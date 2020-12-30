Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Restorative recipes for 2021

With the beginning of a new, hopeful year, we in the food writers’ business have the duty to write something about starting off eating healthy. Usually, readers have filled up at holiday parties and stuffed themselves at Christmas dinner. But, with the mandatory Napa County Shelter at Home Order, what we’re really recovering from is 2020. Not sure I can help you get rid of the taste of the past year, but here are some ideas for good eating while still maintain your good health.
Chicken Soup
Chicken soup is full of protein that helps support the immune system and a good source of vitamins and minerals, which boosts your immunity and even helps regulate digestion.
To make the best soup, you need a good broth and the only way to do that is make your own. Yes, we did make chicken stock in our award-winning Soup article in Cooking for Comfort, but this is a different technique of using a whole chicken to make a broth, and then using that chicken in the soup.
The first time I did this was in cooking class years ago in Oaxaca, Mexico at Seasons of My Heart Cooking School. I received printed recipes of all the dishes we made but making a chicken broth for other dishes was so automatic, it wasn’t included in the booklet since everyone certainly knew how to do that.
But first, let’s go off on a tangent: I don’t understand the current fascination on Bone Broth. Unless you’re making a strictly vegetarian broth, you’re making a stock from the meaty bones and vegetables. The terms broth and stock are used interchangeably by home cooks but here is a quick guide:
-- Broth is from cooking vegetables, meat or fish in water. Sometimes called bouillon.
-- Stock is the strained liquid from cooking vegetables and meaty bones (this includes fish bones) and other seasoning ingredients in water. A brown stock is from browning the bones and vegetables before they are cooked.
-- Bone broth is not a recognized term in “The Oxford Companion to Food” or “The New Food Lover’s Companion” or “The Recipe Writer’s Handbook.” It seems to be a recent phenomenon but I’ve seen it described on health food websites as “made from a variety meaty joints and bones, simmered for an extensive period of time.”
You are right, that does sound like stock that has been reimagined by a book publisher’s Marketing Department so they can release books with bone broth in the title and cast them as having magical restorative abilities. OK, I feel better. Now, on to the broth.
Best broth
1 whole chicken, around 4 pounds, remove the gizzard, heart and liver if they are included inside
2 onions, halved
4 celery ribs, roughly cut up
4 carrots, skin on, roughly cut up (Yes, I leave the skin on for making stock)
4 garlic cloves, peel left on and smashed
6 black pepper seeds, lightly crushed
Kosher salt
Several springs of Italian parsley
3 quarts fresh water
Place the vegetables, black pepper, pinch of salt and parsley in the pot, then place the whole chicken upside down in the pot to weight them down.
Add the water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to simmer (bubbles gently rising to the top), skim off any scum. No, I don’t cover the pot since I’m looking for the water to be reduced and flavor concentrated.
Simmer for 2 hours then pull the pot off heat and let the chicken cool in the pot. Once it’s cool, remove the chicken and pull off the skin and bones, and then shred the meat and lightly salt.
Strain the broth and discard the vegetables. Taste the broth and if it seems not to have much taste, bring it back to boil and cook uncovered for another 10 minutes to intensify it.
At this point, you can go in a hundred different directions: add dumplings and claim it’s Grandma’s soup; introduce corn and jalapeno, topped with strips of fried tacos and its Mexican Chicken Soup; toss in mushrooms, green onions and won ton wrappers and suddenly its Asian Chicken soup; cumin, chili powder and cayenne pepper transform it into Spicy Chicken soup…well, you get the idea.
Chicken and Vegetable Soup
Serves 4 to 6
To serve:
Best broth, made above
1 cup fresh or frozen corn
2 celery rib, ¼ inch chopped
2 carrots, peeled and ¼ inch chopped
4 green onions, finely chopped
1 can (14 ounce) canned diced tomatoes
Shredded chicken from above recipes
1/4 cup minced fresh Italian parsley, plus some diced leaves for garnish
Kosher salt
Fresh black pepper
Add the vegetables to the broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer until vegetables are tender, 25-30 minutes.
Stir in the chicken, minced Italian parsley, a pinch of salt and several turns of pepper; heat through and serve in warm bowls and garnish with Italian parsley.
I love to have a toasted piece of good bread that I can dunk into the broth, coming pretty close to playing with my food, but I’m sure there are health benefits to that, too.
Avocado Toast
Adapted from “Poilâne: The Secrets of the World-Famous Bread Bakery” by Apollonia Poilâne
Serves 2 but can easily be increased
Yes, we’ve done avocado toast before but this takes it to a new level. I saw a video of Apollonia Poilâne, who, with her sister, owns the famed Poilâne bakery in Paris, making this unusual take of avocado toast and thought: I love avocadoes, I love bananas, why didn’t I think of this?
Avocados are abundant in healthy fats, vitamin E, potassium and powerful antioxidants. I always buy mine bright green, so they are hard as a rock but in a day or two, they will turn deep brown and ripe.
One tip I pick up from Chef Rick Bayless, who produces the great series on PBS “Mexico: One Plate at a Time,” is to wiggle the stem to see if the avocado is ripe.
If you don’t like bananas intermingled with your avocado, here are other ideas: top with a Pico de Gallo salsa for Southwestern Avocado Toast; the addition of goat cheese and chopped fresh herbs for Goat Cheese Avocado Toast; Avocado Toast with Dukkah (an Egyptian spice mix, usually including hazelnut, sesame seeds, coriander, cumin, salt and pepper), or Mexican Grilled Corn Avocado Toast.
2 slices of 1-inch/2.5-cm-thick sourdough
1 ripe, medium avocado, halved, pitted, peeled and coarsely mashed
1 medium banana, sliced
1 teaspoon finely grated lime zest
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
Crushed red pepper flakes
1 to 2 tablespoons honey
Toast the sourdough on one side only until golden (this is a trick from Ms. Poilâne). Mash the avocado onto the toasted sides of the bread. Arrange the banana slices on top. Sprinkle with the lime zest, drizzle with the lime juice, and finish with a pinch or two of the pepper flakes. Drizzle with the honey and serve. Ms. Poilâne does not use salt and it’s worth a try to taste the flavors that make up for the lack of sodium.
Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
Plan on a half of potato for each person, unless you have really hungry guests.
I know, a stuffed sweet potato sounds antithetical to eating healthy but everyone loves the alliteration of stuffed and sweet and it’s really more about trying to grab readers. Growing up, I was never a fan of sweet potatoes, being raised more as a Idaho potato guy, but my wife is a fan and over the years, I’ve seen our menu far more in the sweet potato field.
Once cooked, you can go crazy on adding whatever toppings you want. Scientists have found that sweet potatoes are among the best sources of Vitamin A and packed with vitamin B5, riboflavin, niacin, thiamin, and carotenoids due to their orange color.
Basic sweet potato
Preheat the oven to 425°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Use a good size knife to slice in half the sweet potatoes and roast for 40 minutes, or until the skin becomes wrinkled and the flesh is soft. Slicing them in half speeds the cooking process and baking them without foil creates a delicious puffed up skin and allows the baked sweet potato to caramelize around the edges.
Now, choose what direction you want to go:
Mexican sweet potato: Mix black beans with chili powder, shredded cabbage, olive oil, and lime juice. Top it with a scoop of salsa and mashed avocado (yes, you can see how I connected the food items).
Breakfast sweet potato (not required to serve in the morning): top with scrambled eggs, sliced bacon, diced avocado, and some fresh herbs (fresh cilantro, dill, or chives or whatever you have on hand).
BBQ Stuffed Sweet Potato: you know where this is going: pulled pork, barbecue sauce (sure you can use a bottled sauce) diced red onion, and mince cilantro.
Slow-Roasted Salmon
Serves 4
Having lived in Anchorage, Alaska for 13 years, I developed a folder bursting full of salmon recipes. Everything from Cajun to Chinese, grilled on a cedar plank, poached, soy-lacquered…and that’s just some of the ideas we tried over the years. Salmon is rich in omega-3 fatty acids (yes, that’s a good thing), high quality protein, B Vitamins and more.
This is a great technique if you have an expensive fillet for dinner and you’re afraid you’ll overcook it on a live fire. The salmon will be cooked through, but not overdone.
4 salmon fillets (the standard is 6 ounces but my wife and I like ours around 4 to 5 ounces), skin and pin bones removed
Extra virgin olive oil
Kosher salt
½ teaspoon Spanish smoked paprika, I like the Pimenton from La Vera region.
¼ cup brown sugar
¼ cup soy sauce
Salsa Verde:
3 anchovies
½ bunch fresh cilantro, chopped
½ bunch fresh Italian parsley, chopped
1 clove garlic
1/2 lemon, zested then juice
1 tablespoon capers
Kosher salt
1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
Preheat the oven to 250° F. Arrange the salmon fillet on a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Rub each fillet with olive oil and in a small bowl mix together salt, paprika, brown sugar and soy, then coat the top of each fillet. Place the salmon in the oven and set the timer for 20 minutes.
While the salmon is cooking, add all of the salsa verde ingredients except the oil to a food processor and pulse until all components are well blended. Then leave on the blender as you slowly add the oil to make an emulsion. Run until it’s completely combined and taste to see if you need more lemon (acid) or salt.
At 20 minutes check the salmon. It should have the fat layers in the salmon turning white and the fish flakes with a fork. If you want to get all scientific, you can insert an instant read thermometer in the center of a fillet and look for 125°F to 130°F. Because of the low heat, the salmon will look undercooked.
I like to serve the reddish salmon on mashed potatoes or white rice, topped with the vibrant green salsa.
