Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: My pandemic year in the kitchen

From my years of work, I had a closet stuffed with somewhat dress clothes but I soon realized that the black chefs’ pants I have, one already frayed but the other almost new, were the best things that I own. I first discovered them when I had purchased a couple of pairs of chef's pants for a CIA professional chef’s course at the CIA Greystone years ago. Sure, the white chefs’ coat seemed a bit too much when I was cooking in my own kitchen but the loose-fitting black chef's pants held in place with an elastic waistband were perfect for gardening and eventually I wore them every day. No need to go out and buy sweat pants when I already had these in the closet.

While my diet didn’t change that much since I had been cooking for the two of us for some 30 years but eventually my coffee habit did. Ever since we had traveled to Rome one year and I brought home a Moka coffee pot, I used that in the morning. This is a stove-top coffee maker that brews coffee by the water in the sealed bottom pot coming to boil and becoming pressurized enough to push steam and water through ground coffee, with the brewed coffee flowing into the top chamber. Every Airbnb apartment we stayed in on our Italian trips had one, along with some ground coffee, so I quickly became addicted.