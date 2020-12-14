Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Christmas Dinner: The main course

This year (I hope) means you will be raising a toast with friends and family by Zoom, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t still celebrate at home. Here are three main courses that I hope add to the festivities.

Is a rime rib actually prime beef? When you see it in the supermarket meat section, it may also be called a standing rib roast since it is usually roasted “standing” on the rib bones so that the meat does not touch the pan. This is from the primal rib, one of the nine primal cuts of a cow. The meat is from high on the back of the cow, where it doesn’t get much exercise, so it is the most tender and laced with fat marbling, which imparts moisture and flavor. Traditionally, it served with au jus, a simple pan sauce made from the meat’s juices.