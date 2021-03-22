Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Easter on the Grill: Ideas for a smaller feast this year

While they firm up, start your grill and either for a gas grill or charcoal set it for direct grilling. When you’re ready to grill, remove the platter and use the old grill cook’s trick of using your thumb to form a little indention in the center of each patty. When heated, the meat will contract and swell in the center so the dent helps the burger patties keep their flat shape and cook more evenly.

Despite what you might have seen your father do or someone acting like they are a cook in a movie, don’t press on the meat. Let it rest unmoved for about 4 minutes. Yes, I do carry a timer with me to remind me when to flip. The patty should release easily from the metal grate when ready.

Once you flip, again don’t press or move the burger until another 3 to 4 minutes. You want a crust to form on the surface of the burger so it will release from the grill and if you move it before it has set, you’ll probably leave some of your burger stuck on the metal.

You could serve this as a traditional burger, slapped between toasted buns of bread and it would be nice, but I’m staying with the Middle Eastern feel and serving it over rice with Tzatziki (recipe below), maybe a few onion slices and a sprinkling of chopped fresh mint and you have to have some grilled pita bread on the side.