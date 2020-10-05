Ken Morris, Cooking For Comfort: Snacking in style

I grew up watching professional football on Sunday afternoons with my father and brother; occasionally we heated up some popcorn when we really wanted to celebrate the experience.

It wasn’t until I was in the Navy that I learned the fine art of football game “snacks.” The first ship I served on was home ported in the Bay Area. The executive officer (the second in command, referred to as the XO) was single and had a huge apartment in Alameda.

He thought the officers should get to know each other over activities outside of work but reserved Sundays for church and family (if you weren’t on duty aboard the ship).

However, Monday Night Football seemed designed for bonding. Most of the unmarried officers showed up at his house on Monday evenings throughout the football season, with an occasional married department head joining, who had heard good things about the spread of food.

But, these snacks shouldn’t be reserved just for watching some extremely wealthy athletes trying to cause concussions to other extremely wealthy athletes in a different color jersey. This year you may have heard about the presidential race and when the debates are on, these will definitely help you get through them.

The XO’s Super Nachos