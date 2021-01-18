Cooking for Comfort: Casseroles are cooking for comfort

The definition of cooking for comfort when I was growing up was the casserole. A dish that was easy to make, fed several people and contained in only one dish to make it easy to transport and to clean up. There are millions of casserole recipes, from church cookbooks sold as fundraisers, Betty Crocker recipes on the back of the box, Country Living magazine, Southern Living magazine, every newspaper reprinted the winners from county fairs and family favorites passed from mother to daughter.
But after World War II, why was there an outpouring of casseroles made with soup from a can or dessert from a box? As Laura Shapiro explains in her book “Something From the Oven: Reinventing Dinner in 1950s America,” at the end of the war, packaged food companies realized they had to convince domestic consumers to purchase their wartime products or close shop.
As a result, during the late 1940s and early ’50s, a new crop of ideas about eating was thrust upon the public as the industry tried to “persuade millions of Americans to develop a lasting taste for meals that were a lot like field rations,” writes Shapiro. This resulted in a lot of foods in encased in Jello, the Lipton onion soup mix treated like an exotic spice and dishes such as tuna casserole topped by crushed potato chips. Well, the potato chip topping sounds good, but you get my point.
I’m not here to complain. As I’ve written before, growing up in 1960s northern Indiana, it fed me at school functions, Boy Scout awards night, church dinners, after-funeral receptions, and welcomed new neighbors and I still managed to maintain a normal height and weight gain for a boy, so I did all right.
But, I keep thinking of a verse I learned from my church-going days when I was growing up: “When I was a child, I spake as a child…but when I became a man, I put away childish things.”
And that’s what I’m suggesting for this week’s recipes. Let’s toss the childish casseroles we may have gulped down when we were young and instead create some adult food: stuff that doesn’t have dehydrated mixes or ingredients we can’t even spell. Presenting a tasty dish that feeds a lot of folks in one dish is a noble goal, so here are three ideas.
A Real Mac and Cheese
Servings: 6-8
Adapted from Nagi at recietineats.com
Sure, sure, you’ve eaten thousands of Mac and Cheeses but how many were constructed of basically just that: Macaroni and Cheese? I’m not here to bash the Big Mac and Cheese conglomerate that sells millions of boxes in supermarkets, but just read the ingredients on the back of the box. It’s a long list of multiple-syllable scientific words, most of them preservatives.
There are thousands of Best Mac and Cheese Ever! recipes on the Internet and in books. I haven’t tried them all, but this is pretty good (which is what someone from the Midwest says when they mean “Great!”).
Showing how universal this dish is, this recipe is from Nagi, a woman born in Japan but now living in Australia. Her website is recipetineats.com. Designed to teach basic, good cooking, the website includes loads of details for each recipe about how to cook it, how long, what cut of meat, and a long list of tips. You can do that when you’re posting on an Internet site and have unlimited pages.
Macaroni:
8 oz macaroni (I think you are required to use elbow pasta but I have seen other, less scrumptious, cooks use farfalle, fusilli and even penne pasta) 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
Topping:
2/3 cup panko breadcrumbs 2 Tablespoon unsalted butter 1/4 teaspoon salt
Sauce:
4 tablespoon unsalted butter 1/3 cup all purpose flour 3 cups whole milk, warmed 2 cups freshly shredded gruyere or fontina cheese (And, always grate your own: Store-bought shredded cheese have anti-caking agents that don’t melt well and give the sauce a slightly powdery texture) 1 cup freshly shredded cheddar cheese (Nagi used fresh mozzarella but my wife and I thought the dish needed a bit more flavor, so I swapped out the bland cheese for cheddar cheese) 3/4 teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon dry mustard
Grease a 7.5 inch by 10-inch baking dish.
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add pasta and cook following packet directions minus 1 minute. Drain, return pasta to pot, add butter and toss until melted. Set aside to cool while making the sauce. For the topping, melt the butter in a small pan and toss the panko breadcrumbs so every crumb is damp with the butter. Set aside.
Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large saucepan (I used my large Le Creuset pot) melt butter over medium heat. Add flour and cook, stirring constantly with a whisk, for 1 minute. Add about 1 cup of the warm milk and mix to dissolve the paste into the milk. Then add remaining milk and mix until lump-free. Mix in salt and dry mustard.
Cook, whisking regularly, for 5 to 8 minutes until thickened to a cream consistency. That’s when the sauce coats the back of a wooden spoon and you can draw a path in the sauce with your finger. Turn off heat, add cheese and stir — cheese doesn’t need to melt.
Pour pasta into the sauce and stir quickly until all the pasta is coated with the sauce, then pour into the greased baking dish. Sprinkle with breadcrumb topping. Bake for 25 minutes or until the top is lightly golden. Switch the oven to broil to finish the browning if needed. Serve immediately with a sprinkling of fresh parsley and simple green salad.
Alison Roman’s Very Good Lasagna
Serves 6-10
From “Nothing Fancy” by Alison Roman. I didn’t adapt this recipe. I just cut and pasted it from the Today Show, which also loves it.
I was prepared to hate Alison Roman. Here she is, young, attractive, a YouTube star, writing for The New York Times Cooking section before starting her own newsletter, and did I mention producing two best-selling cookbooks? But, I put aside my petty jealousy and purchased her most recent book, “Nothing Fancy,” and I immediately liked her conversational, nonchalant way of describing her dishes, and the ones I’ve cooked so far work as written, which doesn’t always happen in cookbooks.
Sauce:
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 large yellow onion, finely chopped
4 cloves garlic, finely chopped
6 anchovy fillets (optional, but you should use)
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons tomato paste
One 28-ounce can whole peeled tomatoes
One 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes
Lasagna:
1½ pounds fresh mozzarella, grated or shredded
16 ounces (2 cups) whole-milk ricotta
1 cup coarsely grated Parmesan, plus more as desired
1/4 cup heavy cream
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 pound dried lasagna noodles (not the no-boil variety)
Olive oil, for drizzling
For the sauce:
Heat the olive oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic and anchovies and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is totally softened and translucent (without letting it brown), 8-10 minutes. Add the tomato paste and continue to cook, stirring, until the tomato paste has turned a deeper brick red color, about 2 minutes.
Using your hands, crush the whole tomatoes into smaller, bite-sized pieces and add them and the crushed tomatoes to the pot, stirring to scrape up any bits from the bottom. Fill one of the tomato cans halfway with water and add it to the pot. Season with salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the tomato sauce has thickened, and flavors have come together, 35-45 minutes. You want it to be as thick as tomato sauce from a jar — any looser and the lasagna will be too wet to cut into nice pieces.
Preheat the oven to 425°F and set a large pot of salted water to boil.
For the lasagna:
Set aside 1 cup mozzarella. In a medium bowl, combine the remaining mozzarella, ricotta, Parmesan, and cream; season with salt and pepper.
Cook the lasagna noodles in boiling water until just softened (before al dente), 4 to 5 minutes. Drain and separate any noodles that are trying to stick together, drizzling them with a bit of olive oil to prevent them from sticking further.
Spoon a bit of sauce on the bottom of a 3-quart baking dish and top with a layer of noodles, avoiding any heavy overlap (some overlap is fine and inevitable). Top with about 1¼ cups of sauce and dollop one-fourth of the cheese mixture over.
Top with another layer of noodles and repeat three more times, ending with the last of the noodles (depending on the size of the noodle/shape of the baking dish, you may have a few extra noodles) and the last of the sauce. Top with the reserved 1 cup mozzarella and more Parmesan, if you like.
Cover loosely with aluminum foil and place the baking dish on a foil-lined rimmed baking sheet (to prevent any overflow from burning on the bottom of your oven). Bake until the pasta is completely tender and cooked through and the sauce is bubbling up around the edges, 25-30 minutes. Remove the foil and continue to bake until the lasagna is golden brown on top with frilly, crispy edges and corners, another 35-45 minutes. Let cool slightly before eating.
Chicken Tamale Pie
Serves 6
Adapted from “Chicken” by James McNair
This dish is more in the traditional casserole mode, with some of the cooking already done for you, thanks to canned vegetables and a rotisserie chicken, and you just add items together and heat them up. Local cookbook author James McNair credits a friend of his who entertained Richard Nixon during the early days of his political career in California, calling it President’s Pie, as it was one of Mr. Nixon’s favorites. And, in this context, “pie” is a fancy word for casserole. Mr. McNair boosts the flavor by adding the almost-mandatory cheese topping.
1/3 cup vegetable oil
1 medium-sized onion, diced
1 ½ Tablespoon chili powder, plus 1 canned chipotles chile with sauce if you enjoy a bit more heat
1 can (28 oz.) crushed, fire-roasted tomatoes
1 can (14.5 oz.) cream-style corn
4 teaspoon salt
1 cup whole milk
½ cup yellow cornmeal, medium ground
3 large eggs, lightly beaten
1 cup pitted ripe olives, cut in half
2 cups coarsely chopped, cooked chicken (this is a great use for leftovers from a chicken dinner or pick up a rotisserie chicken at the market)
1 cup freshly shredded Monterey Jack cheese, mixed with
1 cup freshly shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
Grease a 7.5 inch by 10-inch deep baking dish
Heat oil in a 3 quart or larger saucepan and sauté the onion for a few minutes, until it is translucent, then add the chili powder and stir for a couple more minutes, until you can smell the chilies. Add the salt, corn and tomatoes and cook over medium heat another 10 minutes. Stir occasionally to ensure nothing sticks to the bottom of the pan.
Preheat the oven to 350°F.
In a mixing bowl, whisk together the milk, cornmeal, and eggs; add to the tomato mixture and cook, stirring often to prevent scorching, until thick, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in the olives and chicken, making sure every piece gets coated.
Pour mixture into the prepared ovenproof dish. Top with the cheeses and bake until the pie is firm and the cheese is crusty, 35 – 45 minutes. Serve piping hot.
Ken Morris has been cooking for comfort for more than 30 years and learning in kitchens from Alaska to Thailand to Italy. He now cooks and writes from his kitchen in Napa. Email macmor@sbcglobal.net.