Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort in Napa Valley: Celebrating the Day of the Dead

For non-Hispanic readers, El Dia de Los Muertos, the Day of the Dead, sounds like a morbid zombie movie, maybe the sequel to Dawn of the Dead, but in reality, it’s a pre-Columbian celebration layered over the Catholic traditions of 16th century Spain.

The Spanish conquerors brought the Catholic celebration in early November of All Souls' Day when the faithful prayed for souls in Purgatory so they would spend little time there on their way to Heaven. However, the ancient Aztec people held celebrations during the year that were very similar to Day of the Dead, including one that fell between Oct. 20 and Nov. 8.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Nowadays this Mexican holiday is not a frightening visit by deceased family members but is a festive welcome home as they remember funny events and stories about the departed. The graves are decorated, splashed in color with bright flowers and the holiday encompasses three days, especially when you get outside of the major cities.

Oct. 31 is known as Day of the Little Angels (Día de los Angelitos) when the souls of deceased children return to earth. Families might place sweets, toys, flowers (marigolds are considered the flower for the dead) and candles the morning of Oct. 31 through Nov. 1 for the angelitos, who are said to rush back home quicker than the adults.