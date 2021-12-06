Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Risotto: Rice wrapped in creamy luxury

When little rice grains are growing up they all want to become risotto. Why? Because it’s a simple rice dish but wrapped in creamy luxury.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 99 cents for your first 3 months!

Sure, it sounds a bit like paella and pilaf, where the rice is also cooked in a bubbling liquid, often with other ingredients, depending on what is on hand. But there are a couple of important differences.

First, is the rice. Years ago, a friend of mine mentioned he tried to make risotto, but it never became creamy and thick like he had been served in a restaurant. I asked what kind of rice he was using. He shrugged, “You know, whatever I had on the shelf.”

Clearly, his parents had failed to have THAT talk with him: It was time for a heart-to-heart discussion about rice. First, there is brown rice, which had its outer hull removed but retains the bran layers, which give it a tan color and act as a barrier to heat and moisture, so it takes longer to cook. Then, there is white rice, which has its bran layers removed by the mill and it’s divided into three categories.

Long-grain: 3-4 times long as wide and when cook the grains are separate and fluffy (meaning, they don’t cling together).

Medium-grain: shorter and plumper than long grain. Grains are moist and tender when cooked and tend to cling together more than long grain. It has more amylopectin, which is starch that swells in hot water and forms a gel.

Short-grain: almost round in shape. Grains are moist and tender when cooked and cling together more than long-grain. It also has more amylopectin then long-grain rice.

To make a true risotto, the cook needs short-grain rice (see the note about short grain rice) that has been classified as superfino. The three that are usually found in the store are Arborio, which is the least expensive and more available; Cioalone Nano, which is starchier and makes a creamier risotto, but many professional chefs prefer Carnaroli, which has the highest starch content, firmer texture, and longer grain. It also takes the longest to cook.

Risotto can be as simple as rice, white wine, chicken stock and Parmesan cheese grated in just before serving. Once you’ve mastered that, you may want to start fashioning more complex risottos by adding whatever vegetable is fresh in the market or topping it with seafood or meat.

Tips for making risotto: While these are different dishes, the common denominators are you need high-starch rice and a heavy, wide pot. You’ll always need to toast the rice and whatever stock you use needs to be hot. Oh, and don’t use a metal spoon to continuously stir the rice, it will badly markup your pot. Use a wooden spoon or I’ve switched to silicone spoons that are made to take the heat. You can safely toss them into the dishwasher when you clean up.

People often ask about stirring the rice constantly: Do we really have to do it? When I took a course at CIA Greystone years ago, one of the dishes we learned was a classic risotto. We had one team make the rice, stirring almost constantly; the other team made the same recipe but finished it in the oven instead of stirring. And, just like a wine class, we served it blind and asked all of the students and staff to guess. Most voters picked the constantly stirred rice as the winner, so ignore the directions at your peril.

A bit of risotto history: While everyone associates wheat pasta with Italy, rice is also a much-loved starch. It was first brought to Sicily via Spain by its Muslim rulers in the 8th or 9th century. Sicily was ruled by the Arabs from 827 to 1061. From there, it made its way to the Po Valley in what became Northern Italy. By 1522 farmers in the Po Valley were using complex watering systems for rice cultivation, allowing it to become a major part of the northern Italian diet.

Risotto ala Milanese

Serves 4

Legend has it this dish was first created sometime in the 16th century, during the construction of Milan’s Duomo (cathedral). Either the master glazier or his apprentice (depending on the story) regularly used saffron to stain the glass windows yellow, and they started adding it in the risotto. While a great story, the first printed recipe for Risotto alla Milanese appeared three centuries later in the 1829 cookbook "Nuovo Cuoco Milanese Economico." This saffron-flavored classic became a traditional accompaniment to ossobuco, wine-braised veal shanks.

4 cups chicken stock

Pinch of saffron threads

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 small yellow onion, finely diced

2 garlic cloves, finely diced

Dash of salt

2 cups Carnaroli rice (but Arborio rice works great, if that is what you have)

½ cup dry white wine

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, brought to room temperature

½ cup fresh grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese

Bring chicken stock to boil, add the saffron, then reduce heat to keep hot (but not boiling). Melt 4 tablespoons of the butter in a heavy 4 quart saucepan. Add onions, garlic with salt and sauté briefly until soft and turning clear, but do not allow to brown.

Add rice and stir frequently until rice is opaque and glistening. Add the wine and cook, stirring constantly until the liquid is almost absorbed. Then begin adding the hot stock by half cup at a time, stirring steadily until the liquid is almost completely absorbed.

Taste a couple of rice grains to make sure they are cooked completely (they shouldn’t be chalky inside). If not done, add a splash of hot water and continue to stir.

When all the stock and water is absorbed, add the soft butter and grated cheese. Serve in warm bowls immediately. At the table I always grate a little more Parmigiano Reggiano on top.

Butternut Squash Risotto

Serves 4

Adapted from Jeanine Donofrio, Love & Lemons website

My wife and I had just purchased a hefty butternut squash from the farmers market and I was wondering what new dish I could make with it when I received the latest cheerful email newsletter from Love & Lemons. While her dishes are vegetarian, she doesn’t push eliminating meat and the great flavor makes you forget to ask about it. The same techniques highlighted in the introduction still apply; you’re simply adding another flavor and color to the tapestry.

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil (She stays away from butter but I used a mixture of butter and olive oil.)

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

1/2 teaspoon sea salt, plus more to taste

Freshly ground black pepper

2 cups cubed butternut squash, ¼-inch cubes

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 teaspoon minced rosemary or sage

1 cup uncooked Arborio rice (again I like carnaroli rice but use what you have)

½ cup dry white wine

4 cups warmed vegetable broth

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, brought to room temperature (Ms. Donofrio did not add the traditional butter at the end of cooking but when I tested the recipe, I certainly did. Your call.)

Chopped parsley or small sage leaves, optional, for garnish

½ cup grated Pecorino or Parmesan cheese, optional, for serving

In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the onion, salt and several grinds of pepper, and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Add the butternut squash and cook for 6 to 8 minutes.

Add the garlic, rosemary, and the rice. Stir and let cook for about 1 minute then add the wine. Stir and cook for 1 to 3 minutes, or until the wine cooks down.

Add the broth a half cup at a time and stir continuously to allow each addition of broth to be absorbed before adding the next. Cook until the butternut squash is tender, and the risotto is soft and creamy. Season to taste. Garnish with parsley or sage leaves and serve with grated cheese, if desired.

Wild Mushroom Risotto

Serves 4

By Chef Jack Amon, Marx Bros. Café, Anchorage, Alaska

When I lived in Anchorage, I took several cooking courses taught by Chef Amon. The Marx Bros. Café was (and remains) one of the top-rated restaurants in the state so during the frantic summer season, the café was too busy to allow a bunch of amateurs to mess up the kitchen but when winter came, the flow of tourists froze up, too, so another way to attract customers was a series of cooking and wine classes each year.

4 cups of vegetable stock, homemade or from the store (Yes, I do use chicken stock and it tastes great.)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 leeks, white part only, washed and thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 carrot, peeled and finely diced

1/2 teaspoon sea salt, plus more to taste

½ cup sundried tomatoes, rehydrated and chopped (These are not a critical addition, so if you want more mushroom taste, just leave out the tomatoes)

2 cups sliced wild mushrooms, your choice

2 ounce dried porcini mushrooms, soaked in one cup of warm water

2 cups Arborio rice (Chef Amon uses Vialone Nano.)

1 cup dry white wine

2 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary needles

2 tablespoons chopped fresh sage

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature

¼ cup freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese

In a heavy pot bring stock to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and season to taste with salt and pepper.

In a heavy skillet over medium-high, heat the olive oil, then add the leeks, garlic, and carrots. Sauté gently until vegetables begin to soften, about 4-5 minutes.

Add the salt, sundried tomatoes (if using) and wild mushrooms and cook gently for an additional 3-4 minutes or until the mushrooms begin to soften. Remove the porcinis from the water, reserving the liquid. Coarsely chop the rehydrated porcinis and add to the skillet.

Add the rice and sauté for 3-4 minutes or until the rice is coated with oil and begins to glisten. Take care not to burn the mixture.

Add the wine, stirring constantly until most of the liquid is absorbed. Begin adding the hot stock, a half cup at a time. Stir almost constantly and allow the stock to be almost completely absorbed before adding more.

When all the stock is absorbed, add the rosemary and sage. Stir in the butter and Parmigiano. Serve immediately on warm plates, passing additional Parmigiano at the table. Chef Amon likes to garnish this dish with grilled red and yellow bell peppers and grilled Portobello mushrooms.