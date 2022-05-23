Ken Morris, Strawberries for supper

One of the pleasures of going to a farmer’s market this time of year is to walk pass a produce stand and smell the delicate, fruity aroma coming from boxes of ripe strawberries. Nothing like the artificial "strawberry" scent that you find stuffed into strawberry candy or soda. One of the best indicators of ripeness is that aroma, so it’s no surprise that strawberry plants are in the genus Fragaria; in Latin fraga means fragrance.

Beyond being fragrant when ripe, unlike every other fruit in the world, strawberries display their seeds on the outside of the plant, attached to a fleshy berry. Its English name, strawberry, refers to its "straying" habit of sending out shoots and wandering everywhere.

While strawberries appear in jams, jellies and cooked deserts in general, really the best way to appreciate the taste of a fresh, ripe strawberry is to eat it raw, maybe with some whipped cream on top.

But, let’s be honest: This is a cooking column, so we’re going to try it other ways; although none of these recipes actually cook the berries, so maybe I’m more consistent in my tastes than I thought.

If you come home with a big basket of strawberries from the market, you could present these recipes as one meal, with the Caprese salad as appetizer, salad as a main course and the soufflés as the big finish.

Strawberry Caprese with Lemon and Basil

Adapted from Valentina Wein, "Cooking on the Weekends" website, July 11, 2020

A Caprese salad, originally from the Italian island of Caprese, just off the coast of Naples, is traditionally tomatoes, basil and mozzarella dressed with olive oil and vinegar so it’s an easy step to substitute fresh, ripe strawberries when you don’t have great tomatoes in the market yet.

There are so many recipes with strawberries as a dessert, but a quick search of the Internet proves I’m not the only one who has a lot of strawberries on the counter, and they can’t all fit in a strawberry shortcake. Valentina is the “owner, author, recipe developer and photographer” at Cooking On The Weekends.

About 2 dozen small to medium sized fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced (see note)

Zest from 1 medium-sized lemon

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

¼ teaspoon salt

4 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese, drained and cut into 2 dozen cubes

1 dozen medium to large-sized fresh strawberries, washed and dried, stems removed

freshly ground black pepper

In a small bowl, combine the basil leaves, lemon zest, lemon juice, oil and salt. Add the cubed mozzarella and gently toss to be sure all of the cheese is well coated. Cover with plastic wrap, place in the refrigerator, and marinate for 15 minutes.

While the cheese is marinating, cut the strawberries, horizontally, into ¼ to ½-inch slices. (Ms. Wein warns that “there will be a handful of "scraps" that you should eat. Right now, while you're cooking. Delicious!”)

Remove the marinating cheese from the refrigerator and place 1 dozen of the largest strawberry slices on a serving plate. Place one piece of cheese on top of each strawberry base, being sure to pick up bits of basil and lemon zest with each one. Add a second slice of strawberry on top, followed by another piece of cheese (again, well coated with basil and zest).

Now gently stick a toothpick through each stack. Crack black pepper over the entire plate and serve. (Be generous with the pepper, it adds a nice kick to the sweetness of the berries.)

Note: To thinly slice the basil, pile the leaves on top of each other to form a stack. Roll them up tightly, lengthwise, and then horizontally, cut this roll into thin slices. (This is a chiffonade.)

Baby Lettuces with Feta, Strawberries and Almond

By Food & Wine June 2012

Serves 8

This is a main course for a berry-centric, plant-forward meal. There’s plenty of protein in the feta and almonds, so don’t skip this dish, thinking you’ll get hungry again right away.

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon honey

1 small shallot, minced

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar. Food & Wine recommends Banyuls, a vinegar made slowly and uses only Banyuls sweet wine from France

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Salt

Freshly ground pepper

12 cups packed assorted baby lettuces (about 6 ounces)

1 quart strawberries, hulled -- Removing the calyx on a strawberry that stays attached to the fruit when it is picked but is not eaten — small berries halved, large ones quartered

4 ounces feta, crumbled (1 cup)

1 cup smoked almonds, chopped

In a small bowl, stir together the mustard, honey, shallot and vinegar. Stir in the olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Put the lettuces in a large bowl. Add the strawberries, feta and almonds. Drizzle the dressing over the salad, toss well and serve.

Le Soufflé Glacé aux Fraises

(Frozen Individual Strawberry Souffles)

Serves 6

Adapted from "Entertaining in the French Style" by Roger Verge

I know what you’re saying: ”Is he out of his mind, suggesting we make souffles?”

I’m not going to respond to the mental health inquiry, but I will explain these are not cooked in the oven, so you won’t need to worry about the soufflés collapsing before you serve them to your guests. You’re basically stiffening egg whites by beating and adding sugar syrup that’s been flavored with strawberries. You freeze them and they turn out like perfect souffles. Magnifique!

1 cup crème fraiche

1 pint fresh strawberries, hulled

4 egg whites at room temperature (save the yolks for another project)

Kosher salt

1 lemon wedge

1 cup superfine sugar (you’ll sometimes find this labeled as Baker’s sugar)

2/3 cup water sugar (which I’m pretty sure is what we call simple sugar, which is equal parts sugar and water added to a saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring the mixture to a simmer and cook, swirling the pan occasionally, until the sugar has completely dissolved)

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

6 individual ramekins, 3 to 31/2 inches wide and 1 ½ inches deep

Place the crème fraiche in a mixing bowl and refrigerate until the crème and the bowl are thoroughly chilled, about 1 hour.

Rinse, drain, and hull the strawberries. Set 6 large, unblemished berries aside in the refrigerator for decorating the soufflés.

Place the remaining berries in a food processor and process to a purée. Strain the purée through a fine sieve over a small bowl. Refrigerate.

Place the room temperature egg whites in a mixing bowl and add a pinch of salt. Rub the lemon wedge over the bottom and sides of a small stainless steel or enameled saucepan to make sure it is clean of any residual grease.

Add the sugar and water, stir together and place over high heat. Begin immediately to beat the egg whites with an electric mixer, slowly at first, then increasing the speed to fast.

Meanwhile, keep an eye on the sugar syrup. It should reach the desired temperature of 234°F to 238°F (This is why you need an instant-reader thermometer) about the time the egg whites are very stiff. This is the soft ball stage in candy making, if you have a candy thermometer.

When the syrup begins to bubble, that is pretty close. When the syrup reaches 235°F, remove it from the heat. Reduce the speed of the electric beater and pour a thin, steady stream of the syrup into the egg whites, continuing to beat at low speed and turning the bowl until the mixture has cooled. Refrigerate.

Remove the crème fraiche from the refrigerator and beat with electric beater (sure, you could use a whisk) until whipped. Return it to the refrigerator.

Cut parchment or waxed paper into 6 strips, each 2 ½ inches wide by about 12 inches long. Wrap a strip around the outside of each ramekin and secure with a rubber band to from a raised collar extending about an inch above the edge of the ramekin. Place these in the refrigerator.

When the egg white mixture is well chilled, remove from the refrigerator and fold (spatula cuts down through the two mixtures, across the bottom of the bowl and up the side, rotate bowl and repeat) in half of the strawberry purée into the whipped crème fraiche with a rubber spatula, blending well.

Fold the remaining strawberry mixture into the whipped crème fraiche until the mixture is smooth and one color. Carefully divide the mixture among the 6 chilled ramekins and freeze for 5 to 6 hours or overnight. Twenty minutes before serving, remove the soufflés from the freezer and place in the refrigerator.

Just before serving, remove the paper collars and sprinkle the cocoa powder through a fine sieve over the top of each soufflé. Place one of the reserved berries on top of each souffle and serve.

Note: These are best if done a day ahead, if you’re having a special dinner, so you don’t have to rush and the souffles are chilled.

Ken Morris has been cooking for comfort for more than 30 years and learning in kitchens from Alaska to Thailand to Italy. He now cooks and writes from his kitchen in Napa. Email macmor@sbcglobal.net.