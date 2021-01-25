Ken Morris: Cooking for Comfort: Sheet pan cooking: The family dinner made simple

What is the one item in your kitchen that you can use to cook an entire meal? No, not the Instant Pot. If you’ve ever used it or the slow-cooking Crock-Pot, you know you often have to use another wide pan to brown meat or reduce the sauce before everything is thrown in a pot and left to cook. I’m nominating the trusty, aluminum sheet pan as the single best kitchen utensil that allows you to feed the whole family and dirty only one pan.

If you’re in a cooking store or online, you may see it listed as half sheet pan, but you’re not being short-changed: you’ll get the 13-inch-by-18-inch pan that fits perfectly in your oven. Full sheet pans are 26 by 18 inches, which is too big to fit in home ovens, but are made for the standard commercial oven. And don’t be confused about cookie sheets: Baking sheets have rolled edges, which keeps your food from sliding off, cookie sheets do not.

There are several books stuffed with ideas for this cooking method; “Sheet Pan Suppers: 120 Recipes for Simple, Surprising, Hands-Off Meals Straight from the Oven” by Molly Gilbert; or “Sheet Pan: Delicious Recipes for Hands-Off Meals” by Kate McMillan.

And, if you only want your chicken cooked on a 13 inch by 18-inch pan? Don’t worry, there is: “Sheet Pan Chicken: 50 Simple and Satisfying Ways to Cook Dinner [A Cookbook]” by Cathy Erway.