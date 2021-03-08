Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: My pandemic year in the kitchen

One of the last public meetings I attended before Napa descended into social distancing, masks and only seeing your household was in early March with Sasha Paulsen of the Napa Valley Register about a vague idea writing something we ended up calling Cooking for Comfort. This was the days before masks, but we didn’t shake hands, either. The only instructions that I wrote down were "recipes" and "make it personal."
Since then, almost all of my contact with people has been over the Internet. Countless emails, occasionally a phone call and I quickly learned I hated how I looked over Zoom. Must be a filter that I can’t figure out how to fix.
But, unlike what I saw others who were homeschooling kids and could no longer commute to work, my life didn’t change much. I had worked for Napa Valley wineries for 17 years and then for the Culinary Institute of America at COPIA for a year when I realized work was getting in the way of my cooking and gardening. So, I was already sheltering-in-place, but just didn’t realize it was called that, by the time COVID-19 hit.
How could my life change if I’m already social distancing? One of the things my wife and I enjoy is entertaining a small group of friends, usually for dinner. I would draw up a menu and go shopping while my wife, Sharon, pulled together some people she wanted to get to know or simply enjoy spending time with. She’d gather flowers and set the table and all I had to do was cook the meal. It allowed each of us to do what we liked the most. Since the state was first shut down, we attended a few Zoom meetings where friends or family talked over each other and poured wine for themselves, but it just made me miss the real thing more. It felt more like distance learning then entertaining our friends.
From my years of work, I had a closet stuffed with somewhat dress clothes but I soon realized that the black chefs’ pants I have, one already frayed but the other almost new, were the best things that I own. I first discovered them when I had purchased a couple of pairs of chef's pants for a CIA professional chef’s course at the CIA Greystone years ago. Sure, the white chefs’ coat seemed a bit too much when I was cooking in my own kitchen but the loose-fitting black chef's pants held in place with an elastic waistband were perfect for gardening and eventually I wore them every day. No need to go out and buy sweat pants when I already had these in the closet.
While my diet didn’t change that much since I had been cooking for the two of us for some 30 years but eventually my coffee habit did. Ever since we had traveled to Rome one year and I brought home a Moka coffee pot, I used that in the morning. This is a stove-top coffee maker that brews coffee by the water in the sealed bottom pot coming to boil and becoming pressurized enough to push steam and water through ground coffee, with the brewed coffee flowing into the top chamber. Every Airbnb apartment we stayed in on our Italian trips had one, along with some ground coffee, so I quickly became addicted.
But, as the pandemic wore on with no end in sight, I started missing the times I would meet someone for a cappuccino at Ritual Coffee in the Oxbow Market or walk around the Napa Farmers Market on Saturday with an Ohm Coffee. Yes, they are still open but the experience was not the same. I knew I had taken a turn for the worse when I started watching videos about espresso machines and coffee-making techniques from sites called Seattle Coffee Gear, Whole Latte Love, 1st Line Equipment and Clive Coffee. The more you watch, the more you discover about coffee roasting, weighing your coffee, bottomless portafilter baskets, and which machines develop 8-10 bars of pressure to create the proper espresso. And, then there were the videos on latte art (sure you laugh now but wait until you see what people can do with whole milk).
Late night searches on the Internet for a good deal on a semi-automatic espresso machine (automatics do everything for you, and if I were going this far, I wanted to be in control of everything) led to me finally buying a machine. Naturally, this led me to then buying a better coffee grinder that could be infinitely adjustable for the fine grind necessary to turn out a good espresso shot.
And, then, it got worse. When we moved into our home 21 years ago, we stripped off the quant English wallpaper, painted the walls and had a handyman repaint the cabinets. Things were going smoothly until my wife started watching the reality TV show Flip or Flop on HGTV. The premise is a couple in Southern California buys houses that are foreclosures and a mess, remodels them, turning them into the nicest places in the neighborhood, and sells them at a profit. After a few seasons of watching bleak-looking houses transformed into beautiful homes, I should have known what would happen. One night, Sharon called me from the kitchen to see the final scenes of a Flip or Flop episode where they show the dramatic before and after pictures.
“See what they did to the kitchen?” she asked. “Wouldn’t it be great to do something like that to ours?” Well, I guess… “Let me look into it,” she said.
So, now, after a flurry of looking at door samples and colors, followed by someone measuring every centimeter of the kitchen, we’re waiting for a crew of remodelers who are so busy we’re probably still weeks away from starting the remodel. Apparently, a lot of other couples have also been confined at home and spending countless hours looking at their kitchen and discovering it really needed a makeover. Or, maybe they’re all watching Flip or Flop.
When you can’t travel, you develop a strong desire to get on a plane for a faraway place. Here are two recipes from two favorite destinations that have wonderful cuisines.
Ragù Bolognese
Serves 4-6
Adapted from Culinary Institute of Bologna, Italy
As you may have seen in the third installment of the CNN program: "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy," Bologna is known as the food capital of Italy. On a trip a few years ago, I signed up for a one-day course at CIBO (Culinary Institute of Bologna) for, what else, Ragu Bolognese. We had a small class of four and the most common answer to a question was, “it depends.” Not that the instructor was being vague; she cooked by looking at the sauce to see what was needed and touching the pasta sheet to feel if it were done. The most common advice to the students was “just a little bit more” of whatever we were doing.
2 tablespoons minced yellow onion.
1 tablespoon minced carrot.
1 tablespoon minced celery.
1/3 cup pancetta
¾ pound of beef (the instructor used ground Sirloin but hamburger will work).
2 cups meat stock
2 heaped tablespoons tomato paste.
3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1/2 glass dry white wine. (No, not one of your huge Bordeaux glasses. They use a medium-size glass)
1 chicken liver (optional)
Finely chop pancetta. Finely chop onion, carrot, and celery and stir fry them in a saucepan with 3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil. After 1 minute add the chopped pancetta. Vegetables and fat need to caramelize, so stir fry but don’t burn them: it will take about 3 to 4 minutes more. Add ground beef, stir and keep cooking for about 5 minutes.
When the liquid released by the meat has evaporated add half a glass of white wine. Stir the sauce and when the wine has evaporated add the tomato paste melted in a glass of stock. If using, mash the chicken liver and stir in. Occasionally stir and check the color of the sauce, you want a light brown, not a red one. Keep your sauce simmering over a slow heat semi-covered. The more your cook your ragù the better it is. Some people cook it up to 4 hours! But don’t worry; 2 hours in total will be enough for a good sauce. When you are ready to serve, taste the sauce to see if more salt is needed.
In class, we coated fresh tagliatelle pasta that we made just made with the ragù but packaged tagliatelle from the supermarket is equally delicious. One thing I learned was Italians bought fresh pasta from local shops and didn’t look down on dried pasta. This also freezes well to have sauce on hand for a weekday dinner.
Chicken en Pipián Verde
(Chicken in Pumpkin Seed Sauce)
Serves 6
Adapted from Mónica Mastretta de Tiburcio
I had arranged three days of private cooking classes with Mónica by fax (yes, it was that long ago) in Puebla, Mexico. She also led my wife and me (no, Sharon didn’t cook but she always showed up in time to taste the results) to the former Santa Rosa convent in Puebla, where the story is nuns created an exquisite dish called Mole Poblano in 1680 to please a visiting Viceroy. I’ve made mole poblano many times but the class was the first time I was introduced to just some of the many other moles of Mexico. This one is a little quicker and simpler than mole Poblano and uses a popular food you see in all the markets: pumpkin seeds.
3 large chicken breasts, around 2 pounds total, skin on
4 cups water
3 garlic cloves
½ white onion, cut into chunks
3 sprigs of parsley
1 tablespoon Kosher salt
Pumpkin Seed Sauce
1 or 2 chiles serranos (depending on how hot you like your sauce)
2 pounds tomatillos, husks removed
¼ white onion
2 garlic cloves
1 romaine lettuce leaf
1 cup (around 1.5 ounces) coarsely chopped cilantro
1/3 cup coarsely chopped radish leaves
1 ½ cups unsalted, dry pumpkin seeds
¼ cup unsalted peanuts
2 tablespoons sunflower oil (or other tasteless vegetable oil)
In a large covered saucepan, simmer the chicken breast in water with garlic, onion, parsley and salt for 20 minutes. Drain, reserving the stock. Remove the skin and cut each breast in half. Set aside.
To make the sauce, add the chiles to a saucepan of boiling water. Boil, uncovered, for 8 minutes, then had the tomatillos and boil until they change color, about 4-5 minutes. Drain and transfer the chiles and tomatillos to a blender. Add the onion, garlic, lettuce, cilantro and radish leaves. Purée until smooth then set aside.
Heat a cast-iron skillet (or another heavy skillet) and add the pumpkin seeds and toast, stirring constantly, until they pop, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a dry blender (I use an old blade coffee grinder) and grind with the peanuts without adding any liquid until finely ground.
Heat oil in a skillet and add the ground pumpkins seeds and fry, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes. Gradually add the pureed tomatillos, stirring to eliminate any lumps. Add 2 cups of your reserved stock, taste to see if it needs additional salt, then bring to a boil and then simmer, uncovered for 10 minutes. Add chicken breast and simmer over medium heat for 10-15 minutes to warm. Stir gently to avoid causing the sauce to separate. If it becomes too thick, add more stock. Serve over rice, topped with a few cilantro leaves.
