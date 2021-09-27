Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort in Napa: What can you do with a cabbage?

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper or more as needed

Add cabbage, red pepper and lemon juice and mix thoroughly in a medium bowl. Add most of the mayonnaise and mix until the dressing evenly coats the vegetables. This could take a minute of stirring but you don’t want any blobs in your slaw. Add a good sprinkling of salt and a hefty grind of black pepper and stir again to completely mix ingredients. Taste a couple of pieces of cabbage and adjust seasoning as necessary. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator as you prepare the rest of the meal. This is the perfect side for a simply grilled chicken thigh or pork tenderloin on the grill. Once you’ve made this you may feel moved to add some of the modern suggestions in the introductory paragraph.

Cousin Kathy’s Lion Head

Serves 4 as part of a multicourse meal

Adapted from "The Breath of a Wok" by Grace Young and Alan Richardson

This book is a great introduction to cooking with a wok, starting with how to select one and the seasoning and care of your wok. Then, it revs up the action with stir-frying tips and recipes before showing how you can use your wok to smoke chicken and fish, fry, braise, poach, steam and deep-fry.