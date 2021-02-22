Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: First signs of spring: Asparagus

Seeing the first elegant, green stems of asparagus in the farmers market makes the promise that spring is just around the corner.

Asparagus is a chameleon, almost limitlessly adaptable to match your meal. It can be shaved raw into ribbons, steamed, simmered, stir-fried, and sautéed, and when you run out of ‘Ss’ you can roast, batter, or grill it.

Storing asparagus is key. Often a tightly bound bunch is standing up dry at the store counter, but you need to treat it more like a flower to keep it fresh. As soon as I get it home I cut off a bottom inch or so of the stems and immediately slide the bunch upright into a tall container with the ends resting in an inch or so of fresh water. Use the asparagus the next day or two but check the water to keep it fresh and covering the exposed ends that are drinking up the moisture.

How to buy them? The fresher the asparagus, the better. Local spring asparagus won’t be around very long, so buy them now. The tips should be firm, perched on bright green, straight, solid stocks. A dull, muted green signals old age and bitter taste.