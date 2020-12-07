Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: A Hawaiian escape

Even during a good year, this is usually the time when my wife and I start thinking about a relaxing trip to Hawaii. We’re still thinking about it but it just doesn’t look possible in 2021. The next best thing is to pull on an Aloha shirt, set Spotify to Hawaiian Dreams playlist and cook something that reminds us of Hawaii.
For a collection of remote small islands, anchored more than 2,300 miles from the nearest large city, which is San Francisco, you’d think Hawaii’s cuisine would be pretty homogenous. But, let’s do a quick review.
First, Polynesian voyagers brought plants and animals to the islands. They became Native Hawaiians, who developed their own cuisine as they fished, raised taro, planted coconuts, sugarcane, sweet potatoes and yams, and cooked meat and fish in earth ovens.
Then, after James Cook’s arrival in 1778, European and Americans almost immediately showed up, led by Protestant missionaries and whalers, who brought their own foods.
Next, Americans set up pineapple and sugarcane plantations, which required substantial manual labor. So, that ended up bringing many more immigrants to the Islands between 1850 and 1930 from China, Korea, Japan, the Philippines, Puerto Rico and Portugal, who all introduced their foods to the islands.
This mishmash of cuisines formed the menu that workers ate, but as tourism brought elaborate hotels and resorts, guests were served Continental food from Europe. Locally grown fruits, vegetables and meat were ignored as products were shipped from the U.S. mainland, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe, according to Janice Walk Henderson, author of “The New Cuisine of Hawaii: Recipes from the Twelve Celebrated Chefs of Hawaii Regional Cuisine.”
In the 1990s, that changed as young chefs began encouraging the food industry to “grow local, buy local, and eat local,” writes Wanda Adams in “The Island Plate: 150 Years of Recipes and Food Lore from the Honolulu Advertiser.”
Chefs Peter Merriman (see his story below) and Roger Dikon brought together the first group of 13 chefs to talk about cooking with local ingredients from the islands. The next year they formed Hawai’I Regional Cuisine as a group and set out to discover local producers and eventually published the cookbook “The New Cuisine of Hawaii,” which is now out of print but plenty available used on the Internet. Today, this idea has gone mainstream through Hawaii’s restaurants and resorts.
One mainland product that has not been replaced with local foods is Spam: Hawaii consumes more Spam per capita than any other state, a food that was introduced by servicemen during World War II.
Usually, it is fried and served with rice and you’ll see it in casual diners for breakfast with fried eggs. A popular way to eat it there is in the tradition of Japanese omusubi: Stack a pan-fried slice of Spam and a rice patty and wrap a piece of roasted nori around it, according to “Aloha Kitchen: Recipes from Hawai’I” by Alana Kysar. Her cookbook is great if you’re looking for what the locals eat, instead of what the tourists eat at the expensive restaurants.
Ahi Poke
Serves 4 as an appetizer
I first tasted poke a long time ago when the first Navy ship I served on pulled into Pearl Harbor for a short visit. All of the officers were invited to a party at the Officer’s Club and poke was part of the pu-pu platter, one of an assortment of small meat and seafood appetizers. I had never tasted raw fish before but pretended I was an old hand at poke consumption.
Some 30 years later I enjoyed a more elegant Ahi Poke at Chef Bev Gannon’s Hali’imaile General Store in Upcountry Maui. She was one of the original chefs who formed the Hawai’i Regional Cuisine group. I couldn’t find a written recipe from the restaurant, but this tastes something like it.
Ingredients
1 pound fresh ahi tuna 1 small round onion, julienne cut 3 green onions, diced ½ teaspoon freshly grated fresh ginger 3 finely diced garlic cloves ½ cup soy sauce 1 teaspoon sesame oil ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes 1 teaspoon Chinese chili sauce (if you like a bit of spice but not essential) 1 teaspoon Hawaiian sea salt or kosher salt
It helps to freeze the tuna for a few minutes to firm it up but don’t let the flesh freeze completely. Cut ahi into at least ½-inch cubes or smaller, then place in the refrigerator. Combine all other ingredients in a large glass bowl and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. When ready to serve toss ahi and other ingredients together. Serve on a chilled platter with chopsticks or toothpicks.
Ponzu-Marinated Mahi-Mahi
Serves 6 but easy to scale back
Adapted from “Merriman’s Hawai’i” by Peter Merriman and Melanie P. Merriman
On our last visit to Maui this past January (yes that was a lifetime ago) my wife and I ate at Monkeypod Kitchen by Merriman, a casual restaurant run by one of the founders of Hawaii Regional Cuisine, Peter Merriman. When he moved to the islands in 1982 for a cooking job, Peter was shocked that every high-end restaurant was cooking French or steak and lobster, and food was shipped from the mainland. When he interviewed for his first head chef job a couple of years later, he was casually asked if he could do any type of cuisine, what would he do? He said he’d do regional cuisine, with locally caught fish and locally raised meat, with locally grown fruits and vegetables. He was surprised no one was doing it already. Later, when the manager called him to say he had the job, he added, “Oh, we want to do that regional cuisine thing you talked about.” Merriman had to quickly start driving around the area and talking with folks to find local producers.
6 6-ounce mahi-mahi filets, skinned ¼ cup cornstarch (may need to add more) 3 tablespoons sunflower oil or other neutral oil with a high smoke temperature
Ponzu Marinade
1 cup rice wine vinegar 3 tablespoons frozen orange juice concentrate ½ cup soy sauce 2 tablespoons dried ground ginger ½ cup granulated sugar 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice 2 large garlic cloves, minced 6 scallions, white and green parts minced ½ teaspoon sriracha
Place all marinade ingredients in a medium bowl and whisk to combine until the sugar is dissolved. Reserve ½ cup of the marinade for serving. Place the mahi-mahi filets in a shallow dish and pour the remaining marinade over the fish. Let set 15-20 minutes. Place cornstarch in a shallow pan. When ready, remove the filets from the marinade and shake gently to remove excess. Dredge filets in cornstarch. Heat oil in a large pan over medium-high heat until it shimmers. Lower heat to medium, add filets and cook 4 to 5 minutes per side, until nicely browned and the flesh flakes easily with a fork. Remove cooked fillets to a paper towel-line plate. Served with white rice and julienned vegetables that have been sautéed in olive oil and fresh minced, garlic, salt and drizzled with a little of the reserved ponzu marinade.
Sugarcane Skewered Shrimp with Thai Dressing
I found this in my Hawaii file, apparently from a cooking class I had taken long ago. It doesn’t list the restaurant or chef, so apparently, they couldn’t afford a marketing person to remind them to slap their name on everything that they did.
1 pound fresh shrimp, peeled and deveined Raw Sugar Cane Swizzle Sticks (Optional, but they really give you that Hawaiian sensation) or wooden skewers. You can buy Raw Sugar Cane Swizzle Sticks: Pack of 20 for $10.95 on Amazon.
Marinade
1 teaspoon garlic, minced 1 teaspoon fresh ginger, minced 2 tablespoons nam pia (fish sauce) 3 tablespoons neutral oil (I like sunflower oil) 1 pound lettuce (use a mix of whatever is in season. If you can’t find lettuce this time of year, a mix of thin-sliced green and red cabbage will be great, too. 1 red pepper, top, bottom and seeds removed. Slice the flesh into long, thin strips ½ white onion, halved and sliced thin (unless you can find Maui onions, then you gotta keep with the theme) ¼ cup torn mint leaves ½ cup Macadamia nuts, chopped or roasted peanuts
Thai dressing
¾ teaspoon chili flakes
3 tablespoons lemon grass, minced (I usually guess that an inch or so of lemongrass with the outer leaves removed, is enough to mince)
½ cup nam pla (fish sauce)
2 tablespoons honey
3 tablespoons lime juice
2 teaspoons sugar
Toss the shrimp with the marinade in a gallon freezer bag. Mix together the Thai Dressing ingredients. When ready, heat up your grill (you really should be doing this on a hibachi grill for the full effect) and skewer the shrimp onto swizzle sticks or wooden skewers that you’ve soaked for ½ hour for they won’t burn. Grill the shrimp just a few minutes on each side, depending on how hot and close your grill is. Toss together lettuce, bell pepper, onions and mint dressing with Thai Dressing. Top with shrimp on a skewer and garnish with
Kalua Pig
Kalua pig is what you’re served at a traditional luau (yes, I’ve gone to some of those thrown for tourists but if you pick the right ones you can eat some good food and enjoy great Hawaiian dancing and stories.) It’s the quintessential Hawaiian dish where a whole pig, seasoned only with Hawaiian sea salt, is placed inside a large pit that has been dug in the ground. Heated lava rocks are placed in the pit, covered with banana or ti leaves, then topped with earth as insulation and is called an imu. Hawaiians nowadays do this in their own backyard to celebrate holidays, birthdays and so on. But, if you’re not connected to a Native Hawaiian family, how do you get some of this goodness? Dust off the Slow Cooker.
1 4-6 pounds pork shoulder or Boston butt
1 tablespoon liquid smoke, Hickory or Mesquite flavor
3 teaspoons Hawaiian Alaea sea salt (Alaea salt gets its characteristic brick red color from a volcanic Hawaiian clay called alae, which contains some 80 minerals and is rich in iron oxide)
Banana leaves (Optional but you can use it for this and the equally delicious Yucatán pork dish Cochinita Pibil. They are usually available at a Mexican market in the frozen food section.)
Pat dry the pork roast and place it in the slow cooker. Pierce it all over with a fork. If using banana leaves (and I hope you are) place a leaf or two in the bottom of the pot that will cover the whole roast and reaches up the sides. Place the roast on top of the leaves, then add the liquid smoke and salt evenly over the pork and tuck the leaves around the roast so it’s completely covered. Place the lid of the slow cooker on and set the time for 8-12 hours on low.
Check at about 8 hours for doneness. If not done, let it cook the full 12 hours, checking every hour. When done, shred it with a fork and return to pot. Use the liquid to keep the pork from drying out. The pork should be kept warm in the liquid before serving. What else fuels a luau? Poke (see above), often sweet potatoes, chicken, Lomi salmon (a fresh tomato and salmon salad) tropical fruits and don’t forget poi, freshly pounded taro root.
