Ken Morris, Cooking With Ken: Tour the World of Cheese in the Napa Valley

How many times have you gone to the cheese counter, planning on trying something new, but when you look over the rows and rows of cheeses, you realize you don’t know the difference between Gouda and Gruyère, or Brie and Burrata? So you buy what you always do: Monterey Jack because that at least has to come from nearby, right?

Janet Fletcher can make you cheese savvy, so you never again freeze in fear in front of the cheese cooler. (Full disclosure: Janet and I are in a cookbook club together.) For the 11th year she is offering the World Cheese Tour, a 10-evening series of tasting of artisan cheese and fine wine, which this year will be held at the stylish Winston’s Café (where ABC Bakery used to be).

The cheeses on the World Tour are small production and artisanal, and she teaches the class how to taste cheese.

“I tell them they need to ‘turn on all their senses,’ just as you do with wine tasting,” Janet explains. “In class, we evaluate the cheeses with all our senses: sight, smell, touch/texture, taste and even—sometimes—sound. We talk about the five 'tastes' sweet, sour, salty, bitter and umami, and how they affect our experience of a cheese. Bitter is not good!”

At the end of the course everyone votes for their favorite. Students will also learn that cheese is a living thing, changing every day, so there will be notes on how to shop for cheese and cook with cheese. She does warn with a laugh that “the more you know about cheese, the more discerning you become.” That slab of nondescript cheese from the supermarket suddenly doesn’t taste as good.

From economics to cheese

Like many in the food world, Janet started out in a career much more likely to be lucrative. She was studying for a degree in economics at Stanford when she spent a semester in Provence, France. She discovered daily food markets and the pleasure cheese adds to the dinner table.

But it was a job cooking at a resident’s hall five days a week her final year in college that convinced her she really wanted to work in the food industry instead of earning an MBA. So, she switched coasts to upper New York State to enter the Culinary Institute of America.

Part of the program was after completing half the course curriculum, students must go out in the real world of restaurants and complete an externship, then return for the final semester of classes. Her externship in San Francisco didn’t work out but she talked her way into applying at Chez Panisse, at that time considered one of the top restaurants in the U.S.

The final job interview was she had to cook lunch for the famous and exacting owner, Alice Walters. A nail-biting experience… but she passed. Janet decided that getting paid to learn at Chez Panisse made more sense than going back to pay for another year of instruction at the CIA. She credits working at the famed restaurant for two years with developing her taste and her interest in fresh produce.

She began food writing, first for the Oakland Tribune and later joined the San Francisco Chronicle as a part-time food writer while also working on other projects. It was when the Chronicle started publishing a separate wine section of the newspaper (sadly no longer produced) that she began focusing on cheese, writing a column each week.

Today, Janet has authored or co-authored more than two dozen books on food and beverage, including three books about cheese: "The Cheese Course," "Cheese & Wine: A Guide to Selecting, Pairing and Enjoying,"and "Cheese & Beer."

She is a member of the Guilde Internationale des Fromagers. Plus, during the pandemic she created the audio lecture: "Cultured: A World History of Cheese," which she narrated as well.

Janet explains her continued interest in cheese by comparing its complexity and craft to wine: “I talk about the story behind the cheese: its history, climate, culture, craft…it’s just milk but depending on where you make it, it ends up being very different.”

There is always something new to talk about in the cheese world so she created her weekly blog, Planet Cheese, which goes out to a world-wide audience of cheese aficionados.

After all the years of teaching, working and writing about cheese, Janet still enjoys a cheese course during dinner with her winemaker husband.

“It slows down the meal and allows us to enjoy it more,” she explains. Just don’t ask her the question she’s asked the most often: which cheese is your favorite? That’s because it depends on if you’re lounging at a pool in Provence with a glass of rosé or you’re sitting around a fire with cheese and beer on a ski trip in Colorado.

Janet shared a favorite recipe for raclette, a popular Alpine dish that originated in Switzerland. It's a great dish for a cold winter day.

Raclette for Two

Janet Fletcher

Although two people will likely eat no more than 6 to 8 ounces of cheese, you’ll have an easier time cutting slices from a wedge that weighs at least 1 pound. Enjoy the remaining cheese on sandwiches, on a cheese board or in baked dishes. For a more substantial platter, add sliced prosciutto, bresaola or Serrano ham.

A generous wedge of Jasper Hill Farm Whitney or Swiss or French raclette

Small fingerling potatoes, as many as you like

Cornichons and pickled pearl onions or Doug’s Pickled Red Onions (below)

Chopped Italian parsley

Coarsely cracked black pepper

Paprika, optional

Preheat a broiler and position a rack 6 to 8 inches from the element. Cut the cheese into slices ¼ to 1/3 inch thick. Try to make them evenly thick so they melt evenly. Three to four ounces per person is about right. Arrange the slices on a heavy baking sheet (not nonstick).

Put the potatoes in a saucepan with well-salted water to cover by 1 inch. Bring to a simmer, adjust the heat to maintain a simmer and cook until a skewer pierces them easily, about 15 minutes. Drain them and peel them if you like. (I don’t.) Cut in half lengthwise if desired and arrange on a platter or individual plates. Put the cornichons and onions alongside the potatoes.

Broil the cheese, watching carefully, until the slices visibly soften and just start to slump, less than 2 minutes. If you broil the cheese too long, the fat will seep out.

Immediately slide the molten cheese onto the waiting potatoes, which should still be warm. Top with parsley, black pepper and paprika, if using. Eat immediately if not sooner.

Doug’s Pickled Red Onions

Makes 1 quart

"Perfecting pickled red onions was one of my husband’s many pandemic projects," Janet said. "They are now a refrigerator staple. We add them to egg salad and tuna salad, panzanella, cucumber salad, pita sandwiches and Greek salad. They are crunchy, colorful and well-balanced between sweet and tart."

¾ cup white vinegar (nothing fancy; Heinz distilled vinegar works best)

1 ½ cups water

1/3 sugar

1 tablespoon sea salt

1 teaspoon peppercorns, preferably mixed (pink, green, white and black), slightly pounded

6 juniper berries, slightly pounded

1 large red onion, peeled and halved through the root end

Put the vinegar, water, sugar, salt, peppercorns and juniper berries in a 1-quart jar. Stir until the sugar and salt dissolve.

Cut out the root end of the onion. Slice the onion halves from stem to root about 1/8 inch wide. Add the sliced onion to the brine. Put a non-reactive (non-metal) weight on top to keep the slices submerged. Refrigerate for 1 week before using. They should last for about a month.

The 11th season of 'World Cheese Tour" classes

Classes take place on Tuesday evenings February to November, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Winston's Cafe & Bakery, 1517 Third St., Napa. The cost is $80 per class or $225 for any three classes (space available).

Go to janetfletcher.com to sign up for her Planet Cheese newsletter and to reserve a seat for this season’s World Cheese Tour.

The schedule:

-- Feb. 21: Desert Island Cheeses — Meet seven of the cheeses on Janet’s GOAT (Greatest of All Time) list.

-- March 14: Let’s Get High! — From the Alps, the Pyrenees or the Blue Ridge Mountains, cheeses made at high elevation are among the world’s finest.

-- April 18: Aged to Perfection — Taste cheeses from renowned experts in affinage, the specialized art of cheese aging.

-- May 16: New Arrivals from Europe — Prepare to fall in love with these newcomers from France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, the U.K. and beyond.

-- June 13: History of Cheese in 7 Slices — A tasting of seven significant wheels that tell the story of cheese through the ages.

-- July 11: Deep Dive Into Cheese Rinds — Learn the critical role of the rind in this tasting of exceptional cheeses with different rind types.

-- Aug. 8: Cheese & Beer 101 — Taste world-class examples of seven craft beer styles, each paired with its cheesy soul mate.

-- Sept. 12: Blue Ribbon Winners from the American Cheese Society — Your opportunity to taste what the experts consider the best of American cheesemaking.

-- Oct. 10: West Coast Wonders — Discover the best of the Left Coast as you meet some of Janet’s favorite cheeses from California, Oregon and Washington.

-- Nov. 14: Break Out the Bubbles! — Taste a trio of sparkling wines alongside seven cheeses that play well with bubbles.