Cooking for Comfort: Giving Thanksgiving: Celebrating in 2020

The National Turkey Federation reports that because lots of people won’t be traveling for Thanksgiving this year because of the coronavirus, there is a greater interest in smaller turkeys.
While the federation keeps a stiff upper lip with “a smaller-scale Thanksgiving centerpiece…may be in the cards (and, may we say, equally delicious)” let’s face it, two people eating a turkey sandwich on a TV tray for Thanksgiving is kind of sad.
While we are having much fewer people at our home for Thanksgiving than in past years to allow plenty of room for social distancing, I’m making the same amount of food as usual and as guests leave, presenting each one with takeout containers stuffed with leftovers.
Thanksgiving seems stressful enough to a lot of folks, even without a pandemic. What other holiday do you need a Turkey Talk Line, that’s 1-800-BUTTERBALL by the way, and the Food Network lists show such as “Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge,” “Thanksgiving Show,” “Thanksgiving at Bobby’s” and “Thanksgiving Live,” a two-hour interactive show hosted by TV chef Alton Brown. I’m not sure if the D-Day invasion of Normandy had this much planning.
What to do if you’re new to cooking, or at least new to marshaling a meal with several different dishes including a bird that may be too big for your oven? Planning, including a detailed shopping list and writing out your menu, noting what time it will start cooking and what time do you expect it to be done, will solve a lot of your problems.
If you’d like a teacher to guide you on every step, look for the book, “Thanksgiving: How to Cook It Well,” by Sam Sifton, which will give you a lot of confidence and more options. And, I modestly suggest this article will offer you the basic dishes to hang an entire Thanksgiving on. You or your guests can bring additions, maybe swap out a dish with something you’ve cooked before; you’re the cook so you decide. Here are some suggestions to get you planning.
Remoulade
The question is always what do we serve as an appetizer when we really want our guests to eat dinner or we’ll be stuck for days eating leftovers? And, it has to be completely different from anything we’ll be serving. One of our favorites has been chilled shrimp served with remoulade sauce. Remoulade originated in France, bringing together mayonnaise, herbs, pickles, and capers. The French introduced it to America, then cooks in Louisiana took it in a spicier direction. I first enjoyed this on a trip to New Orleans.
1 cup mayonnaise
2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
1 Tbsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 Tbsp. finely chopped Italian parsley
2 Tbsp. ketchup
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 tsp. capers, roughly chopped
1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
1 tsp. mild paprika
1 scallion, finely chopped
¼ tsp. Kosher salt
¹⁄8 tsp. cayenne pepper
If you like it hotter, add 1 Tbsp. Louisiana-style hot sauce
2 pounds cooked, peeled and deveined shrimp, chilled. Leave the tails on for easy handling.
In the bowl of a food processor machine combine all of the ingredients except the shrimp and run until it becomes a smooth dip. Let it sit an hour for the flavors to combine and then serve, or make it early in the day and refrigerator. Make sure you let it sit out a bit before you serve to take off the chill.
Cornbread Dressing Serves 10
Adapted from Kim Laidlaw, Wendy Goodfriend, KQED
No, I don’t stuff stuffing or anything else in my turkey. Adding that kind of mass inside a turkey ensures it is not completely cooked until the exterior of your turkey is well pass golden brown to looking like the exterior of Apollo 11 upon reentry: yes, I meant burnt.
We’ve tried a variety of dressings, from sourdough-based to adding oysters, to herbs and fennel, bumping up the sage, sautéing a pound (or so) of Spanish chorizo and probably other things that I didn’t keep track of. We’ve made additions to this one but, so far, this is the favorite, but, just like in professional baseball, last year’s winner has to work hard to keep the crown this year.
For the cornbread
If you are limited on time, grocery stores often sell pre-made cornbread this time of year or purchase a mix. We won’t tell.
1 ½ cups fine cornmeal 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour 3 tsp baking powder ¾ tsp baking soda ¾ tsp kosher salt 3 large eggs ¼ cup brown sugar 2 cups buttermilk 5 tbsp unsalted butter, melted For the dressing: About 8 heaping cups cubed cornbread, homemade (see above) or purchased ½ cup unsalted butter 1 pound mild sausage, broken up 1 large yellow onion, finely chopped 3 celery stalks, finely chopped 1 large red bell pepper 1 tbsp fresh sage, chopped ½ cup raisins 2 golden delicious apples, cored, peeled and chopped 1 tbsp fresh thyme leaves, chopped Kosher salt, as needed ¼ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves 2 eggs ¾ cup chicken stock, plus more as needed ¼ cup whole milk If making the cornbread, position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 400°F. Generously grease a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. In a bowl, whisk together the cornmeal, flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In a separate large bowl, whisk together the eggs, brown sugar, buttermilk, and melted butter and whisk until blended. Add the dry ingredients and stir until evenly moistened. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top. Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 20 minutes. Let the bread cool in the pan on a wire rack. You can make the bread up to 3 days in advance or even freeze it. When cool, remove it from the pan and wrap tightly in plastic wrap. Store in a cool place at room temperature or in the refrigerator or freezer if making weeks ahead.
When ready to make the stuffing, remove the cornbread from the plastic wrap (if stored), and cut into bite-sized chunks. This will cause plenty of crumbs but save them all and include in the dressing. Spread on two large rimmed baking sheets and set aside.
Preheat the oven to 375 F. Generously butter or spray a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Toast the cornbread cubes in the oven until lightly browned, turning occasionally, about 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a large sauté pan, melt the 1/2 cup butter over medium-high heat. Add the sausage pieces and cook until brown and moisture is released, add onion, celery, bell pepper, sage, raisins, apples, thyme and sprinkle of salt and sauté until the vegetables are tender and starting to brown, about 10 minutes. Scrape into a large bowl and stir in the parsley.
Add the toasted cornbread cubes and toss to combine. Taste for seasoning and add a sprinkle more of salt as needed. In a bowl, whisk together the eggs, chicken stock, and milk. Douse the dressing with the mixture and stir to combine. If the dressing feels a bit dry, add a 1/4 to ½ cup more chicken stock. We’ve found that we like a moist dressing but that’s a pretty personal decision.
Scrape into the baking dish and spread into a thick, even layer. Cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Remove the foil and bake until browned and crisp on the top and edges, 20-30 minutes longer.
Mashed potatoes
Serves 10 but can be scaled down
Mashed potatoes can be, yes, mashed with a fork or a potato masher, or made smooth with a food mill and some folks like a mixer (which I think makes them release a bit too much starch and become gummy but other cooks love this way). I use a potato ricer. Strictly manual, you drop a few cooked chunks of potatoes into the holder, squeeze the handle and smooth, light and fluffy potatoes drop into the bowl. With a splash of hot milk and melted butter, they’re ready to serve.
5 pounds of baking potatoes, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces 1 Tbsp. Kosher salt, may need more 8 Tbsp. unsalted butter, cut into pieces 1 ½ cups whole milk, heated
Have a large pot half full of cool water ready and add potato pieces to the pot as you work to prevent them from turning brown. Make sure they are covered with a couple of inches of water before you start. When ready, place on the stove, add salt and cook over medium heat. Watch that it only lightly boils and cook for about 15 minutes, checking with a fork to see when the potatoes are tender. When done, drain in a colander. Add the butter pieces to the hot milk.
Make a double-boiler by placing a medium heat-proof bowl over, but not touching, another pot with hot water on the stove. Put the potato pieces through the ricer into the waiting pot; add the hot buttered milk a little at a time while beating the mixture with a large spoon until the potatoes are very creamy, but not soupy. You may not use all the milk. Season with salt. If you won’t use the potatoes for a while, you can top of the potatoes with plastic wrap so a skin doesn’t form over the potatoes. Just keep the water warm, not boiling.
Green Beans
Serves 8-10
Sooner or later, at some time in your menu planning, someone will ask, “Well, don’t we need some greens?” You could tell them the truth that despite titles on the Internet such as “Healthy Thanksgiving Recipes Guests Will Want to Gobble Up” this is a meal meant to give thanks for another year, not to lose a few pounds. But, it’s better not to start an argument before the football game has even come on, so you promise them, yes, there will be green beans. No need to mention it included pancetta until after clean up.
2 pounds fresh green beans, ends removed
Kosher salt
2 Tbsp. unsalted butter
4 ounces pancetta, cut into ¼ inch cubes (pancetta is cured pork from the belly of the pig. Some local stores carry it or you can use bacon, which is smoked, while pancetta is not).
1-2 ounces balsamic vinegar
Have a pan of ice water ready
Heat enough water in a large pot to cover the beans. Once it is at an easy boil, add a big pinch of salt and slip in the beans. Cook only until they turn a bright green and use a strainer to scoop them up and tip into the waiting ice water. Once they are cool, strain out the beans and deposit on a half sheet pan draped with a towel to dry them off. This can be done at the start of your cooking day. Just before you’re ready to serve, heat the butter and pancetta in a large, nonstick pan. Once the pancetta has started to brown, add the cooked beans to the pan. The goal is simply to warm them up. When the beans are nicely warm and ready to eat, add a splash or two of balsamic vinegar, stir until every bean is lightly covered in the vinegar, turn off the heat and move them to you awaiting serving dish.
Butterflied Roast Turkey with Gravy
Serves 10 but can easily be scaled down
For years the wet brine was what food magazine writers told us would make the Best Turkey Ever! But, the meat was moist, but bland because the retained water diluted the roasted turkey taste. How to bring out the turkey taste? Eliminate the water but keep the salt with dry brine, which draws the turkey’s natural moisture out of the meat. The salt mixes with the turkey’s juices and is reabsorbed back into the meat.
Two other tips for the Thanksgiving chef. First, butterfly the turkey (remove the backbone) so it cooks faster. Second, open up the oven by cooking the bird on your grill. This allows you to cook the dressing and Brussels sprouts and anything else in the oven without letting the bird cool too much waiting for you to catch up.
1 whole turkey, 12 to 14 pounds. Use a sharp, heavy knife or use kitchen shears to cut on either side of the backbone, then push on the breastbone to crack the backbone and the bird lies flat. Keep the neck, backbone, and giblets for gravy.
1 onion, roughly chopped
1 carrot, roughly chopped
2 stalks of celery, roughly chopped
2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
Kosher salt
1 ½ quarts homemade or store-bought chicken broth
3 Tbsp. butter
3 Tbsp. flour
One to two days before the big meal, butterfly the turkey (if you’re buying a frozen one, allow an additional couple of days for it to thaw out before this) and salt the turkey in every spot, including under the skin and keep it chilled on a wire rack on a half sheet pan. I don’t cover the turkey so the skin dries up and becomes crispy when cooked. I also buy 20 pounds of ice and chill my turkey on a rack and half sheet pan on top of the ice in a large ice chest in the garage (again, allowing room for other items in the refrigerator.)
For timing: allow about ½ hour for the grill to get hot, around 80 minutes for the turkey to cook (remove the bird from the grill when the breast temperature reaches 165 degrees and the thickest part of the thighs reaches 170 degrees) and let the turkey rest at room temperature for about 20 minutes, allowing the meat to firm up so it doesn’t release juices when you cut into it.
Build your fire on either side of the grill to allow for indirect heating. If you have a kettle grill, you’ll probably need to light another chimney full of charcoal to add about halfway through the cooking process. You’ll need a vented hood to control the heat and capture some of the heat so the skin is nicely bronzed when done.
Once the turkey is cooking nicely on the grill, turn to making the gravy. Chop up the neck, backbone and giblets. Heat the oil in a 3-quart saucepan over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add the chopped turkey parts and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly brown, about 5 minutes. Add the onions, carrots, celery and a dash of salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables start to soften and brown, another 5 minutes or more. Add the chicken stock and thyme. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Cook for 45 minutes, then strain through a fine-mesh strainer and discard solids. As it cools, skim off any fat from the surface.
Melt butter over medium-high heat in a 2-quart saucepan. Add flour and cook, stirring constantly with a whisk until the mixture is golden brown. Continue to whisk constantly, add broth in a thin stream until it is completely incorporated. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook until reduced about half, about 20 minutes. Season to taste with salt and keep warm.
Once the turkey is cooked, remove to a baking sheet, tent it with aluminum foil and let rest for the 20 minutes that you planned on. Pour any collected juices from the baking sheet through a fine-mesh strainer into the gravy and stir to incorporate. When ready, carve turkey and present with the gravy.
Dessert
I can make a nice fruit tart or galette but Thanksgiving is driven by tradition: your guests will demand a pumpkin pie. Even if they never had one growing up, they’ve seen too many Hallmark Channel holiday movies to want something else. So, I leave that in the hands of someone who is good at it; usually, we have a guest who likes to bake for the holiday. If not, we’ll order one from a local bakery.
Ken Morris has been cooking for comfort for more than 30 years and learning in kitchens from Alaska to Thailand to Italy. He now cooks and writes from his kitchen in Napa. Email macmor@sbcglobal.net.
