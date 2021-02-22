Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: First signs of spring: Asparagus

Seeing the first elegant, green stems of asparagus in the farmers market makes the promise that spring is just around the corner.
Asparagus is a chameleon, almost limitlessly adaptable to match your meal. It can be shaved raw into ribbons, steamed, simmered, stir-fried, and sautéed, and when you run out of ‘Ss’ you can roast, batter, or grill it.
Storing asparagus is key. Often a tightly bound bunch is standing up dry at the store counter, but you need to treat it more like a flower to keep it fresh. As soon as I get it home I cut off a bottom inch or so of the stems and immediately slide the bunch upright into a tall container with the ends resting in an inch or so of fresh water. Use the asparagus the next day or two but check the water to keep it fresh and covering the exposed ends that are drinking up the moisture.
How to buy them? The fresher the asparagus, the better. Local spring asparagus won’t be around very long, so buy them now. The tips should be firm, perched on bright green, straight, solid stocks. A dull, muted green signals old age and bitter taste.
No matter the method of cooking, the first thing to do is snap or cut off the tough bottom ends of the asparagus. Hold a spear with both hands and find the first natural bending point near the bottom of the stalk. That’s where it’s easier to break because that’s where the asparagus has started to lose its moisture. Then snap the end off. Note that if you get half way up the spear and it still doesn’t feel like you’ve found a breaking point, you may want to start over and try to snap the spear closer to the end so you don’t lose half the asparagus.
So that I don’t have a bunch of ragged looking ends when I serve my asparagus, I try one or two spears to identify where they break and then cut the entire bunch the same length, going under the assumption that the spears will all be the same age and harvested at the same time.
The easiest way to cook asparagus is a hot oven with good olive oil. Just heat your oven to 425°F and roll the asparagus spears in olive oil and season with kosher salt. Spread the spears on a sheet pan in one layer and roast until slightly charred and sizzling, just starting to become tender. Depending on your oven that’s 10 to 15 minutes. Once out of the oven, I like to finish with a dash of balsamic vinegar and a grind of fresh black pepper. If you want to move beyond the basics, here are three ideas to try.
Asparagus with Hard-Boiled Egg Sauce
(in Italian, it sounds much more elegant: Asparagi all salsa Bolzanina)
Adapted from “Regional Italian Vegetarian Cooking” by Paola Gavin
Serves 4
Italians seem to have an affinity for vegetables, perhaps driven by the fact that not long ago, many Italians could only afford meat once a week for the Sunday dinner. In Italy, asparagus is often a salad and this one hails from the city of Bolzano, the capital city of the province of South Tyrol in northern Italy.
2 pounds asparagus
2 hard-boiled eggs
2 egg yolks
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 cup sunflower seed oil
1 tablespoon fresh chives, chopped
1 teaspoon fresh tarragon, chopped
Kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper to finish
Trim the tough ends of the asparagus. Steam for 15 to 20 minutes until a sharp knife passes easily through the stalks.
While the asparagus is steaming, separate the yolks from the whites of the hard-boiled eggs and place them in the bowl of a food processor with the raw egg yolks, the mustard, and a few drops of the lemon juice. Pulse the processor enough that everything is well blended. With the processor running, add the oil drop by drop. When the mixture becomes very thick, thin it with a few more drops of lemon juice. When all of the oil is incorporated, turn off the processor and scrape the thick mixture into a medium mixing bowl. Finely chop the hard-boiled egg whites and fold them and the chopped herbs into the sauce. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Arrange the asparagus on individual plates and drape a tablespoon or so of the sauce across the top, with the rest served on the side.
Asparagus Frittata
Serves two as a main course but easy to expand
A frittata is an Italian omelet, where whisked eggs combined with whatever you have handy, that is then sautéed and lightly browned to transform them into a tasty meal. Some like to flip the frittata to finish browning the top but I stay with the fail-safe method of browning the top under the broiler.
4 eggs ½ cup whole milk Kosher salt 1 tablespoon sunflower oil 2 tablespoons unsalted butter 10 to 12 asparagus spears, tough ends trimmed and cut into 2-inch segments (no need to get the ruler out; something close will work fine) ½ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese ¼ to ½ cup chives, roughly chopped
Turn the oven onto broil with an oven rack set about 6 to 9 inches away from the broiler.
Whisk the eggs together with the milk and a dash of salt.
In a 9-inch oven-safe non-stick pan, heat the oil and butter on medium until the butter is melted, then add the asparagus segments with a sprinkling of salt. Cook until the asparagus turns a bright green and starts to soften.
Add the egg mixture and a dash of salt. Do not stir but let the eggs start to thicken on the edges, then use a non-stick spatula to gently lift the edges and allow the liquid to flow behind the edges and firm up. Work your way around the pan as many times as needed to form a firm edge but the center remains liquid. This will take only a few minutes.
Scatter the grated cheese on top and place the pan under the center of the broiler for a few minutes until the eggs puff up slightly and the top becomes toasty. You’ll need to check every 2 to 3 minutes. The center will firm but should still move with a shake. It will continue to cook when you remove it to the top of the stove and let it cool for a moment.
The frittata should now be solid enough that you can use your spatula to gently slide the frittata onto a cutting board. Garnish with chopped chives.
While I often serve this for dinner, my wife and I enjoy a toasted piece of buttered bread with it. A simple salad with shaved, raw asparagus would boost this into the category of a more substantial meal.
Asian Asparagus
Serves 4 as a side dish
When I was between jobs in Alaska one fall, a caterer who was a friend of my wife needed help. So, I worked some catering jobs, mostly carrying items into the job, setting up, serving and then hauling everything back to the van at the end of the night. One of the dishes she offered that I cooked was this quick and easy stir-fry done at the last minute. The caterer only used the tips to make the dish more elegant, but I use the entire spear once the tough ends are removed.
2 pounds asparagus, tough ends removed, cut into two-inch sections
2 tablespoons sunflower oil
2 tablespoon soy sauce
1 tablespoon sesame seeds, toasted
2 tablespoons sesame oil
1 scallion (green onion), white and first 3 inches green, thinly sliced diagonally
Cut the asparagus into two-inch lengths. Heat the wok or a large skillet until quite hot, then add the sunflower oil. Follow with the asparagus and cook, over high heat, tossing frequently, for three to five minutes, until the pieces become a bit charred. Add the soy sauce and sesame seeds. Cook over medium-high heat another 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and coat the sections with the sesame oil. Garnish with the scallion and serve immediately.
Ken Morris has been cooking for comfort for more than 30 years and learning in kitchens from Alaska to Thailand to Italy. He now cooks and writes from his kitchen in Napa. Email macmor@sbcglobal.net.