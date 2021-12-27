Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: A Turnagain Duckling and other treats for New Year’s Eve

Sure, you may be whooping it up in Times Square on New Year’s Eve, wearing big glasses that say 2022, but as I do almost every year, I will make dinner for my wife, Sharon, and me, while playing some classic jazz albums on the stereo.

Luckily, we live on the West Coast so we can watch New York City drop the giant glass ball at 9 pm, wish ourselves “Happy New Year” and go to bed long before people start lighting illegal fireworks and shooting off guns into the air like they are leading a revolution.

As always, the most important thing to me, besides our health, is what to serve for dinner. You need to serve something that you don’t usually have on the table but needs to be easy enough you’ll have it done well before midnight. It helps if there is a nostalgic interest, too, so I thought I would cook something we haven’t seen since we left Alaska: the Turnagain House Duckling.

What is a Turnagain? We lived together in Alaska for 13 years (well, Sharon endured a lot more years than that on the Last Frontier) and there was a semi-famous restaurant on the road from Anchorage to Girdwood, home to the area’s best ski area, called the Turnagain House.

The road follows Turnagain Arm, one of two narrow branches of water that join in Cook Inlet, which is the maritime access to the state’s largest city, Anchorage.

The Arm earned its name from the British explorer Captain James Cook, who anchored in the inlet that now bears his name, in his quest for the fabled Northwest Passage during his 1778 voyage.

The story goes he sent two officers and crews in boats to explore the two Arms. Lieutenant King was in charge of the boat that explored the Knik Arm while Lieutenant Bligh and a crew sailed up the other.

This narrow arm is home to one of the few Bore Tides in North America; this is a wave up to 10 feet high that thunders into Turnagain Arm in the right tide conditions. Anyway, its name comes from when Bligh was forced to “turn again” when the Arm’s strong tides and shallow water made it clear this was not the Northwest Passage. Lt. Bligh was an excellent navigator but perhaps lacking leadership skills as he became famous for the mutiny against him as captain of the HMS Bounty.

Oceanaire Seafood Room Maryland-Style Crab Cakes

Makes 8 4-ounce crab cakes

As I was writing this article the state of California announced the crab season would be open for the Bay Area, and I remembered one of the best crab cake experiences I had was at the Oceanaire Seafood Room. This is a chain of seafood restaurants in the eastern US, stretching from Minneapolis to Texas and New Jersey to Florida. I happened to eat in their Dallas branch while I was there on a business trip years ago and I still remember the crab cakes.

A quick search of the internet shows that other diners had the same experience, and one had asked the LA Times to get the recipe from them. The Times responded that “Oceanaire Seafood Room was happy to share its recipe for these tender, soft crab cakes. The cakes are baked, not fried, and can be made ahead of time and refrigerated, then baked before serving. Perfect for company!”

Yep, I agree and here they are.

2 eggs

1 cup mayonnaise

¾ teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 ¼ teaspoon Old Bay Seasoning, divided

¾ teaspoon chopped fresh tarragon

¼ cup finely chopped onion

1 tablespoon finely chopped celery

¼ pound (scant 2 cups) crustless cubed white bread (about ¼ loaf), cut into small cubes

1 pound jumbo lump crab meat, drained of any liquid

2 tablespoons butter, at room temperature

Heat the oven to 400 degrees. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, mayonnaise, mustard, three-fourths teaspoon Old Bay Seasoning, tarragon, onion and celery to make a dressing.

In a large mixing bowl, toss the bread with half of the dressing, mixing until the dressing is absorbed by the bread and the cubes are slightly broken up. Add additional dressing if the cubes are too dry.

Gently mix in the crab, being careful not to break up the lump pieces. The mixture should hold its shape when formed into a ball with your hand. If it is too dry, add additional dressing until the mixture comes together. You might not use all of the dressing.

Divide the mixture and form into 8 crab cakes. Place the cakes on a greased cookie sheet or sheet pan. In a small bowl, stir the butter together with the remaining one-half teaspoon Old Bay Seasoning. Top each cake with a small dollop of seasoned butter. Bake the cakes until golden brown, about 10 to 12 minutes. Serve warm.

The restaurant recommends serving the cakes with mustard mayonnaise (mayonnaise seasoned with a small amount of dry mustard, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce and salt and thinned with a little cream) or tartar sauce.

Turnagain House Duckling

Serves 2 with leftovers

This was one of the few restaurants along the hour drive south to Girdwood, the ski town at the base of southwestern Chugach Mountains. It appears to be permanently closed now, according to Yelp and other searches. I have a very vague recipe from the Turnagain House that they shared with New Sagaya Market, a favorite grocery shop of mine just a block from my house when we lived downtown. In general, Alaskans hate to be told what to do, even in a recipe, it seems, so there were no measurements given; as a result I’ve made a guess at what they are.

1 whole domestic duckling. Remove excess fat, neck and tail skin.

½ cup vegetable oil (I use sunflower because it has a high smoke temperature)

2 stocks of celery, chopped

4 carrots, chopped

2 whole onions, skin removed, chopped

4 branches of fresh marjoram (or use a teaspoon or more dried)

2 bay leaves

4 branches fresh oregano (or use a teaspoon ore more dried)

Preheat oven to 375°. Over a medium-high heat on the stove top, pre heat a 9-inch by 11-inch metal pan. Add vegetable oil and heat until it starts to shimmer. That means it’s hot enough to sear meat.

Dry the duck all over and sear it on all sides as much as possible. Place all the vegetables in the pan, brown them slightly in the oil then add the duck on top and cover with water to the bottom 1/3 of the duck.

Cover the pan tightly with aluminum foil and cook to 2 ½ to 3 hours. The legs should be completely loose at the joint when done. Remove the duck from the pan and cool completely. Cut duck in half and debone. Strain the stock that you just made and save it.

Sauce:

Triple Sec Orange Liqueur

½ cup red currant jelly

1 cup dried sweet dark cherries

½ cup port wine (this shouldn’t be the most expensive stuff you can find but it should taste good enough that you’d drink it)

1 fresh lemon, squeezed

½ cup freshly squeezed orange juice

2 tablespoons arrowroot

Preheat oven to 400°F. Place duck on oven safe pan (I use a sheet pan), keeping the skin on top. Top the duck pieces with a splash of Triple Sec Orange Liquor and heat the duck for about 15-20 minutes until the skin is crisp.

In the meantime, add all the ingredients of the sauce, except for the Triple Sec and arrowroot, into a medium pan and slowly bring to a slow boil. Whisk the arrowroot and 2 tablespoons cold water together until there are no visible lumps. This is a slurry to thicken the sauce. It is important to completely dissolve the arrowroot into the water to avoid clumpy bits in your sauce. Slowly pour the slurry into the hot sauce, whisking to thoroughly incorporate it into the sauce. Be careful to whisk gently so that you don't splash yourself with the bubbling sauce. No, you can’t ask how I know this. Arrowroot slurry doesn't thicken instantly, so stir for at least 2 to 3 minutes, or until the sauce has reached the desired thickness. If it still doesn’t thicken, make another slurry and repeat.

Once the duck is warm and crisp, top with sauce and extra dried cherries. Return to the oven for 5 minutes more, serve, garnished with grated orange peel and serve on polenta or mashed potatoes.

Polenta

Makes about 4 cups

Adapted from "Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking" by Marcella Hazen

While the name polenta today may seem like it comes from the Duke of Lombardy’s table, but really it is nothing more than cooked cornmeal. Traditionally, the polenta is stirred while cooking until it is thick, then poured onto a wooden board called a taglier and cut into pieces with a string. I love polenta as a way of soaking up the juices of the main course and that’s its role for our New Years Eve duck. Sure, you could buy instant polenta, follow the directions and add some hot water and let it thicken on its own. Or you could be authentic and stir constantly for 40 to 45 minutes to make old fashion polenta. But, even that high priestess of Italian cooking, Marcella Hazen, understands that most cooks won’t do that anymore, so she offers an easier way of making polenta that uses her (almost) no-stirring method.

7 cups water

1 tablespoon salt

1 2/3 cup coarse-grained imported Italian yellow cornmeal

Bring the water to boil in a large, heavy pot. Add the salt, keeping the water boiling at medium-high heat, and add the cornmeal in a very thin stream, letting a fistful of it run through your nearly closed fingers. You should be able to see the individual grains spilling into the post. The entire time you are adding the cornmeal, stir it with a whisk, and make sure the water is always boiling.

When you have put in all the cornmeal, stir with a long-handled wooden spoon (I’ve replaced all of my wooden spoons with heat-resistant silicon spoons that I can throw in the dishwasher) for 2 minutes, then cover the pot. Adjust heat so the water bubbles at a lively simmer, but not a full boil. When the polenta has cooked for 10 minutes, uncover and stir for 1 full minutes, then cover again.

After another 10 minutes, stir again, then cover, let cook another 10 minutes, stir once more, and in 10 minutes, repeat the procedure. By now, 40 minutes will have elapsed, and the polenta will need another 5 minutes to shed its graininess and come together into a soft, creamy mass. Just before you take it off heat, stir it vigorously for about 1 minute, loosening it from the pot.

Turn it out of the pot into a moistened bowl, and serve it at once. Or, to serve it in firm pieces, spread the polenta flat on a board to about a thickness of about 3 inches and let cool. You can then slice it and grill it, bake it or fry it.

Ken Morris has been cooking for comfort for more than 30 years and learning in kitchens from Alaska to Thailand to Italy. He now cooks and writes from his kitchen in Napa. Email macmor@sbcglobal.net.