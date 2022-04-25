Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Serving breakfast for dinner

Why is one dish deemed breakfast food while another is served only at lunch or dinner? We’re missing a lot of good flavors if we shove food into narrow categories of only served at breakfast or lunch or dinner. If I’m hungry, it doesn’t matter when a dish is traditionally served, I’ll scarf it down and ask for seconds.

Who dictated that eggs are only for breakfast? What about an omelet, Spain’s tortilla de patata (potato omelet), the North African shakshuka, the Israeli sabich, a savory soufflé, egg salad sandwich, quiche…? The list goes on and on of egg dishes that for generations have been served for dinner.

In fact, there are so many dinner egg dishes that I’m going to limit myself to just one in this example of serving breakfast for dinner and offer a couple of other breakfast dishes that have pushed their way onto lunch and dinner menus.

Chilaquiles Rojos

Serves 2 as main course or 4 when accompanied by other dishes

Adapted from "Authentic Mexican" by Rick Bayless

I’ve seen this sold as breakfast in tiny kitchens in markets throughout Mexico but I like this version from Chef Rick Bayless’ first book, which he says he learned in Mexico City.

While chilaquiles is a simple recipe, I’m not awake enough to pull it off in the morning but by evening my motor functions are ready for a little spice. You can switch the tomato-chile sauce out for tomatillo sauce to make it chilaquiles verdes. Both sauces are great additions to other dishes.

Tomato-Chile Sauce

1 28-ounce can of good quality tomatoes, drained, cut in half, seeded, then roughly chopped

2 to 3 jalapeños, stemmed and roughly chopped ( If you want a mild sauce, cut in half and remove the seeds.)

½ small white onion, roughly chopped

1 large clove of garlic, peeled and roughly chopped

1 tablespoon lard or vegetable oil

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Add chopped tomatoes, jalapeños, onion and garlic to a blender. Process the mixture until pureed. Heat the lard/oil in a medium-large skillet. When it is hot enough for a drop of the mixture really sizzle, add it all at once and stir constantly for about 5 minutes, as the puree sears and cooks into a thicker, more orange-colored sauce. Season with salt and taste to see if more is needed. This can be made well in advance.

6 medium-thick, store-bought corn tortillas, left uncovered overnight or dried out in the oven at 350°F

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1 ½ cups tomato-chile sauce from above

1 cup chicken broth

½ cup boneless, cooked chicken (use rotisserie chicken or I use leftovers from grilling chicken the night before)

¼ teaspoon kosher salt or to taste

1/3 cup sour cream thinned with a little milk or cream to make it smooth

2 tablespoons crumbled Mexican queso fresco or queso añejo or feta (but you really should go the Mexican route for the full effect)

1 thin slice of white onion, broken into rings

Cut the tortillas into eights. If they feel moist, dry the pieces for a few minutes in a 350°F until feel leathery.

Pour the oil into a medium-size skillet set over medium-high heat. When hot enough to make a tortilla piece sizzle, add half the tortilla pieces. Turn them frequently until they are lightly browned and nearly crisp, then remove and drain on paper towels. Fry and drain the remaining tortilla pieces.

Reduce heat to medium-low and discard any oil that remains. Return the tortilla pieces to the skillet and add the sauce, broth, and optional chicken. Stir well to coat the tortillas, cover the skillet and simmer until the tortillas are soft but not mushy, about 5 minutes. Season with salt. Scoop the mixture onto a warm serving platter.

Drizzle with the cream, sprinkle the cheese and decorate with onion rings. Serve immediately.

Avocado Tartine with Roasted Red Peppers and Smoked Salmon

Serves 2 but easy to upsize

Sure, everybody makes avocado toast these days but take your taste buds to the next level with a tartine. This French term is used to describe any open-faced sandwich, but it makes your piece of avocado toast piled high with peppers and salmon sound more sophisticated.

2 ripe Hass avocados

1/2 tsp. sherry vinegar

Kosher salt

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

4 slices sourdough bread, toasted

1/2 cup finely chopped roasted red peppers from a jar of roasted peppers

1 lime, cut in half

4 thin pieces of smoked salmon (sure you can add more)

Flaky sea salt optional

In a medium bowl, mash the avocados with the vinegar juice and a generous pinch of salt, leaving some chunky pieces. Divide the avocado among the bread slices, and top with peppers, drape the smoked salmon, squeeze of lime juice and a pinch of flaky sea salt. You could add a salad to make it a whole dinner. Or, make another tartine.

Eggs Benedict

Serves 4

Adapted from Alison Roman in The New York Times

To my taste, there is no way someone could or should pull this off in the morning; even brunch would be pushing it. But if you plan ahead, this is a rewarding dinner. It’s also endlessly adaptable: Add sliced avocado, or swap in some smoked salmon to make Eggs Hemingway, or wilted spinach for the Canadian bacon to transform your dish into Eggs Florentine.

For the Hollandaise:

¾ cup (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter

3 large egg yolks

1 ½ teaspoon fresh lemon juice, plus more to taste

¼ teaspoon cayenne or hot paprika, plus more to taste

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

For the poached eggs:

1 tablespoon white distilled vinegar

Kosher salt

8 large eggs

For the Benedict and assembly:

4 English muffins, split

8 slices Canadian bacon or thick-cut ham (or 8 slices regular, thick-cut bacon)

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

¼ cup chopped chives

2 tablespoons chopped dill, tarragon or parsley

Flaky sea salt

Coarsely ground black pepper

Make the Hollandaise: Melt butter in a small pot over medium heat until it’s foamy but not yet beginning to brown, 3 to 4 minutes.

Place egg yolks and 2 teaspoons of water in a blender. Start blending, and, working very slowly, add the hot, melted butter until it’s all incorporated. (If it starts to get too thick to blend, add 1/2 teaspoon of water.) Add lemon juice and cayenne, though feel free to adjust the amounts to taste, and season with salt and pepper. Transfer the Hollandaise to a small bowl, and place plastic wrap directly on the surface so it doesn’t form a skin. Set aside. (It will keep at room temperature while you work.)

Poach the eggs: Fill a medium pot with 3 inches of water. Add vinegar, season with salt and bring to a simmer. (Look for just a few bubbles; it should never boil.) Using the handle of a spoon or spatula, stir the water with a clockwise motion. Gently crack an egg into the center of the pot, letting the water swirl around it and allowing the white to envelop the yolk. Repeat with remaining eggs — you could probably do up to four at a time.

Check the eggs after 4 minutes: Use a slotted spoon to lift an egg out of the water, and feel the white for firmness. If it's not quite done, slide it back in for another minute or so. Let cook until the whites are just set, but the yolks are still completely runny for 4 to 5 minutes. Once eggs are perfectly poached, remove from the water, and let drain on a plate lined with paper towels or a clean kitchen towel. Set eggs aside.

Using a toaster, toaster oven, or regular oven, toast the English muffins until crisp and golden brown. Don’t be afraid to toast them thoroughly: They'll be covered in hollandaise and poached eggs and will need to be sturdy.

Cook Canadian bacon or ham (or bacon) in a medium skillet over medium-high heat until golden brown and just crisp at the edges, about 6 minutes.

Assemble the Benedict: Place eight halves of English muffin on a plate and butter them generously. Top each with a slice of Canadian bacon, ham or bacon, then a poached egg. Spoon Hollandaise sauce over and sprinkle with chives, dill, flaky sea salt and black pepper.

Ken Morris has been cooking for comfort for more than 30 years and learning in kitchens from Alaska to Thailand to Italy. He now cooks and writes from his kitchen in Napa. Email macmor@sbcglobal.net.