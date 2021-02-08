Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Dinner for your Valentine

The one time that my wife and I went out for dinner on Valentine’s Day, we got into a quarrel that simmered for days. I don’t remember what we argued over but I still recall the ruined dinner so we haven’t gone to a restaurant for a Valentine’s Day dinner since then.
I’m receiving a constant bombardment of emails that promise Awesome Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas but I think the best thing a person can offer is something from themselves. I feel that cooking is one thing that I do that contributes to our relationship, a way to quietly give love and respect. Or, maybe I just like to cook. But, the point is I hope you shower your loved ones with affection by cooking a tasty meal this February 14.
Smoked Salmon Mousse
Serves 4 (keeps well so you and your loved one can enjoy more of it the next day)
When we lived in Anchorage, Alaska, many times I came to work on Monday and someone would ask, “Hey, you want some salmon?”
Over a weekend fishing trip, they had filled up their freezer or didn’t have a freezer, or some thought you should not freeze salmon. Yes, you can think that way when you can drive to the Kenai River and haul in your own salmon.
I’m telling you this to explain, we ate a lot of salmon in those days. One of our favorite ways of eating it was smoked. We’ve made this a hundred times over the years and never get tired of it, so this is a good reminder of our previous home.
1 6-ounce package of hot smoked salmon, skin removed and roughly flaked
1 cup cream cheese, left on the counter to make it easier to mix
2 tablespoons prepared horseradish
1 scallion, root removed and chopped
2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill
1/2 Meyer lemon, squeezed
Kosher salt
Puree the cream cheese in a food processor until smooth. Add half of the smoked salmon and pulse the food processor until it is somewhat incorporated. Add the other half and pulse a few more times. Add the horseradish, scallion dill, lemon juice and a firm pinch of salt. Let the processor run until the contents form a smooth, creamy texture. Taste to see if you need more lemon or salt. Scape into an attractive serving bowl and chill in the refrigerator for an hour or two. Spread onto water crackers or pieces of toasted French bread.
Rack of Lamb with Mustard Crust
Serves 2 but it's easy to scale up for more.
When you calculate the wonderful appearance and taste of a good rack of lamb versus the little work you actually have to perform, this is great main course for Valentine’s Day. Roasting a rack of lamb keeps the meat from easily being over cooked. Plus, a single rack will feed two people nicely and maybe even have a leftover chop or two for lunch the next day.
A rack is the half section of meat that runs from the shoulder to the loin of a lamb. Nowadays, lambs come to market between four to nine months old. Anything older is called ‘mutton’ and usually reserved for long-cooked dishes, with a more distinct lamb taste.
When you purchase a rack of lamb, even one that says, “ready to cook,” you will most likely still need to do some trimming to make it look Valentine’s Day worthy. First, make sure the rack has the chine bones (the backbone) removed. If it’s not, you won’t be able to easily carve the rack into individual chops.
Next, you get to “French the bone”, which sounds like something you should hide from the kids but all you’re doing is removing the meat, fat and sinew around each rib bone, so it looks tidy and little bits don’t burn during cooking. Use your boning knife to cut out any fat and meat left between the bones down to the eye of the lamb, then scape against the bone. Wrap a paper towel around each bone to help you get a good grip on the remaining sinew and pull them off.
If you’re feeling unsure of how to proceed, there are plenty of chefs on YouTube who demonstrate how it’s done. This is strictly for appearance's sake, so skip the frenching if you don’t want to tackle it right now.
1 rack of lamb, cleaned (see note above)
Aluminum foil
2 Tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary
2 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
Half of fresh-cut lemon, juiced
Kosher salt
Heat oven to 475°F while you heat a cast-iron skillet or a heavy skillet over medium-high heat and pat dry the rack of lamb. Do not add oil to the pan. When the skillet is hot, use tongs to add the rack meat side down and let brown for two minutes, then flip the rack over and brown for another two minutes.
Stir together the ingredients then brush the coating on the meat. Wrap a piece of aluminum foil around the exposed rib bones so they won’t burn. Place the rack, meat side up, on an overproof pan in the center of the oven. Roast for about 20 minutes to reach medium, 140°F. Use an instant-read thermometer to check the temperature.
When done, remove the rack to your cutting board and use your chef’s knife to slice between each chop, cutting smoothly down the bone. I normally don’t do much food presentation, but I do like to fan three chops on the bottom of the plate, with the bones resting on each other in the center of the plate. These will cool quickly so serve right away. I like to serve them with mashed potatoes but my wife favors sweet potatoes, so, yes, we’re having roasted sweet potatoes and roasted Brussels sprouts on the side.
Valencian Orange Tart
Adapted from "The New Spanish Table" by Anya von Bremzen
I know, I know, the average person wants chocolate for Valentine’s Day, right? But, your loved one is above average and deserves something unique. The appearance is something they haven’t seen before and it’s a healthy fruit taste, not chocolate wrapped in sugar. Yes, it does take a little work, so I always make the pastry a day or two ahead and leave wrapped in plastic in the refrigerator.
For the pastry (or use your favorite pastry dough)
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
2/3 cup confectioners' sugar
1 medium-size pinch of salt
10 tablespoons unsalted butter, chilled and cut into small pieces
1 large egg yolk, beaten with 2 tablespoons chilled heavy cream
1 tablespoon ice water, if needed
For the filling:
5 medium-size thin-skinned California oranges, scrubbed well
2½ cups fresh orange juice
1 cup sugar, plus more for caramelizing the tart
1 tablespoon grated orange zest
2 teaspoons orange flower water (optional but really amps up the flavor)
About 1 cup orange marmalade
First, make the pastry. Place the flour, confectioners’ sugar, and salt in a food processor and pulse 5 or 6 times, just to combine. Add the butter and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse meal.
Transfer the flour mixture to a bowl and, using two forks, stir in the egg yolk mixture until it is evenly distributed. Pinch a piece of dough between your fingers. If it doesn’t hold together, stir in the ice water. Gather the dough into a ball. Lightly flour a work surface, then flatten the ball into a disk, wrap it in plastic, and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. (The pastry can be prepared up to 2 days ahead.)
Place the disk of dough between two pieces of lightly floured parchment paper and roll it out to an 11-inch circle. Transfer the dough to a 9-inch tart pan with a removable bottom, press it into the side of the pan, and trim the overhang. Freeze, covered with aluminum foil, for 20 minutes.
While the pastry is chilling, position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat the oven to 400°F.
If you have made your own version of the dough, you can start from here. On the dough-lined aluminum foil, fill the tart pan with pie weights or dried beans, then bake it for 25 minutes. Remove the pie weights and the foil and continue baking until the pastry is lightly golden and baked through, 8 to 10 minutes longer. Let cool completely in the pan on a rack before filling.
Prepare the tart: Cut off and discard a thick slice from each end of the oranges. Using a sharp knife, cut the oranges into ⅛-inch-thick slices (if the oranges are firm, you can use a mandolin). Place the orange juice, sugar, grated orange zest, and orange flower water, if using, in a wide pot and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Add the orange slices; if they are not submerged in liquid, add a little water. Reduce the heat to low and let the oranges simmer, partially covered, for 15 minutes. Let the orange slices cool in the cooking liquid, then drain them and gently pat them dry with paper towels. Cut the orange slices in half and remove all seeds.
Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat the oven to 375°F. To assemble the tart, spread the marmalade evenly in the bottom of the tart shell and arrange the halved orange slices on top in concentric circles, overlapping slightly. Bake it on the center rack until the oranges are very soft and lightly browned, 30 minutes. Preheat the broiler.
When the tart is just cool enough to handle, wrap aluminum foil around the edge of the crust so that it doesn’t burn when the tart is caramelized. Sprinkle sugar in a thin, even layer over the tart and broil until the sugar is caramelized, 4 to 7 minutes, depending on the heat of the broiler, being very careful not to let the tart burn (if you are outfitted with a kitchenware blowtorch, you can use that to caramelize the tart).
Let the tart cool to room temperature before serving. A scoop of real vanilla ice scream served next to a slice would really shower your loved one with affection.
