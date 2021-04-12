Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Strawberries: Spring's perfect fruit

Kosher salt

The strawberry relish can be made up to 1 hour ahead but at least 30 minutes before you light the grill. Stem the strawberries and chop them into small pieces. Place them into a bowl, and then stir in the balsamic vinegar, salt, black pepper, and fresh lemon zest. Let the mixture sit for at least 30 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes or so, until the juices thicken.

Give the macerated berries a taste. If your berries are ripe, the relish should be sweet yet a little tart, with a nice balance provided by the salt, pepper, and lemon zest. A touch of sugar can be added if your berries are less than sweet. Adjust seasoning to taste.

You need to chiffonade the basil, which is a neat trick to thinly slice leafy greens into ribbons. First, gather the leaves together in a stack, with the biggest leaf on the bottom of the stack. Now roll these tightly as if you’re rolling a cigar, then thinly slice the leaves perpendicular to the roll.

Directions

Preheat the gas grill to high. Place the salmon pieces on a platter and oil each of the pieces completely. From about chest high, gently salt each fillet. The height allows the salt to more evenly cover the salmon, instead of big clumps of salt forming if you apply close to the flesh.