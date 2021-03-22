Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Easter on the Grill: Ideas for a smaller feast this year

To help you celebrate Easter, I was just starting to type up my award-winning recipe for leg of lamb when I remembered we are not quite done with the pandemic, so most households will probably not be hosting the six to eight people that a leg of lamb feeds. So, what to do? It’s Kafta time!
Called Kafta in Lebanon and widely known as Kofta in other Middle Eastern countries, this is a family of ground meat dishes found in the Indian subcontinent, South Caucasian, Middle Eastern, Balkan, and Central Asian cuisines.
In the simplest form, kafta/kofta is ground meat —beef, chicken, lamb or mutton, pork, or a mixture — mixed with spices and typically with onions. I know what you’re saying: that sounds like a kebab. A kebab is typically cooked on skewers, while the kofta is usually handmade meatballs and we’re looking for something on the grill for Easter.
My wife and I visited Istanbul several years ago and tasted plenty of lamb kebabs. And I have a drawer full of skewers, but I’ve never mastered wrapping the lamb mixture around a skewer as we saw performed effortlessly by the street vendors. But I’ve accumulated hundreds of hours of grill time cooking hamburgers and kafta/kofta is primarily minced meat, so instead of trying to persuade ground lamb to hang onto a stick, let’s play it safe and form them as a burger.
Lamb Burgers
Makes 8 burgers
2 pounds ground lamb or half lamb
and half beef if you don’t really
embrace the flavor of grilled lamb
1 small red onion, grated.
Place in a fine strainer and
squeeze the onion to drain
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 cup chopped fresh parsley
10 mint leaves, chopped
1 Tablespoon dry oregano
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon ground coriander
2 teaspoons harissa (a Tunisian hot chili pepper paste) or paprika
2 teaspoons kosher salt
Extra virgin olive oil
Add the onion, garlic, parsley, mint, and oregano to a food processor and pulse several times until everything is finely chopped and combined. Empty the mass into a large bowl and add the lamb (or lamb and beef), cumin, coriander, harissa, and salt. Gently combine with your hands until ingredients are evenly mixed. Form the mixture into 8 evenly sized burgers onto a platter or ¼ sheet pan and chill in the refrigerator for a half-hour.
While they firm up, start your grill and either for a gas grill or charcoal set it for direct grilling. When you’re ready to grill, remove the platter and use the old grill cook’s trick of using your thumb to form a little indention in the center of each patty. When heated, the meat will contract and swell in the center so the dent helps the burger patties keep their flat shape and cook more evenly.
Despite what you might have seen your father do or someone acting like they are a cook in a movie, don’t press on the meat. Let it rest unmoved for about 4 minutes. Yes, I do carry a timer with me to remind me when to flip. The patty should release easily from the metal grate when ready.
Once you flip, again don’t press or move the burger until another 3 to 4 minutes. You want a crust to form on the surface of the burger so it will release from the grill and if you move it before it has set, you’ll probably leave some of your burger stuck on the metal.
You could serve this as a traditional burger, slapped between toasted buns of bread and it would be nice, but I’m staying with the Middle Eastern feel and serving it over rice with Tzatziki (recipe below), maybe a few onion slices and a sprinkling of chopped fresh mint and you have to have some grilled pita bread on the side.
What if you or your guests don’t like lamb? Yes, there are those out there. Replace the ground lamb with 2 pounds of boneless, skinless chicken breast. Slice breast crosswise into half-inch strips, lightly oil the piece then roll each piece in a pan with all the ingredients except the onion (it just doesn’t hang on) and let it absorb those flavors for a half hour or so and then grill these chicken fingers. Vegetarian? Cut cross slices of eggplant (leave the skin on to hold it together) and treat it like the chicken pieces above.
If you’re looking for something else from the grill that looks impressive for Easter, how about The Best Roast Chicken (in this price range). What do I mean, “in this price range”? I’m sure a sophisticated reader like you has picked up the excellent fried chicken at Ad Hoc restaurant or the famed Friday night bucket of chicken from Southside Napa, but this is cheaper, and you’re guaranteed that it’s hot and when you want it. Of course, you do have to do a little work, but not much.
As always, try to get the best ingredients. In this case, start off with an air-chilled chicken. When chickens are processed (I think you know what I mean), their bodies must be cooled for food safety. This is done two ways. In immersion chilling, lots of carcasses are submerged in a tank of cold water or a mix of ice and water that include antimicrobials such as chlorine. Usually when you buy a water chilled chicken, it will be in a sealed bag in a solution and the chicken with have absorbed a small amount of water.
Dry-air chilling is achieved by blasting the bird’s cavity openings and skin surface with purified cold air in temperature-controlled chambers. Usually, when you purchase a dry-air chilled chicken, it will be displayed in a food counter, not in a solution. This means the flavor is not diluted with water and makes it much easier to get the crispy skin you always read about in food magazines but never can achieve at home.
The Best Roast Chicken
(in this price range)
Serves 4
Dry Rub
2 teaspoons brown sugar
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon dry mustard
1 tablespoon Pimenton de la Vera Dulce (Spanish Smoked Sweet Paprika) or cayenne pepper but you’ll use this pimento a lot, once you try it, so go out and buy a can.
1 tablespoon kosher salt
1 Meyer lemon, ends removed and thinly sliced
Chicken
1 4 pound air-chilled chicken, spatchcocked (remove the backbone with poultry shears or chefs knife)
6-8 Yukon Gold potatoes, sliced in half
Kosher salt
About 4 hours before you’re ready to cook, combine the dry rub and place it on a pie plate (it has high sides) or plate. Starting at the neck cavity, run your fingers gently between the skin and flesh of the chicken. You should be able to form a pocket of skin all the way to the bottom of the bird. Place a slice of the lemon down on your spice mixture then glide the bedazzled lemon into the envelope that you’ve formed between the skin and flesh to the bottom. Repeat until you’ve covered as much of the back of the bird as you can. Rub any remaining spice mixture over the skin of the bird. Chill, uncovered, in the refrigerator for a few hours or overnight.
I like to cook this on my Big Green Egg grill using indirect cooking to add that wood smoke flavor. But it’s not essential to fire up the grill. Simply preheat the oven to 400°F. Cover a sheet pan with parchment paper, roll the potatoes in olive oil on the sheet pan, salt each of the potatoes and place cut side down so they’ll cook evenly. Spread your chicken over the potatoes so as it heats up, the potatoes will be anointed with flavored juices flowing over them.
Start checking your chicken after an hour. Depending on your chicken, this could take an hour and half. Recently I’ve be using a probe-style oven alarm, where I leave the probe deep in the breast and the braided metal cord goes to a little alarm that goes off when it hits the desired temperature, which for a chicken I shoot for 165°F. Make sure you allow time in your schedule for the chicken to rest on the cutting board and absorb some of the juices. While this is not a Greek or Middle Eastern preparation, the tzatziki sauce (below) and pita bread will still go well with this dish.
Tzatziki
This sauce is originally from Greece and appears in some form throughout the Middle East. It’s a great dipping sauce or served with roasted vegetables and anything with lamb.
2 cups whole yogurt
½ large cucumber, peeled and seeds removed (run a spoon down the center of the split cucumber to remove the seeds) If you want to grate the half cucumber, drain it overnight in the fridge by placing the sieve over a bowl
1 garlic clove, minced
2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh dill (I’ve used mint when out of dill)
1-2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
Half fresh lemon (if no lemon, use 2 teaspoons Sherry vinegar)
½ teaspoon kosher salt, maybe more
Place the yogurt in your serving bowl. Finely dice the cucumber (you can grate it, but you’ll need to drain it) and add to the yogurt, plus garlic, dill, olive oil, lemon, and salt. Gently fold until completely incorporated and then taste. You may need a bit more lemon or salt. Serve with more chopped dill on top.
