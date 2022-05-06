Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: In search of deliciousness at the Global Plant-Forward Culinary Summit

You are right: People are trying to change the way you eat. But how are they attempting to get you to consume more plants and less animal protein? In one word: deliciousness.

The Culinary Institute of America held its fourth annual Global Plant-Forward Culinary Summit at Copia in Napa in April. According to the CIA’s Plant Based Kitchen website, “Plant-forward is one of the most significant culinary mega-trends underway in America and in global foodservice,” not only for the health of humans but because meat-centered diets are a major contributor to climate change and the depletion of fresh water, soils and forests.

While everyone knows when something is delicious, they just can’t describe what it is, Mark Erickson, a certified master chef and the provost for the CIA, gave it a try. He proposed deliciousness is based on psycho-physical stimulations, which are processed in the brain. These stimulations are related to hedonism (pleasure as the chief goal in life) and it motivates behavior, which was a common goal of conference presenters.

Of course, trying to define deliciousness is like trying to explain comedy but a few examples of how companies are trying to use it to change the way we eat was moderated by Matt Hood, senior director of Global Food at Google.

His company is serving 300,000 meals a day in 320 cafes spread over 56 countries, all to allow their employees to come together over delicious food. (Yep, the quest for deliciousness appears again.) Matt said that Google hired its first chef before their first HR person, admitting this may have caused different problems later. Even the food program at Google has a mission statement, which can be summed up as “To enable Google to attract and retain happy, healthy top talent.”

Google has food shots, which are aspirational goals much like moon shots where in the 1960s. A major goal is they want to “Shift individuals to a balanced, plant-forward diet.”

Why would a major company spend time and resources to change their employees’ diet? They see that one-third of the world’s greenhouse emissions comes from the food system: The highest impact is from beef, lamb and goat. The lowest impact is from wheat, corn, legumes, and rice.

They are attempting to change their employees’ eating habits by making the plant-based food fun and, yes, delicious. Their goal is “Make the better choice the easiest choice.”

At Linkedin, the company’s goal by 2030 is to be carbon negative, water positive and zero waste; and food is a large component of the equation. Today, in 34 countries they have plant-forward stations.in 27 food service outlets.

But changing employees’ food habits in a free company cafeteria is one thing; what about in the cutthroat world of fast casual dining, where customers vote with their money?

Ras Nussbaler, owner of Shouk Restaurant Group with four restaurants in the Washington DC area, views said the company views itself as "Street Food on a Mission" with 100% plant-based food and 100% "real food" (meaning nothing concocted in the laboratory).

Basing their menu on Israeli street food, their core beliefs are: nothing processed; no meat or meat analogs (food products that are designed to mimic meat), just vegetables, thoughtfully put together. This translates as pitas, grain bowls, hummus, salads, sides and dessert. They believe if the food is delicious (that word again) enough, you don’t need meat.

“But I don’t like vegetables” is an often heard complaint. Mr. Nussbaler responds they have four times won Washington DC’s “Best Fast Casual.” Not Best Vegetarian or Best Vegan, but beating every burger joint, pizza shack and chicken stand in the area. He says they are successful because they attract flexitarians, those who are not strictly vegan or vegetarians but who eat meat or fish occasionally.

Chef Seth Mendelsohn, a graduate of CIA, seems like an unusual convert to plant-based cooking. He was a Food TV star, appearing on Bravo TV’s "Top Chef," and several other cooking-related shows, including "Beat Bobby Flay."

He also had worked in the kitchens of famous fine-dining restauranteurs such as Thomas Keller and Drew Nieporent and then launched a hamburger joint, Good Stuff Eatery, We, the Pizza and Santa Rosa Taqueria before discovering plant-based cooking.

He has opened several East Coast locations of PLNT Burger, featuring Beyond Meat Pattys (yep, that’s not meat), which he believes is better for people and the planet. He has partnered with Seth Goldman, founder of Honest Tea and chairman of the board at Beyond Meat to also produce Eat the Change Organic Mushroom Jerky, which uses mushrooms that have an imperfect appearance, so they won’t be sold in stores. These new products are in response to not only the goal of saving emissions, land and water; Mendelsohn has seen the rise of eco-anxiety and the main-streaming of plant-based foods.

Another way that plant-based eating has become popular in North America is using dishes from street food vendors and chefs of Asia, which has always been plant forward.

Chef Mai Pham, chef-owner of Lemon Grass and Star Ginger in Sacramento, specializes in Southeast Asian cuisine, featuring the bright flavors of Vietnam, Thailand and beyond, and inspired by street food vendors, has written several cookbooks, including "Pleasures of the Vietnamese Table" and "Flavors of Asia."

She gave a cooking demonstration that shows how food from southeast Asia is “inherently plant forward.” As in many traditional cultures, meat is scarce, but the market is full of inexpensive vegetables.

A temple in South Korea is not an obvious source for inspiration of plant-forward cooking in US restaurants but the audience became hushed to catch every word of the translation from the diminutive Jeong Kwan Seunim.

A Buddhist nun and director of Chunjinam Hermitage at the Baegyangsa Tenple, she became famous in the US when she was featured in an episode of Netflix’s "Chef’s Table" in Season Three.

This is remarkable since she only cooks for fellow nuns and monks, as well as occasional visitors, but the temple does not have a restaurant, and she has no formal culinary training.

Jeong Kwan explained in Korea there is: street food, home-style food and the lesser known temple cuisine. As part of its connection to Buddhist philosophy, this cooking does not use meat but only natural and seasonal ingredients and incorporates preserved and fermented food.

While this sounds like unexciting eating, her skill and presentation of temple food has attracted world-wide attention, including that of of Noma in Copenhagen and Chef Éric Ripert, of Le Bernadin in New York City.

But, in America, can plant-forward cuisine only succeed as casual and ethnic foods? In Healdsburg, Chef Kyle Connaughton and his wife and head farmer Katina Connaughton are co-owners of the Michelin 3-star SingleThread Restaurant.

Chef Kyle reported via Zoom that his wife harvests daily from their own farm and what he and his kitchen do is “tell the story of today,” led by the produce, not the protein.

The restaurant has a 10-course menu created for only 64 guests each night. Reservations are made two months in advance and paid in advance “so the guests can concentrate on enjoying their meal.”

The advantage of this early contact is the restaurant can discuss any dietary preferences and restrictions well before the guests are seated and make the alternative dish “elevated, not as if they were receiving something less than the rest of the table.” Twelve percent of their guests request a vegan or vegetarian meal. In the five years they’ve been open the restaurant has seen a two-percent growth of vegetarian meals each year.

In the kitchen

As part of the quest for deliciousness, attendees could sign up in advance for a cooking session with one of the guest chefs.

The first day, I chose Chef David Tanis, former chef at Chez Panisse and now chef at Lulu, at the Hammer Museum at UCLA. Since the audience was packed with chefs, I thought I’d be assigned to a couple of experienced professionals, they’d jump at the heavy duty cooking, and I would cut up vegetables or something easy.

Nope, I was paired with a couple of guys from marketing or someplace without a kitchen because they spent most of their time trying to make aioli as I wrestled with the harder task of making vegetable fritters.

We eventually got everything done, but I’d recommend starting on making the fritters first.

For the second day, I picked the kitchen with Chef Abra Berens, chef at her Granor Farm in Michigan and author of two respected cookbooks. Again, I tried to stand near a couple of professionals in their white chef jackets when the instructor assigned jobs, but I was assigned the station to make Sweet Pea Dip on Kohlrabi rounds on my own. The recipe is not complicated but to make that much dip completely clogged the Vitamix blender and I end up having to scoop the half-mashed peas into a pro kitchen Robot-Coupe mixer to finish it.

Fennel Frond and Spinach Fritters

David Tanis, as presented at the 2022 Global Plant-Forward Culinary Summit

Yield: 96 fritters

2 pounds spinach leaves

2 pounds green fennel fronds, bushy

12 large eggs, large, beaten

4 cups grated Parmesan or pecorino, grated

4 cups coarse breadcrumbs, from day-old bread (or as needed)

2 cups parsley, chopped

4 teaspoons crushed red pepper

4 teaspoons fennel seeds, lightly toasted, then ground to a powder

Salt as needed

Ground black pepper as needed

Extra-virgin olive oil, for frying as needed

Aioli (recipe follows) as needed

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Drop in the spinach leaves, just to wilt them, then transfer to a colander using a slotted spoon. Rinse the spinach with cool water, drain, and squeeze dry. Add the fennel fronds to the boiling water, reduce the heat, and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, until tender. Drain, cool, and lay the fronds on a kitchen towel to dry.

Put the spinach and fennel fronds on a cutting board and finely chop together. With your hands, squeeze out any excess water from the mixture. You should have about 1 cup. Transfer to a medium bowl and add the eggs, cheese, breadcrumbs, parsley, crushed red pepper, and ground fennel. Season generously with salt and pepper and mix well. Add some more breadcrumbs if the mixture doesn’t hold together. Form into 24 (2-inch diameter) patties.

Pour olive oil into a 1-inch depth into a large cast-iron skillet and heat to 350° F. working in batches, fry the fennel patties, turning once, until golden, about 3 minutes per side. Remove and blot briefly on paper towels. Serve warm, sprinkled with a little salt. 4. Serve fitters warm with aioli.

Aioli

David Tanis,as presented at the 2022 Global Plant-Forward Culinary Summit

Yield: 7 ½ Cups

6 egg yolks

10 - 18 garlic cloves, mashed to a paste with a pinch of salt

Olive oil (see note) 6 cups

6 tablespoons cold water

Salt as needed

Put the egg yolks and garlic in a heavy bowl and beat with a wire whisk for a minute or so, until slightly thickened.

Slowly drizzle in the oil, starting with a teaspoon of oil at a time, whisking in a circular motion and making sure the oil is thoroughly incorporated each time before adding the next teaspoon.

Once the sauce begins to thicken, graduate to a tablespoon at a time, remaining vigilant to fully incorporate each new addition of oil before continuing. Failing to do so or adding too much oil at once, will cause the emulsion to break. (If this happens, start over with a new egg yolk, and whisk in the curdled mixture as if it were oil.) When you’ve added 1 cup of oil and the sauce is quite thick, thin it by whisking in a tablespoon or two of cold water. Then gradually whisk in the remaining cup of oil.

Thin again as necessary I usually add a big pinch of salt at this point and then let the sauce sit for a few minutes before tasting, allowing the salt to dissolve. The garlic flavor will intensify as the aioli sits, so make it at least 30 minutes before serving – but be sure to use it the day it is made.

Note: Use 1 cup of fruity olive oil plus 1 cup of vegetable oil in place of 2 cups of olive oil.

Sweet Pea Pip on Kohlrabi Rounds

Abra Berens, as presented at the 2022 Global Plant-Forward Culinary Summit

Yield: 2 quarts

4 pounds green peas, shelled

2 cups olive oil

1 teaspoon chili flakes

40 mint leaves

Salt as needed

12 pounds kohlrabi

8 ounces microgreen and/or edible flowers

Blanch the peas in boiling salted water until cooked but still bright green (3 minutes).

Blend in a food processor with the olive oil, chili flakes, mint leaves and a few pinches of salt until smooth.

Peel and cut the kohlrabi into ¼-inch thick rounds and then punch out 1 ½ inch rounds with a biscuit cutter.

Top the kohlrabi rounds with the pea puree and garnish with the micro greens/flowers.

Note: If the kohlrabi rounds are cut in advance, store in water to keep crisp and fully dry before

assembling.

Ken Morris has been cooking for comfort for more than 30 years and learning in kitchens from Alaska to Thailand to Italy. He now cooks and writes from his kitchen in Napa. Email macmor@sbcglobal.net.