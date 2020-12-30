Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Restorative recipes for 2021

With the beginning of a new, hopeful year, we in the food writers’ business have the duty to write something about starting off eating healthy. Usually, readers have filled up at holiday parties and stuffed themselves at Christmas dinner. But, with the mandatory Napa County Shelter at Home Order, what we’re really recovering from is 2020. Not sure I can help you get rid of the taste of the past year, but here are some ideas for good eating while still maintain your good health.

Chicken Soup

Chicken soup is full of protein that helps support the immune system and a good source of vitamins and minerals, which boosts your immunity and even helps regulate digestion.

To make the best soup, you need a good broth and the only way to do that is make your own. Yes, we did make chicken stock in our award-winning Soup article in Cooking for Comfort, but this is a different technique of using a whole chicken to make a broth, and then using that chicken in the soup.

The first time I did this was in cooking class years ago in Oaxaca, Mexico at Seasons of My Heart Cooking School. I received printed recipes of all the dishes we made but making a chicken broth for other dishes was so automatic, it wasn’t included in the booklet since everyone certainly knew how to do that.