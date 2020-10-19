Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Cole crops: recipes for cool season veggies

Fall means a sad goodbye to summer foods such as tomatoes, corn and cucumbers but one of the pleasures of living in Northern California is many other vegetables thrive in our cool, sometimes cold, weather of October to April.

Even if you don’t have a winter garden or just don’t have enough room to grow everything you want, the Napa Farmers Market and local grocery stores are beginning to welcome root crops, salad greens and, the crop we’re focusing on today: cole crops such as broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts and bok choy.

But, who was the Mr. Cole that they are named after? The term refers to cruciferous vegetables of the Brassicaceae family being raised for food production such as cauliflower, cabbage, kale, bok choy, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and similar green leaf vegetables.

“The Oxford Companion to Food” explains, “Cole is derived from the Dutch koolsla, formed by combining two Dutch words, kool meaning cabbage, and sla, an abbreviated word meaning salad.” The first reference in the US was in 1794 as cold slaw and it has transformed to cole-slaw by 1842.

There’s a lot to choose from in this family but here are three easy-to-make recipes to get you started.