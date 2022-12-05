Ken Morris, Cooking with Ken: The possibilities for a duck

Recently I signed up to cook duck breasts in a hot pot for my cooking club meeting. I waited until the day before the event to shop, since I knew the local store had all the items I needed. So, I had a sudden shock when I couldn’t find duck breasts where I had bought them before.

The lady behind the meat counter checked in back but no individual parts were available. “But did I want a whole duck?” she asked. Well, if that’s all you got….

So I unexpectedly had a whole duck on the kitchen counter when I just needed breasts. But, it really worked in my favor, since the problem with poultry is they actually consist of two birds: the breast needs to cook quickly; the legs need to cook long and slow. Restaurants love to sell each breast and leg separately, making more money on four entrées than if they sold a guest a whole chicken or duck.

But, you’re thinking, how does Costco sell rotisserie chickens for $4.99? According to a recent CNN report on Costco: “The company has sold them at $4.99 for more than a decade, lower than most rivals, and uses them as loss leaders to draw customers into stores.”

So, while you’re at Costco to save money, as you cruise the aisles you start adding things to the cart that maybe you want but not necessarily need, and the next thing you know you’ve got a full cart and a hefty bill.

Anyway, back to the duck dilemma. Luckily, I’ve carved up ducks before (they’re pretty much structured like a chicken or turkey so if you sliced up the Thanksgiving turkey, you can easily break down the other birds) and I was determined to get my money’s worth out of this. So, this led me to offer duck three ways, where you buy one bird and produce three meals out of it.

Duck and Tofu Hot Pot

(Kamo Tofu Nabe)

Serves 4

Adapted from "Donabe Classic and Modern Japanese Clay Pot Cooking" by Naoko Takei Moore and Kyle Connaughton

Donabe (doh-NAH-bay) is a clay cookware from Japan. About a year ago I signed up to receive promotional emails from TOIRO, a store in West Hollywood that sells these Japanese clay pots, elegant service ware and other cooking ware from Japan.

Recently, one of our Cooks & Books members selected the Donabe cookbook for our next meeting. TOIRO’s owner, Naoko Takei Moore, had written this comprehensive book on Japanese clay pot cooking, the one-pot dishes often used in Japanese homes but not seen in the sushi restaurants that most Americans are familiar with.

The co-author is Kyle Connaughton, at the time an American chef with experience in European and California kitchens, plus cooking at famed French chef Michael Bras’ restaurant in Hokkaido, Japan. Chef Kyle and his wife now run the 3 Michelin-star restaurant Single Thread in Healdsburg.

2 medium (about 1 pound total) duck breast halves, excess skin trimmed

2 teaspoons sea salt

2 ½ cup Kombu Dashi (recipe below)

2/3 cup mirin

¼ cup soy sauce

3 green onions, thinly sliced on the diagonal

1 package soft tofu, cut into 8 pieces (I didn’t find soft tofu but the firm type seemed to work fine)

5 ounces shimeji mushrooms, trimmed (found at the farmers market)

1 tablespoon finely grated peeled ginger

2 tablespoons potato starch

½ bunch watercress, bottom ends trimmed (I didn’t find local watercress, but let me know if you know a local source)

Shredded Meyer lemon rind, for serving

Ground sansho (Japanese mountain pepper; optional) for serving

Kombu Dashi:

5 cups water

2 (3 by 6-inch) pieces kombu (this is an edible kelp I found at Whole Foods)

Combine the water and kombu in a pot and let the kombu soak for 30 minutes. The kombu will double in size. Set the pot, uncovered, over medium heat. Just before the broth comes to a simmer (about 15 minutes) remove the kombu and turn off the heat to cool.

Prepare duck in advance. Using a paring knife, score the skin of the duck breasts crosswise at ¼ inch intervals. Be careful not to penetrate to the meat. Season the duck breasts all over with salt. Let the breasts marinate in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour and up to 24 hours.

Heat a sauté pan over medium heat. Pat both sides of the duck dry with a paper towel and place the breast skin side down in the pan. Immediately turn down the heat to lower medium-low and gradually render the fat from the skin until the skin is slightly browned and crisp, about 8-10 minutes. Be careful not to cook the breast meat.

Transfer the duck to a cutting board. Pat dry and slice the breast crosswise along the scored lines.

Combine 2 cups of the dashi with the sake, miring and soy sauce in a donabe or deep saucepan. Cover and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Add the green onions, tofu and mushrooms, and cover again.

As soon as the broth starts to boil, turn down the heat to simmer and add the ginger.

In a cup, whisk together the potato starch and the remaining ¼ cup dashi; gradually stir about ¾ of the mixture (or more if you like the broth to be thicker) into the broth.

Add the duck to the broth and simmer for a couple of minutes, until the meat is cooked halfway, then add the watercress and lemon rind to cook for another minute or so.

Turn off the heat. Serve in individual bowls at the table and sprinkle with some ground sansho, if you like.

Curry Glazed Duck Legs

Serves 2

Adapted from "Six California Kitchens" by Sally Schmitt

Sally Schmitt and her husband. Don, are famous for creating the French Laundry in Yountville, at a time when Napa Valley didn’t have fine dining restaurants. It’s a wonderful book, filled with stories from when the valley was just beginning to be known for fine wine. Sally wrote a whole chapter called “My Love Affair With Duck” so she’s a good source for flavorful duck dishes. I particularly like this one with a curry glaze. She serves it with a pineapple salsa but she packs enough flavor in her dry rub that it’s not absolutely necessary. Her recipe is designed for six people but when I revised it for just two duck legs, I simply cut it in half so I wouldn’t have to do any complicated math problems with fractions.

Preheat the oven to 400°F

2 duck legs with thighs attached

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 garlic clove

½ jalapeño pepper, minced

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

1 tablespoon curry powder

1 teaspoon salt

Fresh ground black pepper

Blend into a loose paste. Rub into the duck legs and arrange on a rimmed baking sheet (I always line the sheet with parchment paper, just to make cleanup easier). Spreading out the fatty skin on the pan will help it render fully. Roast the ducks to render the fat and crisp the skins, about 45 minutes.

While the duck is roasting mix together in a medium bowl:

½ cup chicken stock

¼ cup fresh orange juice

¼ cup fresh lime juice

When you remove the duck from the oven, pour off the fat and reserve for another use (one idea is below). Lower the oven temperature to 300°F.

Pour the stock/juice mixture over the duck legs, cover the pan with parchment paper and return to the oven for about 45 more minutes. Transfer the legs to a clean roasting pan (don’t throw away the juices). Return to the 300°F oven, uncovered, to crisp up the skin, about 30 minutes.

If there is less than ¾ cup of juices left in the first pan, add more stock. Use a pastry brush to dissolve the bits and pieces left on the bottom of the pan into the liquid. Transfer the juices to a small saucepan, then over low heat, stir until slightly thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Taste the juices for salt and add if needed. Sally recommends serving this on couscous, rice, or another grain of your choice. Place one duck leg on each plate and spoon some of the reduced juice over the top.

Duck Fat Potatoes

For 4 people with other food

With a smooth mouthfeel, rich flavor, and a high smoke point, duck fat is the perfect replacement for vegetable oil or butter. Duck fat enhances the earthy flavor of potatoes and imparts a golden crust so you can use your accumulated duck fat for roasted potatoes, hash browns, fingerling potatoes, mashed potatoes…well, you get the idea. If you want to stay in the duck field, duck confit is a French dish in which salted duck legs are lightly poached in duck fat and preserved for up to a year submerged in duck fat. Well, I’ve never kept them that long; they are quickly used for dinner, but I have read that in cookbooks, so it must be true.

But, you’re thinking, it’s FAT! A Los Angeles Times article by Elena Conis on March 27, 2011 says the amount of duck fat that's saturated is roughly comparable to chicken fat or pork fat. But at 33%, duck fat's saturated fat content is significantly "better than butter, which is about 51% saturated fat."

Note: You should have enough duck fat already collected for this recipe but don’t toss away that carcass. It is well worth breaking it down into parts and roasting in the oven on a sheet pan to produce even more duck fat, which freezes well. Once frozen, you can put it out on the counter just long enough for the fat to thaw enough to scoop up some of the fat for cooking and return the container to the freezer.

2 large russet potatoes, each cut into thin wedges (slice in half, then quarters, then again: the goal is to get as much surface exposed to the fat and heat) Keep in cool water to prevent browning until you’re ready then dry them off so the oil doesn’t splatter when you add the potatoes.)

1 tablespoon mixture of chopped fresh rosemary and thyme

1 teaspoon of Pimenton de la Vera (smoked sweet Paprika from Spain: I love this stuff but not essential if you don’t have on hand—but you should have it on hand.)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

2 tablespoons duck fat, melted, or enough to thinly coat the entire pan

Preheat oven to 350° F. Place a half sheet pan with the duck fat in the oven to heat up.

Dry the potatoes wedges and place in a bowl; sprinkle herbs, Pimenton, salt, and black pepper over the top. If you have extra duck fat, add a tablespoon to boost the flavor. Toss to coat.

When the oven is hot, carefully remove the sheet and scatter the potatoes, taking the time to arrange them so the widest side is down on the metal. Season wedges again with salt, just to be sure.

Bake in the preheated oven for about 40 minutes, or until the bottom side is turning brown and easily releasing from the pan. Use a spatula to turn the pieces over and bake for another 10 minutes or more.

Serve hot.