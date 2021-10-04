Cooking for Comfort: Investigating the flavors of fall

Season to taste, adding a pinch of salt if desired. Discard the thyme stems and leave the chutney in the pan until needed. The chutney can be made up to three days ahead, stored in the refrigerator, and rewarmed before serving.

Heat the oven to 450°F degrees.

Remove the pork from the marinade, reserving the marinade. Season the pork with salt and again with pepper. Spread the oil in the base of a heavy roasting pan large enough to fit the pork without too much spare room.

Lay the pork on top and roast it for 15 minutes, turning the pork often to color it well on all sides. Pour in 1 cup of the marinade, reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees, and continue roasting for another 35 to 45 minutes. Baste the roast often, adding more marinade if necessary.

When an instant-read thermometer registers 150°F degrees, the pork is almost done. Remove the roasting pan from the oven, lift the pork to a cutting board (where it will continue cooking to its done temperature of 160°F degrees), and let it rest, covered with aluminum foil, for 10 minutes.