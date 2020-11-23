Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: After the feast: What to do with Thanksgiving leftovers?

Combine the oil and flour in a large cast-iron pot or enameled cast-iron Dutch oven, over medium heat. Stirring slowly and constantly for 20 to 25 minutes, make a dark brown roux, the color of chocolate.

Season the onions, bell peppers, celery and garlic with salt and cayenne. Add this to the roux and stir until soft, about 5 minutes. Add the sausage, the dried thyme and oregano, and cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes. Add the broth and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer, uncovered, for 45 minutes. Add the reserved turkey meat and the reserved onions and celery and cook for 15 minutes. Taste, adjust the seasoning if necessary, and add the parsley and green onions.

Serve in soup bowls over hot rice, or it’s a good poured over the leftover dressing. Filé powder (which acts as a thickener) can also be added at the table according to personal taste.

The Remains of the Day Sweet Potato Soup

Serves 4