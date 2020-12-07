Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: A Hawaiian escape

On our last visit to Maui this past January (yes that was a lifetime ago) my wife and I ate at Monkeypod Kitchen by Merriman, a casual restaurant run by one of the founders of Hawaii Regional Cuisine, Peter Merriman. When he moved to the islands in 1982 for a cooking job, Peter was shocked that every high-end restaurant was cooking French or steak and lobster, and food was shipped from the mainland. When he interviewed for his first head chef job a couple of years later, he was casually asked if he could do any type of cuisine, what would he do? He said he’d do regional cuisine, with locally caught fish and locally raised meat, with locally grown fruits and vegetables. He was surprised no one was doing it already. Later, when the manager called him to say he had the job, he added, “Oh, we want to do that regional cuisine thing you talked about.” Merriman had to quickly start driving around the area and talking with folks to find local producers.