grill pan on high until very hot, then turn to medium (or bring your charcoal grill to white ash stage). Spread the butter on the sourdough pieces, then brown the bread and grill the corn and peach halves until the peaches start to caramelize and the corn has a nice char on each side, 5 minutes, depending on your grill.

Remove from heat and cut the corn off the cob and place in a large bowl. Slice the grilled peaches as thin as possible and mix with the corn. Add a tablespoon or more of the olive oil and season with salt and gently mix to combine.

Pile the corn and peach mixture onto the toasted sourdough bread. Top with knob of goat cheese and sprinkling of basil.

Corn, Avocado, and Radish Tartine

Serves 4

Adapted from “Serious Entertaining: Four Easy Summer Tartines” by J. Kenji López-Alt on the Serious Eats website, Aug. 30, 2018

Kenji (as everyone online seems to call him) is the author of The New York Times bestseller “The Food Lab: Better Home Cooking Through Science” (based on his Serious Eats column of the same name) and in March 2022 published “The Wok: Recipes and Techniques.” I love reading his columns and books because he uses the scientific method to improve recipes and to explain the science of cooking to people who have not attended a culinary college. He picked up his systematic technique while attending MIT, where he graduated with a degree in architecture.

4 slices of hearty bread, such as French pain au levain or sourdough

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 medium clove garlic split in half, and 1 medium clove garlic, minced (about 1 teaspoon)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 cups shucked corn kernels from about 2 ears corn

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 teaspoons juice from 1 lime

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves

4 scallions, thinly sliced

1 avocado

4 radishes, thinly sliced

Preheat broiler to high and adjust rack to 6 inches below element. Brush bread slices on all sides with 2 tablespoons olive oil and rub with split garlic clove on all surfaces. Season with salt and pepper. Place on a rimmed baking sheet or broiler pan and broil until golden brown and toasted on first side, about 3 minutes. Flip and broil until second side is toasted, about 2 minutes longer.

Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a medium cast iron or non-stick skillet over high heat until shimmering. Add corn and cook without moving until well charred on first side, about 4 minutes. Flip and toss and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until well toasted on all sides, about 8 minutes total. Season to taste with salt and pepper and transfer to a medium bowl.

Add minced garlic, mayonnaise, remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil, and lime juice. Add cilantro and scallions, reserving some for garnish. Toss corn to combine and season with more salt and pepper as desired.

Mash avocado with the back of a fork in a medium bowl and season to taste with salt and pepper. Spread bread with mashed avocado, top with corn and radishes, sprinkle with remaining cilantro and scallions, and serve.

Savory Roasted Corn & Mushroom Tartine

Serves 2

Adapted from Susan Cooks Vegan website, Feb. 26, 2020

You can take your bag to the farmers' market today and pick up just about everything for this tartine: fresh bread, onions, mushrooms, red peppers, and corn. Even the olive oil. I haven’t cooked from this website before, but she seems to offer some nice vegan dishes, if you’re looking for that sort of thing.

2 slices of ½ thick country-style whole grain bread

2-3 tablespoons of olive oil

¼ cup of diced onion (red or white)

½ cup of mixed mushrooms, such as chanterelles, cremini, button or trumpet, coarsely chopped

1/3 cup of corn kernels

¼ cup of red pepper, diced

Salt and pepper to season

Fresh basil to garnish

Heat a grill pan or a large skillet over medium heat. Drizzle bread with olive oil and place on one half of the grill or skillet to toast. Check toast after 3-4 minutes. When it's browned, flip over to cook the other side.

Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil to the clear side of the grill or skillet. If you don’t have enough room, use a second skillet on a new element over medium heat. Add mushrooms cut side down to the hot pan. Do not touch or stir for 2-3 minutes. Add onions, stir and cook for an additional 2 minutes.

Add corn and red pepper, stir, and cook for 2-3 minutes or until corn is cooked through. Season with salt and pepper. Taste the mixture and season more if necessary. Remove the toast from the heat, placing the olive-oiled side up. Divide mushroom evenly onto toast slices. Garnish with fresh basil.