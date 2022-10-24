Ken Morris, Cooking with Ken: Tasting the future and the past in Oaxaca

The first glimpse we had that our recent trip to Mexico was not just about tacos and salsa was our welcome dinner at chef Rodolfo Castellanos’ Origen, considered one of the top restaurants in the city of Oaxaca.

We were presented with an impressive menu but Iliana, our trip leader, politely didn’t let us order but selected everything, making sure we received the best of what the restaurant offered. We were soon treated to a wave after wave of dishes, including a fish ceviche in a black sauce (recaudo negro) that some of the group would still talk about days after the dinner.

Another pleasant memory was grilled beetroot salad topped with creamy ricotta and pickled mustard plant. Not what people in America think of when you say, “Let’s go out for Mexican.”

My wife and I, with 10 other Americans, were on a food tour called “Oaxaca: Tastes of Past & Present” presented by Atlas Obscura, an American-based online magazine and travel company. I had convinced Sharon that this would be the best way to revisit Oaxaca (I had taken some cooking classes there with a different chef in the 1990s) since we wouldn’t have to worry about making reservations for anything or driving.

Our leader was chef Iliana de la Vega, born and raised in Oaxaca, but with whom I wasn’t familiar when we committed to the trip almost a year ago. In June of this year, she won a James Beard award as Best Chef Texas with her restaurant in Austin called El Naranjo. Her daughter, Isabel Torrealba, assisted her.

To give us an idea of the creativity and wide use of local products, the next evening the itinerary called for appetizers at Restaurante Pitiona, led by chef José Manuel Baños. I thought we would sample a few different dishes and then we would find dinner on our own but, with Iliana ordering, we enjoyed an overload of tastes of sophisticated presentations that would have fit right in Manhattan.

One example is roasted pork belly in a pool of mole amarillo, accompanied by beans and sliced grilled nopal cactus. Oaxacans love their local chocolate and one dessert we sampled that night was served in what looked like a large cacao pod but turned out to be a ceramic bowl decorated with a brown finish, complete with a top that you removed to discover cocoa foam, ground chocolate with walnuts and chocolate sorbet.

One of the best known chefs in Mexico is Enrique Olvera, who runs Pujol in Mexico City, which was been named one of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants for years. He was featured on Netflix’s “Chef’s Table” (Season 2, Episode 4).

In Oaxaca, he is a partner with chef Luis Arellano, who had cooked for him at Pujol, in the elegant restaurant Criollo. Seated in the open courtyard we enjoyed what the duo called modern takes on traditional Oaxacan cuisine.

The set menu changes daily, so you need to let go of your need to control the destiny of your dinner, but you are in capable hands. You can ask for vegetarian, pescatarian or other substitutions for each course. We enjoy six or seven plates (sorry, I lost count and forgot to photograph most of the plates as we became swept up in the presentation) but they are using traditional Oaxacan dishes and deconstructing them into different ways that wouldn’t be recognized by their grandmothers.

While the most memorable dishes came from restaurants reconfiguring Oaxacan foods, Iliana also made sure we had tasted the past, its traditional dishes, eating at a food stall inside the largest market, Mercado Benito Juárez, which seems to sell everything you’d ever need: fruit, vegetables, meat, fish, clothes, souvenirs, food and drink. We also visited Mercado Merced, where we sampled a traditional breakfast of chilaquiles (fried tortilla strips topped with a spicy tomato sauce and cheese).

As part of the visit to the past, we enjoyed lunch in Teotitlán del Valle, a town best known for its traditional wool, hand-woven rugs that are made with natural dyes. After we visited a rug weaver (sure, this might be a food tour but we visited all of the local arts, too) we enjoyed a Zapotec lunch — Zapotecs are an indigenous pre-Columbian group still very much alive in the valley — prepared by Reyna Mendoza Ruiz, of mole negro with chicken and rice.

Reyna also teaches the flavors of Zapotec in her own cooking classes, and we admired several metate (pre-Hispanic grinding stones made from volcanic rock for grain and seeds) along one wall, waiting for her next class. As with all the meals we enjoyed, the food was spicy, but not the mouth-numbing hot usually associated with Mexican food.

Oaxaca is one of Mexico’s greatest centers of corn-based cuisine so at one breakfast we focused on maize (what most people call corn) by visiting Itanoní, a small tortilla factory and restaurant in Oaxaca’s Reforma neighborhood.

Most of us went for tetelas, triangular, folded tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat, cheese, and vegetables. Everything appeared to be cooked on the large comal (griddle) in the front of the restaurant. Metal silos of corn, each labeled with the grower’s name and the variety, lined one wall of the rustic dining area.

Oaxaca is respected in Mexico for its cooking but also the production of mezcal, which is made from up to 50 different varieties of agave — in contrast to Tequila, which can only be distilled from blue agave in specific regions of Mexico. We were led through the process by Andrea Hagan, a Chicago native who came to Oaxaca while in school and fell in love with the city (and a handsome local).

She now runs her own tours of traditional cooking and crafts but specializes in mezcal experiences (mezcouting.com) since she and her partner also make mezcal.

While all agave has some sort of tall, spiky green leaves, it’s only the piña, the rounded stem that resembles a pineapple, that’s used to make the spirit. Once the piña is harvested, they are roasted overnight in a large pit covered with hot coals and topped with dirt and rocks.

This produces a smoky, almost scotch, flavor in mezcal. The hearts are then crushed and placed in a tank with some water and rely on natural yeast to ferment before being distilled. The producer we were visiting, Real Minero, bottles several single agave mezcals, much like a pinot noir producer creating separate Dijon or Pommard clone wines. While the alcohol is high (around 55%), which is the first sensation on the tongue, the different flavors from each agave species are pronounced, when tasted side by side.

After five days of tasting the incredible wealth of products available in Oaxaca, the group spent our last lunch together cooking. As we worked, Iliana provided a treasure trove of tips such as cumin is not used in Oaxaca as much as Tex-Mex or even northern Mexico.

More tips:

— Corn is not just a much loved food; Oaxacans believe it originated in the Oaxaca Valley.

— Use a light touch when you are toasting dry chilies, pressing down with a spatula to ensure the whole chile touches the hot, dry pan. Remove the chiles before well they start to smoke.

— Let the market tell you what to cook that evening; don’t buy things that are out of season.

Iliana also showed us how she cooks; the recipe is only in her head from a lifetime of making these recipes, and she talked us through each step in making Manchamantel, one of the seven moles of Oaxaca.

Mole is a sauce, usually of dried, ground chiles, enriched with seeds or nuts, brightened with herbs and spices. Not all moles have chocolate. She assured us it was more about learning the techniques (the grinding of spices and toasting the spices, the toasting and then rehydrating the chiles) than following a recipe. The wonderful results proved her point.

Manchamantel

(Tablecloth Stainer)

Iliana promised to forward written recipes of the dishes we did as soon as she could but not only is she running a restaurant in Austin, Texas, she is leading a series of tours.

In fact, the day that our tour ended with breakfast, she was greeting another tour that started that evening with dinner. But I wanted to share the mole we made, which is simpler than the better-known Mole Poblano so I’m using Chef Zarela Martinez’s recipe from her book, “The Food and Life of Oaxaca, Mexico.”

You can also eliminate the chicken and pork and add sautéed vegetables at the end to make it vegetarian, which is what Iliana did to accommodate the vegetarians in our group.

4 large ancho chiles, tops and seeds removed

10 guajillo chiles, tops and seeds removed

2/3 cups vegetable oil

10 unpeeled garlic cloves

1 large or 2 medium white onions

4 large ripe tomatoes

5 large tomatillos, with husks

1/3 teaspoon dried Mexican oregano, crumbled

6 sprigs fresh thyme

3 bay leaves

One 1-inch piece canela. (Also sold as Ceylon cinnamon. (this is true cinnamon. Easy to identify by its soft, splintery texture and loose layers. Don’t use cassisa, which is a completely different spice that is rolled up into a tight, hard scroll.)

½ teaspoon cumin seeds

10 black peppercorns

One 3 ½ pound chicken, cut into serving pieces

1 pound baby back pork ribs, cut into separate ribs

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 ½ to 2 cups fresh pineapple, cut into large (1 ½ inch) chucks. About 1/3 small pineapple (yes, a real pineapple tastes better than the canned chunks)

2 large, firm green apples, peeled, cored, and cut into 8 wedges

Wash and thoroughly dry the chilies. In a heavy skillet, heat ¼ cup of the oil over medium heat until rippling (look for a slight wave movement on the surface). Fry the chiles, 3 or 4 at a time, turning several times with tongs, until they just start to puff, about 30 seconds. Quickly remove them to a bowl when done; do not let them burn. Cover the chilies with boiling water and let soak for at least 20 minutes while you prepare the vegetables.

Peel 2 of the garlic cloves and set aside. Using a griddle or a cast iron skillet, roast the 8 unpeeled garlic cloves. Set aside.

Roast the onion, tomatoes, and tomatillos individually in the same pans, setting it aside when done in a bowl. Drain the soaked chilies and place in a blender with a 1/ 2 cup of water.

Process to a smooth purée, about 3 minutes on high, stopping occasionally to scrape down the sides with a rubber spatula. It may be necessary to add a little more water to facilitate blending (adding one tablespoon at a time) but be careful not to make the mixture soupy — it should be quite thick. With a wooden spoon or pusher, force the paste through a medium-mesh sieve (to remove any bits of skin: this makes it a smoother sauce) into a large bowl and set aside.

When the roasted garlic, onion, and tomatoes are cool enough to handle, peel them over the bowl (to save the juice) and place in the blender (no need to clean from the chiles). Remove the husk from the tomatillos and add to the other vegetables. Process to a smooth purée, for about one minute. Add to the bowl with the chile purée, stirring well to combine.

Grind the dried oregano and thyme, bay leaves, canela, cumin and pepper corn together in an electric coffee, spice grinder or with a mortar and pestle. Set aside. Cut the reserved peeled garlic cloves into thick slices. In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium heat until rippling. Drop the sliced garlic into the hot oil and cook just until fragrant and gold, one or two minutes. DO NOT allow to burn. Scoop out and discard the garlic, keeping the fragrant oil. Add the ground spices and cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Add the puréed chile-tomato mixture and cook the sauce, covered, stirring occasionally, until the flavors blend, about 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, season the chicken pieces and pork ribs with salt and pepper. In a large Dutch oven, heat the remaining oil (about 1/3 cup) over medium-high heat until ripping. Brown the chicken well on all sides (about 3 minutes per side); remove and set aside. Brown the ribs on all sides. Discard all but about 3 tablespoons of fat from the pan; add the sauce mixture, stirring constantly to guard against splatter.

Stir in the pineapple chunks and ribs. Reduce the heat to low and simmer. Covered for 15 minutes. Return the chicken to the pan. Add the apple wedges and simmer, covered, until the chicken is cooked through, about 20 minutes.