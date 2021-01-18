Cooking for Comfort: Casseroles are cooking for comfort

But, I keep thinking of a verse I learned from my church-going days when I was growing up: “When I was a child, I spake as a child…but when I became a man, I put away childish things.”

And that’s what I’m suggesting for this week’s recipes. Let’s toss the childish casseroles we may have gulped down when we were young and instead create some adult food: stuff that doesn’t have dehydrated mixes or ingredients we can’t even spell. Presenting a tasty dish that feeds a lot of folks in one dish is a noble goal, so here are three ideas.

A Real Mac and Cheese

Servings: 6-8

Adapted from Nagi at recietineats.com

Sure, sure, you’ve eaten thousands of Mac and Cheeses but how many were constructed of basically just that: Macaroni and Cheese? I’m not here to bash the Big Mac and Cheese conglomerate that sells millions of boxes in supermarkets, but just read the ingredients on the back of the box. It’s a long list of multiple-syllable scientific words, most of them preservatives.

There are thousands of Best Mac and Cheese Ever! recipes on the Internet and in books. I haven’t tried them all, but this is pretty good (which is what someone from the Midwest says when they mean “Great!”).