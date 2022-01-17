Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Cooking with a can opener

Comparing a can of ventresca tuna to a can of Charlie the Tuna is like comparing an Italian luxury car Maserati to a humble German Volkswagen. The first is impossibly silky smooth and refined, the second is pleasant enough but no excitement. Can they really be the same thing? Well, not really.

The Spanish are masters at picking — or catching — a product at its peak and immediately preserving it in a can. On a trip a few years ago, my wife and I saw high-end taverns in Madrid that only serve foods from cans, and we’re not talking SPAM.

The best example is bonito, (genus Sarda), a tuna-like schooling fish of the tuna and mackerel family, which migrates north off the coast of Spain. During the summer they fatten up for their return journey south. At the peak of their feeding, the tuna is line-caught, filleted by hand, boiled in seawater and canned in olive oil (which is good enough to use as a sauce).

This allows the fishermen to select only the best fish at the time they’re hauled on board, ensures other fish are not a by-catch, and doesn’t rely on nets that can damage the sea bottom.

Look for bonito del Norte (Northern Beauty) on the side of the can. This signals it is the rich white albacore tuna. A step up in quality and price is ventresca, the belly of the tuna. You’ll find this cut listed on the menu of Japanese restaurants as toro. The standard U.S. supermarket canned tuna in water is skipjack, recognizable by its pink/grey color.

Great canned tuna is the perfect product to stock your cupboard: It keeps forever, and you can pull it and the can opener out and plate an appetizer or simple meal in a moment.

The first question I get, after doing my sales pitch of how good this tuna is: where can I find it? Whole Foods and Oxbow Public Market both carry Ortiz Spanish Bonito del North and I have bought ventresca at Oxbow. Scroll through tienda.com for tuna, Piquillo peppers, and all things in Spanish food that can be captured in a can.

Or check the Italian online food market in New York City, gustiamo.com, for bluefin tuna caught in Sicily plus some other great, but expensive, foods.

One of the best ways to enjoy this tuna is to simply chop it up and stuff it into piquillo peppers (which is another example of great preserved food: usually in glass bottles). These are warm red, beak-shaped peppers with a roasted, sweet flavor from Spain. Heat them on a griddle or warm in an oven and serve as a tasty appetizer that all you had to do was open two containers.

If you want to get more sophisticated, this silky tuna tastes great when dressed up. Here are three ideas.

Ensaladilla Rusa (Russian Salad)

Serves 8 to 10 as a tapa, 4 to 6 as a side dish

Adapted from "The New Spanish Table" by Anya von Bremzen

How did the Russian Salad — which originated in that country but was first known as “Olivier Salad,” since it was invented in the 18th century by Lucien Olivier — become widely popular in Spain? No one is sure. Since its creation, different regions of Europe have developed their own variations but a few core ingredients remain: potatoes, eggs, carrots, pickles, onions, peas, and a mayonnaise-based dressing. Ms. Von Bremzen writes that it is very popular throughout Spain but found her favorite recipe at a tapas bar in Barcelona called Estrella de Plata.

3 medium Yukon gold potatoes, cut in half

1 large carrot, cut in half crosswise

1 small turnip, cut in halt

3 ounces green beans, trimmed

1 cup peas, cooked

6 ounces Spanish tuna packed in oil, drained, and flaked with a fork

2 roasted piquillo peppers, diced (Piquillo peppers are worth a whole article themselves)

3 hard-boiled eggs (2 finely chopped, 1 grated)

20 pimiento-stuffed green olives

7 best-quality oil-packed anchovy fillets, drained and chopped

1/3 cup mayonnaise (or more to taste)

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Kosher salt & freshly ground black pepper

Make the salad: Place the potatoes, carrot, and turnip in a medium-size saucepan. Add water to cover by 2 inches, bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer, partially covered, until all the vegetables feel tender when pierced with a skewer, about 15 minutes for the carrot and turnip, a bit longer for the potatoes.

As the vegetables become soft, use a slotted spoon to transfer them to a bowl. Take care not to overcook. Bring the water back to a boil, add the green beans, and cook until tender, about 5 minutes (they should be neither al dente nor overcooked). Drain the beans, blot them dry with paper towels and set them aside. Let the vegetables cool to room temperature.

Peel the potatoes, carrot, and turnip, then cut them into small dice and transfer to a mixing bowl. Cut the green beans into 3/4-inch lengths and add them to the bowl with the diced vegetables. Then add the peas, tuna, roasted peppers, and the 2 chopped eggs. Using a sturdy fork, mash the salad until it has a chunky-creamy consistency.

Make the dressing: Place the olives, anchovies, 2 tablespoons of the mayonnaise, and 3 tablespoons water in a blender and process until a medium-fine paste forms.

Stir the olive mixture into the salad. Place the remaining mayonnaise and the lemon juice into a small bowl and whisk to mix, then stir into the salad. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

If you'd like the salad to be moister, add more mayo. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let the salad stand for about 2 hours. (You can make the salad up to 1 day ahead. Refrigerate it and let it come to room temperature before serving).

To serve, spoon the salad on a shallow serving dish and garnish with the grated egg.

Tuna Belly with Lemon Confit

Makes 8

Adapted from "Pintxos: Small Plates in the Basque Tradition" by Gerald Hirigoyen with Lisa Weiss

This comes from the San Francisco restaurateur Gerald Hirigoyen, chef-owner of Piperade and the sadly closed Bocadillos. Pintxos (pronounced PEEN-chos) are tapas from Spain’s Basque country. As Chef Hirigoyen, who was born in that northern region next to France, writes in the headnotes to this recipe, “The beauty of many pintxos is that they can be prepared in an instant if you have a can opener and a well-stocked pantry.”

1 piquillo pepper

1 tablespoon capers, rinsed and drained

¼ cup pitted brined-cured black olives, such as Saracena, Amfissa or Niçoise

¼ cup Aioli (recipe below) or you could use prepared mayonnaise if you’re really in a hurry

8 diagonally cut baguette slices, about 5/8 inch thick

1 4 ½-ounce can tuna belly (ventresca packed in olive oil), drained and broken into 8 equal pieces

3 tablespoons rind from preserved lemons, sliced in very thin (1/8 inch or less) strips. You can buy these at specialty stores, online or make yourself

Aioli:

Makes about 1 cup

2 or 3 garlic cloves, skin removed and left whole

Kosher salt

1 whole egg

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice (or more, to your taste)

1 cup olive oil or sunflower oil (I’ve found that the violence of the food processor makes the extra virgin oil taste bitter)

Chopped preserved lemon for garnish

With the side of a chef’s knife, crush the garlic cloves on a cutting board, and then sprinkle 1 tablespoon of salt over them. Then mince the garlic to a paste, scraping and spreading it a few times with the knife.

Transfer the garlic paste to a food processor and add the egg and lemon juice. Add about 2 tablespoons of the oil and process for 1 minute.

With the motor running, add the remaining oil in droplets until the mixture begins to emulsify. Then add the oil in a fine, steady stream until all of it has been incorporated and the mixture is the consistency of mayonnaise.

Taste and add more salt or lemon juice as needed. Transfer to a bowl to use. What you don’t use is great on sandwiches or salads, so it never goes to waste.

On a cutting board, finely chop together the piquillo pepper, capers, and olives. Transfer to a small bowl, add the aioli, and mix well.

To serve, mound the pepper mixture on the baguette slices, dividing it evenly. Top each mound with a piece of tuna and a little chopped preserved lemon.

Pasta with Cherry Tomatoes and Tuna

It’s not just Spaniards who love bonito del Norte tuna, although I don’t know if this is recipe can be found in Italy. At least it combines Italian ingredients with the oily tuna and only takes a few minutes to throw together.

Penne pasta about ½ cup per person

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil or more as needed

1 or 2 garlic cloves, minced

Cherry tomatoes – 8 to 10 per person, cut in half (Yes, you could use canned tomatoes, but the cherry size just works better)

Kosher salt

1 tablespoon fresh oregano or 1 ½ teaspoons dried oregano

1 4-ounce can of Bonito del Norte tuna

Handful pitted black olives, cut in half

Cook the pasta following the manufacturer’s instructions. Once the pasta is boiled, drain, reserving a little of the cooking water to pour it into the pan.

Drizzle olive oil in a pan, and when it is hot, add the minced garlic. Just as the garlic begins to brown, add the tomatoes. Crush them a little with the spoon to release the juice. Add a dash of salt and oregano. Add a little of the pasta cooking water. (This is why you should never toss it out until you know if you need it or not.)

When the tomatoes have softened and juice is sizzling, add the tuna, a little of the oil from the can, and the sliced black olives. Mix well to integrate the flavors. Mix all the ingredients well and serve immediately.

Ken Morris has been cooking for comfort for more than 30 years and learning in kitchens from Alaska to Thailand to Italy. He now cooks and writes from his kitchen in Napa. Email macmor@sbcglobal.net.