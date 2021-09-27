Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort in Napa: What can you do with a cabbage?

This seems to happen to me every year: a gardener has too many cabbages in his plot. And, since he knows I like to cook, he is doing me a favor by dropping off a huge cabbage head to my doorstep.
Often it appears late at night so I can’t tell him I already have a cabbage or two in my refrigerator. On top of that, it appears wrapped in newspaper, like a decapitated human head, which must be disconcerting to the newspaper delivery person early the next morning.
Sure, you can make coleslaw (which we will below) with cabbage but that’s the only thing, right? Actually, cabbage has been highly valued as a food since the ancient Egyptians, and the Greeks and Romans thought of it as health food. While cabbage may be good for you, most people don’t enjoy the smell of cooking cabbage since this releases sulfur compounds but a good exhaust fan can take care of some of the problems.
Assuming a cabbage ended up in your refrigerator, no matter who is responsible, what are you going to do with it? Coleslaw is the perfect side dish for just about any meat cooked on the grill or the slow cooker, so here is a basic recipe you can modify to your heart’s content once you’ve got the basics down.
Then we explore the wide range of the cabbage world, traveling from China to Italy, both countries sharing this common ingredient.
Your Basic, All-Purpose Coleslaw
Serves 4 as a side dish
First, what is coleslaw? Traditionally, it is a side dish consisting predominantly of finely shredded raw cabbage with a salad dressing of either vinaigrette or mayonnaise.
But why, you ask, is it called this? The dish was initially created in the Netherlands. The Dutch koosla, means “cabbage salad.” Mayonnaise was created in the 18th century and quickly became a favorite dressing. Thanks to the fervent mixing of nationalities and foods in America, coleslaws today may include such unofficial combinations as curry, jicama, sweet onion, sesame oil, bok choy, and granny smith apples.
Serves 4 with leftovers (usually)
1 medium-sized cabbage (around 4 cups of raw, shredded)
1 large red pepper, top and bottom removed, seeds remove, cut into batons (narrow strips that are about ¼ inch thick)
½ fresh lemon, juiced
3 tablespoons of mayonnaise (add a little at a time. You may want to increase or reduce depending on how much cabbage and how creamy you want it)
Kosher salt to season
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper or more as needed
Add cabbage, red pepper and lemon juice and mix thoroughly in a medium bowl. Add most of the mayonnaise and mix until the dressing evenly coats the vegetables. This could take a minute of stirring but you don’t want any blobs in your slaw. Add a good sprinkling of salt and a hefty grind of black pepper and stir again to completely mix ingredients. Taste a couple of pieces of cabbage and adjust seasoning as necessary. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator as you prepare the rest of the meal. This is the perfect side for a simply grilled chicken thigh or pork tenderloin on the grill. Once you’ve made this you may feel moved to add some of the modern suggestions in the introductory paragraph.
Cousin Kathy’s Lion Head
Serves 4 as part of a multicourse meal
Adapted from "The Breath of a Wok" by Grace Young and Alan Richardson
This book is a great introduction to cooking with a wok, starting with how to select one and the seasoning and care of your wok. Then, it revs up the action with stir-frying tips and recipes before showing how you can use your wok to smoke chicken and fish, fry, braise, poach, steam and deep-fry.
Yes, you’d think it was one of those late-night commercials where they promise they can sell you the one pot to do everything. Except Ms. Young gives great examples of each cooking technique and pulls from her family for their favorite dishes, which explains why this is Cousin Kathy’s Lion Head. You’ll see this dish in other Chinese cookbooks using bok choy, which is sometimes listed in older books as Chinese cabbage. She also features local favorite, The Wok Shop in San Francisco’s Chinatown, in her section about acquiring a wok: this is a great place to shop for woks, cleavers, teapots, tools and a whole lot more.
8 dried shitake mushrooms
1 pound ground pork
¼ cup minced canned or peeled fresh water chestnuts
¼ cup minced bamboo shoots
½ cup minced scallions
6 teaspoons cornstarch
2 tablespoons Shao Hsing rice wine or dry sherry
3 tablespoons soy sauce
1 teaspoon sugar
½ teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoons ground white pepper
½ cup homemade chicken broth
2 teaspoons plus 1 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 pound Napa cabbage, cut crosswise into 2-inch-wide pieces
In a medium bowl soak the mushrooms in 1 cup of cold water for 30 minutes or until softened. Drain and squeeze dry, reserving the soaking liquid. Cut off and discard the stems (these are usually too woody to eat) and mince the caps.
In large bowl combine the ground pork, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, scallions, 4 teaspoons of cornstarch, 1 tablespoon of rice wine, 2 tablespoons of soy sauce, ½ teaspoon of sugar, salt, pepper and minced mushrooms.
Use your hands to mix thoroughly. Divide the mixture into 4 equal portions and shape into large meatballs.
In a small bowl combine the broth, remaining 1 tablespoon rice wine, 1 tablespoon soy sauce, ½ teaspoon sugar, and ½ cup of the reserved mushroom soaking liquid. Set aside the sauce. In a separate small bowl combine the remaining 2 teaspoons cornstarch with 1 tablespoon cold water and set aside.
Heat a 14-inch flat-bottomed wok over high heat until a bead of water vaporizes within 1 to 2 seconds.
Swirl in the 2 teaspoons oil, add the meatballs, reduce the heat to medium and brown the meatballs on all sides, 7 to 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and carefully transfer to a plate.
Swirl the remaining 1 tablespoon oil into the unwashed wok over high heat, add the cabbage, and stir-fry 1 to 2 minutes or until the cabbage is slightly softened.
Stir in the broth mixture and swirl it into the wok and bring to a boil over high heat. Carefully return the meatballs to the wok. Cover, reduce the heat to medium-low, and simmer 20 minutes, turning the meatballs midway through cooking.
Check one meatball for doneness cut cutting down to the center. It should be cooked through, and the meat no longer pink.
Transfer the cabbage to a serving bowl and spoon the meatballs on top. Bring the sauce to boil over high heat. Stir the cornstarch mixture then swirl it into the wok and bring to a boil, stirring about 30 seconds or until the sauce slightly thickens. Pour over the meatballs and serve.
Braised Stuffed Cabbage Rolls
Adapted from "Lidia Cooks From the Heart of Italy" by Lidia Matticchio Bastianich
Serves 6
Lidia is a tireless Italian-American chef, author, host of a series of PBS-TV cooking shows, plus she owns or partly owns several restaurants. Somehow, she finds time to write cookbooks (I counted 16, could be more). On her TV shows, she is the Italian grandmother I always wanted but, maybe because my gene pool traces back to the United Kingdom, I never had.
But, you’re thinking, stuffed cabbage rolls sound Germanic or Hungarian. Lidia explains this dish hails from the Lombardy region of Italy, which shares a border with Switzerland, where it is often cold and foggy but great soil to grow Savoy cabbages, named after the royal dynasty House of Savoy, which began in neighboring Piemonte.
For the pestata (a paste made from grinding ingredients) and stuffing:
2 cups milk
4 ounces dry country bread cubes (about 4 cups)
2 ounces pancetta, cut into pieces
1 large onion, cut into chunks
1 large carrot, cut into chunks
1 large stalk celery, cut in chunks
3 plump garlic cloves, peeled
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 pounds sweet Italian sausage (without fennel seeds); buy it loose or removed from casings and crumbled
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup dry white wine
1 large egg, lightly beaten
1 tablespoon chopped fresh Italian parsley
½ cup grated Grana Padano
For the cabbage rolls and sauce:
1 medium head Savoy cabbage (about 2 pounds)
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
2½ teaspoons kosher salt
3 cups dry white wine
4 cups or so hot chicken, turkey or vegetable broth
You will need a food processor; a heavy-bottomed sauté pan or deep skillet with 4-inch sides, 13-inch diameter or wider, with a cover; a big pot for blanching the cabbage leaves.
To make the stuffing: Pour the milk over the bread chunks in a bowl, and let them soak for a few minutes until completely saturated.
Using a food processor, mince the pancetta, onion, carrot, celery, and garlic into a fine-textured pestata. You should have about 2 cups total.
Pour the 3 tablespoons of olive oil into the heavy pan and set over medium-high heat. Scrape in ½ cup of pestata, and cook for a few minutes, stirring frequently, until it starts to dry and stick on the pan bottom.
Crumble the sausage into the skillet, and cook, stirring, until all the meat is sizzling and no longer pink about 5 minutes.
Season with 1 teaspoon salt and pour in the white wine. Bring to a boil and cook until the wine has evaporated completely. Remove from the heat, and immediately scrape the sausage into a large bowl to cool.
Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Fill the big pot with water and bring to a boil. When the meat has cooled, squeeze the milk from the soaked bread (Lidia says to catch it in the bowl, and use it for another purpose but I don’t know what to do with used milk).
Crumble the softened bread over the sausage, and combine them with your hands, then work in the beaten egg, chopped parsley, and grated cheese, tossing all together into a loose stuffing.
To prepare the cabbage: Pull off and discard any bruised or torn outer leaves.
Cut out the core of the cabbage, and separate the largest leaves from the head, keeping them intact.
Lay each leaf flat, outside up, and with a sharp paring knife shave off the raised ridge of the rib at the leaf base. When you’ve trimmed 12 good-sized leaves (and a few extra) for the rolls, slice the remaining cluster of small inner leaves into shreds about ¼ inch wide.
Drop the big, trimmed leaves into the boiling water, and blanch them until soft and quite floppy, about 7 minutes. Cool them in a bowl of icy water; drain well, lay them on paper towels, and pat dry.
Return the big sauté pan to the stove (wipe out any browned bits), pour in the ¼ cup olive oil, and turn on medium-high heat. Stir in the remaining pestata, and cook until dried and sticking, about 4 minutes.
Toss in all the shredded cabbage and 2½ teaspoons salt, and cook, stirring, until the cabbage starts to wilt. Pour in the white wine, raise the heat to bring it to a boil, then lower heat and simmer the sauce for 10 minutes or so, to blend the flavors.
As the sauce simmers, make the cabbage rolls. Lay out each softened leaf with its shaved rib side down. Take about ⅓ cup stuffing in your fingers, form it into a plump log, and lay it on the leaf. Roll the bottom of the leaf over the filling, tuck the sides in, and roll up tightly the rest of the way.
When all the polpette (meatballs) are formed, lower the heat under the sauce and place each roll in the sauté pan, seam side down.
Pour in the stock, submerging the rolls, heat to a bubbling boil, and put on the pan lid. Set the pan in the oven to braise the rolls for an hour. Remove the lid, and push the rolls down in the sauce, which will have reduced.
Bake, uncovered, for another 30 minutes or so, until the sauce has reduced and thickened, and the tops of the rolls are nicely caramelized. Serve in a warm bowl with some of the sauce, accompanied by rice, potatoes or polenta.
Ken Morris has been cooking for comfort for more than 30 years and learning in kitchens from Alaska to Thailand to Italy. He now cooks and writes from his kitchen in Napa. Email macmor@sbcglobal.net.