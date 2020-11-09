Cooking for Comfort: Giving Thanksgiving: Celebrating in 2020

Green Beans

Sooner or later, at some time in your menu planning, someone will ask, “Well, don’t we need some greens?” You could tell them the truth that despite titles on the Internet such as “Healthy Thanksgiving Recipes Guests Will Want to Gobble Up” this is a meal meant to give thanks for another year, not to lose a few pounds. But, it’s better not to start an argument before the football game has even come on, so you promise them, yes, there will be green beans. No need to mention it included pancetta until after clean up.

Heat enough water in a large pot to cover the beans. Once it is at an easy boil, add a big pinch of salt and slip in the beans. Cook only until they turn a bright green and use a strainer to scoop them up and tip into the waiting ice water. Once they are cool, strain out the beans and deposit on a half sheet pan draped with a towel to dry them off. This can be done at the start of your cooking day. Just before you’re ready to serve, heat the butter and pancetta in a large, nonstick pan. Once the pancetta has started to brown, add the cooked beans to the pan. The goal is simply to warm them up. When the beans are nicely warm and ready to eat, add a splash or two of balsamic vinegar, stir until every bean is lightly covered in the vinegar, turn off the heat and move them to you awaiting serving dish.