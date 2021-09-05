Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: How kale became cool, but then lost its mojo

Kale used to be cool. TV shows would use it as code for young adults who are conspicuously health conscious. It was chopped in salads, steamed, sauteed, baked and even toasted into crisps. How did it reach this height?

Mari Uyehara says it all began on Oct. 24, 2007. “Melissa Clark, the author of the New York Times column A Good Appetite, had discovered a completely unfamiliar dish at the Brooklyn farm-to-table restaurant Franny’s, and her column that week, titled 'If It Sounds Bad, It’s Got to Be Good,' was devoted to trying to convince readers that this alien dish was actually delicious," Ms. Uyehara reported in her article posted on the TASTE website on Ot. 24, 2017.

This "bad" sounding dish was the work of Franny’s chef de cuisine at the time, Joshua McFadden, (who later wrote “Six Seasons” from which I’ve used a couple of his recipes in this column.) He was trying to create a Caesar salad, but the romaine lettuce didn’t look good. But, he had kale.

Ms. Uyehara points out that in Italy, lacinato kale (you might see it as cavolo nero, Tuscan kale, or dinosaur kale) is a braising green and not usually eaten raw in its country of origin.