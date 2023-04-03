Editor's note: Ken sent me this story about oranges while I was on a company furlough and unable to read my emails; and while it's true, he was writing it in winter, the recipes are so enticing, I think his fans will still want to try them in early spring. — Sasha Paulsen

Even in the mild winter we suffer in the Napa Valley (I grew up in northern Indiana and lived in Alaska so don’t start telling me how cold it is here) winter vegetables and the lack of fresh fruit can make cooking depressing.

Luckily, this is when that tasty golden orb called the orange is in its prime. We did an award-winning column on "Lemons Light Up a Meal" back on Mar 7, 2022, so look for that online if you forgot to save it, but right now local markets have the biggest variety of oranges on hand, including cara cara, blood orange and naval. Not to mention the oranges with loose skins perfect for eating out of hand such as Satsuma mandarins, tangerines, clementines and tangelos.

Citrus experts believe oranges originated in Assam, a state in northeastern India; the Southeast Asian nation of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma) and southwestern China. Sour oranges (what we now call Seville) were first prized solely for the fragrance of the rind. The first sweet oranges for eating seem to have come from the Mandarin region of China, resulting in their name.

The orange begin to spread outside of China in the first centuries and sweet oranges were first brought to Europe in 1498 when Vaco de Gama discovered the sea route around the Cape of Good Hope, bringing them from India. Early settlers to the New World planted oranges in what is now Florida even before the first permanent Spanish colony of St. Augustine in 1565.

On the other coast, Spanish missionaries began to grow oranges in what is now southern California in 1739. If you’re hungry (yep, I said it) for more history of citrus beyond my CliffsNotes, read "The Land Where Lemons Grow" by Helena Attle and "Oranges" by the famed nonfiction writer John McPhee.

For all of the recipes below you can use your choice of the cara cara, blood orange, or naval or a mixture of them. The mandarins and tangerines will work but they are much harder to remove the white pith, so the dishes will not look as good, but the taste should be the same.

Orange and Avocado Salad with Leafy Greens

Serves 4

Adopted from "Mediterranean Fresh" by Joyce Goldstein

A James Beard awarding-winning chef, Goldstein served as executive chef for famed Chez Panisse before running her own restaurant Square One in San Francisco from 1984 to 1996. The restaurant offered a daily changing menu of Mediterranean cuisine. She now is a consultant to the restaurant and food industries and over the years has written 28 cookbooks.

2 oranges

2 avocados

1 cup of Catalan Vinaigrette (below)

6 handfuls of assorted, mild sweet leafy greens, such as butter, oak leaf, or red leaf lettuce (about ½ pound total)

1pound of shelled, deveined shrimp

Catalan Vinaigrette:

¼ cup sherry vinegar

¼ cup fresh orange juice, plus more to taste

¾ cup sliced almonds, toasted and coarsely chopped

2 tablespoons capers, rinsed and medium chopped

2 tablespoons freshly grated orange zest

1 tablespoon finely chopped anchovies

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup fruit extra-virgin olive oil

For vinaigrette: Whisk together all the ingredients in a bowl. As this dressing is a bit chunky, you may want to thin with more oil if necessary to achieve a spoonable consistency.

Remove the skin from the oranges by standing each one on its side to cut a thin slice off the top and bottom to reveal the flesh. Stand the orange upright and remove the peel in wide strips, cutting downward and following the contour of the fruit. Holding the orange over a bowl, cut along both sides of each segment, releasing the segments from the membrane, and allowing them to drop into the bowl. Using the knife tip or a toothpick, pry out any seeds. Squeeze the membrane over another bowl to catch the juice. Repeat with the remaining orange. You should have about ½ cup of juice.

Cut the avocados in half and holding one half (or on the counter to be extra safe) use the heel of the knife to tap into the seed, Once the knife is in the seed (it doesn’t have to go in very far), give the seed a gentle twist, and it should pop out from the flesh. Reach from behind the blade to push the seed off the blade and into the trash. With a large spoon, scoop the avocado flesh from the peel. Cut the flesh into ¼ inch slices on a plate. Drizzle with ¼ cup dressing. Toss the greens with ¼ cup dressing. Distribute among 4 salad plates or arrange on a large platter. Top with avocado and orange slices Sprinkle salt and pepper on the shrimp. Place ¼ cup dressing in a large sauté pan along with the reserved orange juice and bring to a boil. Add shrimp to the pan, turning once, until they are barely cooked through, about 4 minutes, depending on their size. Remove from the heat and arrange the shellfish on top of the greens, alternating them with the orange and avocado slices. Drizzle with the remaining dressing.

Slow Salmon with Citrus and Herb Salad

Serves 4-6

From "Dining In" by Alison Roman

I’ve long been a fan-boy of Alison Roman, who started out as a restaurant cook and built herself into a nationally-known cookbook author. She has a dessert book coming out soon but her first two books "Nothing Fancy" and "Dining In" are worth grabbing now. Over the pandemic she added a YouTube series called "Home Movies," and has a newsletter titled A Newsletter at alisoneroman.com.

1 (1½-pound) piece of skinless salmon (skinless halibut or cod work well here, too)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 lemons, Meyer or regular, thinly sliced

1 blood orange, mandarin, or regular orange, thinly sliced (You can mix the arrangement up, using a few slices of each type of orange, if you don’t mind having halves of oranges on your counter, waiting to be use)

6 sprigs fresh thyme, rosemary, oregano, or marjoram

1½ cups olive oil

2 cups fresh herbs, such as parsley, cilantro, dill, and tarragon

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Flaky sea salt

Preheat the oven to 300°F. Season the salmon with kosher salt and pepper on both sides and place it in a large baking dish (a rimmed baking sheet will also work in a pinch, although the salmon will not quite be submerged) with the sliced lemons, oranges, and herb sprigs, if using. Drizzle the olive oil over everything and place the baking dish in the oven. Cook the salmon until it is just turning opaque around the edges and is nearly cooked through, 20 to 25 minutes. Toss the herbs with the lemon juice and flaky sea salt, and serve with your perfect salmon.

Thyme, Oregano and Citrus-Roasted Chicken Leg

Serves 4

Adapted from "Crazy Water Pickled Lemons" by Diana Henry

This is from Diana Henry’s first cookbook, which is a delicious collection of dishes from the Middle East, the Mediterranean and North Africa. All of the dishes that I’ve tried have tasted great. She picked this region because: “This is aromatic, perfumed or sweet-and-sour food—food this is marked with the decorativeness of the culture from which it comes.” The ingredients she once found so “exhilarating are now widely available, but this doesn’t mean they have lost their charm.” Even the titles of her chapters hint at the adventure she’s taking us: “Fragrance of the Earth” for a chapter that features lavender, rosemary, thyme, and oregano or “Fruits of Longing” for recipes that highlight figs, quinces, pomegranates, and dates.

4 whole chicken legs, the thigh and leg attached. (The author calls for poussins, young chicken less than 28 days old at slaughter, but that’s used more in the United Kingdom (Ms. Henry is from London) Similar recipes from Spain that I’ve seen use chicken pieces.)

Salt and pepper

4 oranges, skin left on, cut into large wedges

Olive oil

A small bunch of flat-leaf parsley

For the marinade:

Rind of 1 orange and 1 lime

Juice of 4 oranges and 1 lime

6 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

4 oz. olive oil

6 garlic cloves, crushed

Leaves from about 6 sprigs of thyme

3 tablespoon dried Greek oregano (sometimes listed as rigani)

¾ cup green olives, with the pit removed for guest safety. (I like to add this to make it even more an Andalusia recipe.)

Mix all the marinade ingredients together, seasoning with salt and pepper. Put the chickens into the marinade, cover and refrigerate for a couple of hours or overnight. Move the chicken pieces around every so often so that all the sides get a chance to soak in the marinade.

Take chicken pieces out of the marinade and put them into a roasting tin with the oranges. Drizzle a little extra oil over the oranges and season them.

Roast in an oven preheated to 350˚F for 50 minutes, spooning the marinade over everything as it cooks.

When the chicken pieces are cooked (look for 165° F your instant-read thermometer) remove them from the pan and place on a platter and cover with foil while you skim off the fat and place the roasting pan on the stove top to slightly reduce the juices by boiling for a few minutes, until you have something with the consistency of very light gravy.

Serve the chicken pieces surrounded by the orange wedges and parsley leaves, with the juices spooned over the top.

Taglionlini alle Scorzette di Arancia e Limone

Serves 1 but easy to scale up

From Enoteca la Sosa del Rossellino in Settignano, Italy adapted from "The Land Where Lemons Grow" by Helena Attlee

This is classic Italian cooking where there are only a few ingredients so the dish depends on their quality, not fancy sauces or even technique.

2 oranges

1 lemon

A knob of butter (you just need enough to cover the bottom of a small frying pan)

¼ onion, chopped

A big splash of white wine

100ml (about 3 ½ ounces) of cream

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 ounces Taglionlini, a ribbon egg pasta, long like spaghetti, roughly 2–3 mm wide, similar to tagliatelle, but thin like capellini.

Boil water for pasta. Peel the fruit, being careful to exclude the white pith. Cut the peel into razor-thin slivers and cook them in boiling water for 5 minutes or so to remove some of the bitterness, then drain them. Melt the butter in a small frying pan and add the onion.

When it’s translucent, pour in the white wine. Add the drained peel together with the juice of the oranges, the lemon and the cream. Simmer for 5 minutes and boil the pasta for 3-4 minutes before seasoning with salt and pepper, then sloshing the sauce over the bowl of warm pasta.