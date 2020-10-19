Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Cole crops: recipes for cool season veggies

Fall means a sad goodbye to summer foods such as tomatoes, corn and cucumbers but one of the pleasures of living in Northern California is many other vegetables thrive in our cool, sometimes cold, weather of October to April.
Even if you don’t have a winter garden or just don’t have enough room to grow everything you want, the Napa Farmers Market and local grocery stores are beginning to welcome root crops, salad greens and, the crop we’re focusing on today: cole crops such as broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts and bok choy.
But, who was the Mr. Cole that they are named after? The term refers to cruciferous vegetables of the Brassicaceae family being raised for food production such as cauliflower, cabbage, kale, bok choy, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and similar green leaf vegetables.
“The Oxford Companion to Food” explains, “Cole is derived from the Dutch koolsla, formed by combining two Dutch words, kool meaning cabbage, and sla, an abbreviated word meaning salad.” The first reference in the US was in 1794 as cold slaw and it has transformed to cole-slaw by 1842.
There’s a lot to choose from in this family but here are three easy-to-make recipes to get you started.
This is probably the most-often made dish for my wife and me. It seems to be an easy match with just about anything we prepare on the grill. There are hundreds of variations on this slaw but I don’t taste the need for additional mayonnaise or even using Greek yogurt. Traditionally for coleslaw, cooks use distilled white vinegar but the lemon juice works better with the yogurt to me. But, after you’ve mixed it together you may decide it needs a chopped apple or handful of raisins. Or, you may have a couple of carrots on hand instead of the red pepper. This dish is as adaptable as they come.
Cabbage Coleslaw
Serves 4 as a side dish
4 cups mixed shredded red and green cabbage (or only one type: this is more for the visual appeal than taste) Sure, you can buy shredded cabbage but it’s easy to take a sharp knife to a cabbage wedge and make thin shreds.
1/2 red pepper, cored and sliced into sticks, then cross cut into small squares
Small bunch of chives, chopped
1 cup whole milk yogurt (may need a bit more but don’t try sneaking in non-fat yogurt. Sweetened low-fat yogurt can be as high in sugar as a dessert)
½ fresh lemon, squeezed (you may decide you want more, so don’t toss the other half away)
Kosher salt (I’m not a fan of freshly ground black pepper in my Cole slaw but some people have opposing views).
Combine red and green cabbages, red pepper, and chopped chives in a large bowl. Toss to mix well.
Whisk yogurt and lemon juice in a medium bowl until smooth. Season to taste with salt. Slaw mixture and dressing can be made 8 hours ahead but cover separately and chill.
When ready to serve, add dressing (adding too early means soggy slaw) and toss to evenly coat. Taste a few pieces of cabbage to see if it needs more salt or lemon juice to make it come alive. It’s a nice touch to serve on chilled salad plates if you’ve doing a more formal dinner.
Roasted Cauliflower with Pancetta, Olives and Crisp Parmesan
2 main-dish servings or 4 side-dish servings
By Melissa Clark from her column in The New York Times
I’m a big fan of Melissa Clark and her well-thought-out recipes. Even while pumping out great ideas for The New York Times Cooking section, she somehow manages to also continue writing bestselling cookbooks (yes, I own a few) while I can barely produce an article once a week.
1 large head cauliflower (about 1 3/4 pounds), trimmed and cut into bite-size florets (about 8 cups)
½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
½ teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed
⅓ cup olives, crushed, pitted and chopped
1 fat garlic clove, finely grated or minced
1 ½ tablespoons fresh lemon juice, plus more to taste
⅛ teaspoon red-pepper flakes, plus more as needed
4 ounces pancetta or bacon, cut into 1/8-inch cubes
¾ teaspoon cumin or caraway seeds
½ cup shredded (not ground) Parmesan
¼ cup chopped fresh parsley or mint leaves and tender stems, for serving
Heat oven to 425 degrees. Place cauliflower on a rimmed baking sheet and toss with 1/4 cup olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt until well coated. Roast for 15 minutes. In a small bowl, whisk together olives, garlic, lemon juice, 1/8 teaspoon red-pepper flakes and a large pinch of salt. Drizzle in the remaining 1/4 cup olive oil, whisking well.
After the cauliflower has roasted for 15 minutes, add pancetta and cumin seeds to pan and gently mix to combine. Sprinkle Parmesan on top and roast for another 15 to 20 minutes, until cauliflower is tender, the pancetta rendered, and cheese is golden brown and crunchy.
Spoon olive dressing all over roasted cauliflower while still hot and toss to combine. Taste, and add more salt, red pepper flakes or lemon juice, if needed. Scatter parsley over the top before serving
Balsamic-Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Serves 6 to 8
Many years ago we tried welcoming Brussels sprouts into our dinner menu but simply sautéing them just made them taste like small cabbages (which they are, but they don’t have to taste like them).
We tried steaming them (only did that once) and roasting whole Brussels sprouts in the oven, but they became burnt on the outside but not cooked in the center. But, these were closer to what we wanted (I know, this is starting to read like one of those Cook’s Illustrated articles that show all of their iterations before they reach the perfect recipe).
The obvious solution was cutting them in half, doubling the surface to become crispy-roasted. This was much better but seemed a bit dull so, when all else fails toss in some balsamic vinegar. (We had been to Bologna, Italy, the largest town nearest to Modena, home to Italy’s famed balsamic vinegar production, and fell in love with the stuff.) That seemed to punch all of the tickets for us. The type and amount of fresh herbs will vary depending on what you have on hand.
1 lb. Brussels sprouts, bottom pared, cut in half
1 garlic clove, finely minced
1 Tbsp. fresh sage, chopped
1 Tbsp. parsley, chopped
1 Tbsp. fresh thyme, chopped
1 Tbsp. fresh rosemary, chopped
2 oz. Balsamic vinegar (may need more)
3 oz. extra-virgin olive oil
Preheat the oven to 425°F. Cut the Brussels sprouts in half lengthwise. Line a half pan sheet with tin foil.
In a medium bowl, mix the olive oil, garlic, sage, parsley, thyme, and rosemary. Toss the pared Brussels sprouts in the marinade, and season to taste with salt. Let it sit for 10 minutes. Scoop the vegetables out of the marinade with a strainer and spread them on the foil-lined cookie sheet, cut side down (this seems like extra work but this makes it easier to ensure both sides are evenly roasted). Reserve the leftover marinade.
Roast in the hot oven, using a spatula to flip the pieces over after about 10 minutes and roast on the round side for another 10 minutes or more. Remove when the Brussels sprouts are tender (check by putting a sharp paring blade through the thickest part to ensure there is no resistance) and nicely caramelized.
Toss the hot roasted Brussels sprouts into the reserved marinade with the Balsamic vinegar and serve while still warm.
