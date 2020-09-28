Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Winter squash: a warm weather crop to enjoy in the fall

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I had just turned on my computer and was scrolling through Facebook as I wondered what I should write about this week when a beautiful shot of winter squashes magically appeared, posted by the Napa Farmers Market. Sure, that could have been a lucky coincidence but I viewed it more as a pretty direct message from San Pasqual, the Patron Saint of kitchens and cooking: start typing about winter squash.

But, how is winter squash different from butternut squash? Basically, there are two types of squashes: Winter squash is actually a warm weather crop but can be stored through the winter. They tend to have hard, thick skin and it includes butternut (yes, it was a trick question) pumpkin, acorn, and spaghetti squash. Summer squash, also grown during the warm months, is soft-skinned and doesn’t store for very long. This includes zucchini, pattypan and crookneck.

While many place squash in the vegetable bin, remember an earlier column where we discussed how, botanically speaking, a fruit is a seed-bearing structure that develops from the ovary of a flowering plant? This is how a scientist describes a squash, so you can see why they will not be featured in the next “The Bachelor.”