Ken Morris: Cooking for Comfort: The oh-so sweet potato, and why they are not yams

Sweet potatoes grow best in the long days of sunlight and warm temperatures of summer that we just passed. While they are generally available year around, the peak season falls from late October through December.

But, the real question is a sweet potato the same thing as a yam?

In a grocery store you’ll see that the sweet potato skin color ranges from white to yellow, orange and more. Sweet potato varieties are classified as either “firm,” when they remain mealy and relative firm when cooked or “soft” when the cooked flesh becomes soft and moist. The flesh of the soft ones is usually orange while the firm sweet potatoes are white or yellow. It is the “soft” varieties that are often labeled as yams.

Why are sweet potatoes mistakenly called yams? The Library of Congress has even been asked this critical question and their response is: “In the United States, firm varieties of sweet potatoes were produced before soft varieties. When soft varieties were first grown commercially, there was a need to differentiate between the two. African slaves had already been calling the ‘soft’ sweet potatoes ‘yams’ because they resembled the yams in Africa. Thus, ‘soft’ sweet potatoes were referred to as ‘yams’ to distinguish them from the ‘firm’ varieties.”