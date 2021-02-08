Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Dinner for your Valentine

The one time that my wife and I went out for dinner on Valentine’s Day, we got into a quarrel that simmered for days. I don’t remember what we argued over but I still recall the ruined dinner so we haven’t gone to a restaurant for a Valentine’s Day dinner since then.

I’m receiving a constant bombardment of emails that promise Awesome Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas but I think the best thing a person can offer is something from themselves. I feel that cooking is one thing that I do that contributes to our relationship, a way to quietly give love and respect. Or, maybe I just like to cook. But, the point is I hope you shower your loved ones with affection by cooking a tasty meal this February 14.

Smoked Salmon Mousse

Serves 4 (keeps well so you and your loved one can enjoy more of it the next day)

When we lived in Anchorage, Alaska, many times I came to work on Monday and someone would ask, “Hey, you want some salmon?”

Over a weekend fishing trip, they had filled up their freezer or didn’t have a freezer, or some thought you should not freeze salmon. Yes, you can think that way when you can drive to the Kenai River and haul in your own salmon.