Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: The sweet lowdown on cherries

Cherries are the last fruit trees to bloom and the first to harvest, which is why we are seeing sweet cherries in the farmers market now. They belong to the genus Prunus, which includes plums, peaches, apricots and almonds.

All cultivated cherries come from two wild species: Prunus avium for sweet cherries, P. cerasus for sour. Sweet cherries have been mentioned in ancient Greek writings as early as 300 B.C and were probably cultivated in the Mediterranean before then.

But, we’re here to talk about cooking so what’s the difference between sweet and sour cherries? In general, sweet cherries are eaten raw, usually as dessert or a snack. Sour cherries are also for dessert but need to be cooked and sweetened with sugar to make pies, cobblers, and jams.

Cherries contain plant compounds called anthocyanins and cyanidin which some studies have suggested have anti-inflammatory effects. They are also thought to reduce blood pressure due to their high polyphenol content but, all the studies I read online emphasize the word “may,” which I translate as “don’t bet your life on it.”

But the main thing is they are fresh, they are here, and they taste good, so let’s cook with them.

Grilled Pork Loin Chops With Balsamic Cherries

Serves 4

This is an easy recipe, and you can make the sauce more complicated, adding fresh minced ginger or other spices, but the goal is to let the cherries shine, so don’t go crazy, okay?

4 large center loin pork chops

Spanish Pimentón dulce (These are mild peppers that have been smoked, dried and ground up. I love the taste and use it a lot.)

½ cup balsamic vinegar

2 cups fresh pitted cherries, quartered

1 garlic clove, very finely minced

1 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 to 2 tablespoons honey to sweeten the cherries (optional but a good idea)

Simmer the balsamic vinegar with cherries, garlic, thyme and a dash of salt and pepper until it is reduced to a syrupy consistency. Stir occasionally to keep from sticking. Keep warm as you grill pork chops.

Season the pork chops with salt and rub them with the pimenton. Grill the chops until just slight pink in the center. An instant read thermometer (you did buy one, didn’t you?) should read around 140° F when inserted in the center, not touching the bone. Taste balsamic sauce for sweetness and salt. Add as necessary and serve sauce draped over the chops.

Pizza With Cherries, Prosciutto and Feta

Serves 4

Adapted from Country Living magazine article by Marian Cooper Cairns, June 21, 2016

I don’t live the “Country Living” lifestyle, but the magazine has a ton of recipes so when I searched for a pizza recipe with cherries, it came up quickly on my web search. Turns out lots of folks place cherries on pizza and I thought it was something new.

1 pound store-bought pizza dough, at room temperature (I do use my own pizza dough but it’s a two-day process with a lot of steps that would take the whole article to explain so, use store-bought or your own pizza dough recipe.)

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided, plus more for working dough and grill

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

3 scallions, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces

6 oz. fresh goat cheese, crumbled (about 1 1/2 cups)

1 1/3 cups sweet cherries, pitted and halved

4 slices prosciutto, torn into strips

2 cups arugula

1/4 cup torn fresh basil

2 teaspoons Champagne vinegar (Yes, Champagne vinegar tastes much better than white vinegar, which I’m not even sure where it’s from. It’s always better to know the source of your food, even vinegar.)

Heat grill to medium-high set up for indirect grilling. With oiled hands, stretch dough into four (6 by 8-inch) ovals. Place on a baking sheet. Brush both sides of dough with 2 tablespoons oil, dividing evenly. Season with salt and pepper.

Clean and oil grill grates. Place as many pieces of dough as will fit onto grates, over indirect heat. Grill, covered, until grill marks appear, 1 to 2 minutes.

Turn dough and top with scallions, cheese, cherries, and prosciutto, dividing evenly. Grill, covered, until cheese melts and dough is cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes. Repeat with remaining dough and toppings, if necessary. Toss together arugula, basil, vinegar, and remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Season with salt and pepper. Top pizza with arugula mixture. Serve immediately.

Apricot and Cherry Clafoutis

Serves 10

Adapted from "Six California Kitchens" by Sally Schmitt

I first thought I’d do the whole article for savory dishes and not have cherries for dessert. But there is this great cherry dish in "Six California Kitchens" by Sally Schmitt, which I wrote about earlier, and I’m still cooking my way through the cookbook.

A clafoutis is originally from the Limousin region of France, a country dessert made by pouring batter over fresh fruit (traditionally cherries) and baking. Sour cherries are typically used but Sally only grew sweet ones, so she added apricots to add “some extra zing.”

If you want to use all sweet cherries, replacing the amount of apricots with cherries, it’s your clafoutis.

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3 eggs

1 cup half-and-half or milk

¼ cup melted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon salt

2/3 cup all-purpose flour

2 Tablespoons butter

3 cups halved and pitted cherries

2 cups pitted and quartered apricots, preferably Blenheims

Brandy

Preheat the oven to 375°F. In the oven, warm a 10 inch deep-dish pie plate or a cast-iron skillet.

Combine the sugar and cinnamon. In a large bowl, whisk together until smooth (or use blender) the egg, half-and-half, melted butter vanilla extract and salt. Add gradually, while whisking, the flour.

To the warmed pie plate add butter. Swirl the dish to melt the butter and scatter over the bottom of the dish the cherries and apricots. Drizzle with a splash of brandy.

Return the pie plate to the oven. When the fruit is hot, after about 15 minutes, pour the batter over it and sprinkle with the cinnamon-sugar mixture.

Bake until puffy and set, 25 to 30 minutes. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream or dollop of whipped cream.

Ken Morris has been cooking for comfort for more than 30 years and learning in kitchens from Alaska to Thailand to Italy. He now cooks and writes from his kitchen in Napa. Email macmor@sbcglobal.net.