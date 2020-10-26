Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Tapas: The Art of Eating Standing Up

We had squeezed ourselves into one corner of a tavern and started out slow, ordering just a couple of dishes. You didn’t need the menu: the kitchen’s entire offerings were displayed on platters at different heights on the counter.

After seeing several of the locals all enjoying the prawn dish, we chose it and something we thought looked like tuna. While we were eating well in Spain, we didn’t have to be fluent in Spanish. We’d just point and add "Por favor." When we were ready to move on, the barman added up the toothpicks in front of us and let us know the bill.

We were in the Old Town of San Sebastián just over the French border in Spain’s Basque country. Here, tapas are known as pintxos (the Basque word means "to skewer”), and locals call the tradition of going from one tapas bar to the next “ir de tapeo.”

In Madrid, we heard it called "the art of eating standing up." Of course, the art of tapas goes beyond the food itself. It’s the fun conversation among a group of friends all talking over each other; it’s the age-old, family-run bars that have been serving up local favorites for generations.