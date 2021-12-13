Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort in Napa Valley: If life gives you lemons, preserve them!

I have a dwarf Meyer lemon tree in my backyard, its limbs loaded down with lemons that should turn ripe in a few months but I’m in no hurry.

I have a jar of preserved lemons from last year’s harvest that captures the fruit’s sunny acid and lemony scent and I’ve been using them in 2021 to jazz up lots of Middle Eastern dishes.

Making preserved lemons

I use the Meyer lemons picked from my tree, which are more fragrant and a touch sweeter than Eureka lemons, but Eurekas are the typical lemons you’ll find in the supermarket, and they will work great for this transformative process.

1 clear glass quart jar with a lid

8 lemons (since you’ll eventual eat the rind, it pays to buy organic lemons)

Kosher salt

Wash the inside of the jar and lid with hot, soapy water, then dry. Juice 4 of the lemons. Cut an "x" through the stem end of the remaining 4 lemons most of the way through the lemon but it needs to remain connected.

Place a big pinch of salt in each lemon as you slide it into the jar, open end of the lemon up. They should fit tightly in the jar.

Slowly pour salt around the lemons most of the way up the lemons, add the lemon juice, and then a bit more salt. The lemons should be covered in juice and salt; if not, juice another lemon and add more salt.

Seal with the lid. Yes, I know this doesn’t sound scientific, but the goal is to completely cover the fresh lemons with salt and lemon juice and let them do their work. Lots of recipes add red chilies, rosemary, cloves and so on but they are not necessary and can cloud the pure flavors of preserved lemon that you want.

Some folks leave the jar on the kitchen counter to speed up the transformation, but I tuck them away in the back of the refrigerator and don’t even look at them for at least a month. The lemons will soften, become intensely flavored and, of course, a bit salty.

Moroccan Fish Tagine with Tomatoes, Olives, and Preserved Lemons

Serves 6

Adapted from "Mediterranean Clay Pot Cooking" by Paula Wolfert

Emily Kaiser in "Unforgettable, The Bold Flavors of Paula Wolfert's Renegade Life" states that Ms. Wolfert introduced Americans to Moroccan preserved lemons with her first book, "Couscous," in 1973. They became one of her signatures, appearing in the pantry sections of several of her later books.

Paula Wolfert has been a dominant voice on Mediterranean food since her first book, and added to that knowledge with her two books on Morocco, plus another about dishes from the eastern Mediterranean, and an excellent book on the food of Southwest France.

One of her books focused on Mediterranean Clay Pot Cooking, and years ago I happened to run into her at the now-closed Bram Cookware on the Sonoma Square, which featured clay cookware from the Mediterranean and Middle East.

This recipe creates a chermoula, a bright, garlicky herb sauce from North Africa. Often used as a marinade or an accompaniment for grilled seafood, it’s great to boost the flavors of just about any mild dish. Ms. Wolfert uses a 12-inch Moroccan tagine to cook this dish, but also suggests a Spanish cazuela, a 3-quart flameware dish or even a La Chamba shallow baking dish.

Chermoula

2 teaspoons cumin seeds

3 cloves garlic

1 teaspoon coarse salt

1 tablespoon sweet paprika

1 1/2 teaspoons crushed hot red pepper

2 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

4 wedges preserved lemons, rinsed, pulp and peel separated

3 tablespoons fruity extra-virgin olive oil

1 pound monkfish fillet or thick slabs of halibut

1 large carrot, very thinly sliced

2 ribs celery, peeled and very thinly sliced

1 pound of red ripe tomatoes, peeled and thinly sliced

1 small green bell pepper, sliced into very thin rounds

2 dozen Moroccan red or picholine olives, rinsed and pitted

2 dried bay leaves, preferably Turkish

Sprigs fresh cilantro, for garnish

Heat a small skillet over medium heat. Add cumin seeds and cook until toasted and fragrant, grind to a fine powder. Transfer cumin to a mortar or jar of a blender and add garlic, salt, paprika, hot pepper, parsley, cilantro, pulp of preserved lemon, and olive oil. Puree to make a charmoula, using a pestle or by blending to a smooth sauce.

Rinse fish and pat dry. If using monkfish, cut away grey membrane and divide the fish into 4 equal pieces. Rub half of the charmoula all over the fish; let stand for 1 hour at room temperature or up to 24 hours, refrigerated. Add 1/2 cup water to remaining charmoula, cover, and keep refrigerated.

About 1 ½ hours before serving, preheat oven to 300 degrees. Spread 2 tablespoons reserved charmoula over the bottom of a tagine: sprinkle with carrots and celery. Add half of the tomatoes and bell peppers; top with fish and drizzle with some of the charmoula. Add remaining tomatoes and bell peppers and spread remaining charmoula over top.

Chop preserved lemon peel and sprinkle around fish along with olives and bay leaves. Cover tagine tightly with aluminum foil and bake for 1 hour.

Remove tagine from oven and pour liquid from dish into a small nonreactive saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat until thickened and reduced to 1/2 cup; pour back over fish.

Increase oven temperature to 500° F. Baste fish with pan juices and bake, uncovered, in top third of oven until a crust has formed over the vegetables, about 10 minutes. Transfer tagine to a wooden surface or a folded kitchen towel to prevent cracking. Garnish with cilantro sprigs; serve warm or hot.

Spatchcocked Chicken with Preserved Lemon Marinade

Serves 4

Adapted from "Flavors of the Sun," by Christine Sahadi Whelan

I’ve been using preserved lemons for years, but I had to buy "Flavors of the Sun" cookbook to push me to go beyond chopping up a section of preserved lemon to making a preserved lemon puree that you could slip into just about any recipe to turn it up to 11. Sahadi is a famous spice store in New York City, and Christine is the fourth generation to work in the family business. Her goal is help nonprofessional cooks to enjoy using their wide range of Middle Eastern spices in simple, family-friendly recipes. Yes, of course, the goal is for us cooks to use more of their spices and foods so we’ll buy more, but, I’m happy to do that if it helps produce a great dish.

1 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon Aleppo pepper, plus more for garnish

1 tablespoon Preserved Lemon Puree (recipe below)

4 or 5 sprigs fresh lemon thyme or Greek oregano, plus more for garnish

1 teaspoon minced garlic

Freshly ground black pepper

Fine sea salt

One 3 to 3 ½ pound chicken, backbone removed and flattened or 4 whole leg quarters

1 fresh lemon, cut in wedges, for serving

Combine the oil, Aleppo pepper, lemon puree, herbs, garlic and black pepper in a mixing bowl or sealable plastic bag. Adjust the salt, depending on your preserved lemons you may not need to add more.

Add the chicken and turn to coat with the marinade. Cover or seal and in bag and refrigerate overnight or let stand at room temperature for 30 to 40 minutes.

When ready to cook, heat a barbecue grill or ridged grill pan until very hot. Place the chicken on the grill, skin side down and place a heavy skillet on top. Weight the skillet with a few cans or a brick (I have a couple that I have washed and wrapped in aluminum foil in the garage, ready for duty) to ensure the chicken is well-pressed and will make contact with the grill grates. Grill for about 15 minutes or until the skin is crisp and nicely marked.

Turn the chicken, move it slightly away from the hottest part o the grill (or reduce the heat to medium if using a pan) and cover. Cook until done, another 15-20 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer registers 160° F. in the thickest part of the thigh. Transfer to your cutting board, cover with foil and let rest for 10 minutes before cutting into serving pieces and arranging on a platter. Garnish with herb sprigs, and Aleppo pepper and serve with lemon wedges.

Preserved lemon puree

If you don’t have your own preserved lemons on hand, they are easy to find in Middle Eastern stores, some supermarkets and plenty on the Internet.

Quarter 1 or 2 preserved lemons and pick out any seeds. Puree the pieces in a food processor until smooth. Transfer to a tightly covered jar and use by the spoonful to season soups, stews, dressings, and potato salads. Ms. Whelan uses it in everything from vinaigrettes to risottos, dips for seafood and more. She says it will keep for 1 month, but I’ve always used up my supply by then.

Strozzapreti with Spinach and Preserved Lemon

Adapted from Philip Krajek in the September 2013 Bon Appétit

Given the love of lemons in Italy, you’d think preserved lemons would be a popular condiment there, but in a quick search of my Italian cookbooks, I didn’t see a mention. Strozzapreti, however, is famous in Italy. It translates as "priest-choker" or "priest-strangler" and is an elongated form of hand-rolled pasta found in the northern Italian regions of Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany, Marche and Umbria. Stories abound about its origin, but all suggest an anticlerical sentiment.

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, divided

1 garlic clove, crushed

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, divided

¾ cup panko (Japanese breadcrumbs but easy to find in the supermarket)

1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

12oz. fresh strozzapreti (I replace it with Bucatini, a thick spaghetti-like pasta with a hole running through the center that we found everywhere we ate in Sicily. In Napa I buy it at Whole Foods and the Oxbow Market.)

2 bunches flat-leaf spinach, trimmed, large leaves torn in half (about 8 cups), divided

1 tablespoon (or more) fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon (or more) thinly sliced preserved lemon peel

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Heat oil and 2 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium heat until butter is foaming. Add garlic and ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes. Cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Add panko and cook, stirring often, until panko is golden brown, about 2 minutes. Mix in lemon zest and transfer panko to a paper towel–lined plate. Season with salt and pepper. Let cool; set aside. Wipe out skillet.

Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water, stirring occasionally, until al dente (about 5 minutes for fresh pasta). Drain. Meanwhile, heat remaining 6 tablespoons butter in same skillet over medium heat. Cook, swirling skillet occasionally, until butter is brown, about 3 minutes. Add 1 bunch spinach; cook, tossing, until wilted, about 1 minute.

Add pasta to skillet and toss to coat. Add lemon juice, preserved lemon peel, and remaining ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes and toss to combine, season with salt, pepper, and more lemon juice and preserved lemon peel, if desired. Add remaining spinach and toss until slightly wilted, about 1 minute.

Serve pasta topped with reserved panko.

Ken Morris has been cooking for comfort for more than 30 years and learning in kitchens from Alaska to Thailand to Italy. He now cooks and writes from his kitchen in Napa. Email macmor@sbcglobal.net.