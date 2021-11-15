Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Thanksgiving mistakes and how to avoid them

Thanksgiving is just another meal, right, so what could go wrong? Whenever someone says that you know something is guaranteed to go off the rails.

I’ve been cooking Thanksgiving meals for more than 30 years. I can only remember missing one when my wife and I met up with a friend in Sant Fe for Thanksgiving in Santa Fe years ago. We love hosting the dinner, so we make a point to be in the kitchen the fourth Thursday of November each year.

Even though I cook this meal every year, I keep a big folder of new ideas for Thanksgiving meals. Years ago I also picked up The New York Times writer Sam Sifton’s book “Thanksgiving: How to Cook It Well” (especially good for first-timers, but old-timers will pick up tips, too). And, on the computer, I have a file where I store recipes from the Internet, last year’s menu, plus a timeline that I update each year.

So, why do a lot of people seem to be afraid of Thanksgiving? It’s a meal only cooked once a year, so they don’t have the repetition to feel comfortable cooking the dishes. It also seems lots of people don’t cook much but feel obligated to host it.

And, for a lot of families, it may be one of the few times they all can gather, which can lead to tension when the word “vaccination” comes up. But I’m not licensed to practice psychiatry in the state of California, so let’s just focus on the meal. I’ll give two key recipes below but here are some general tips that I have discovered, sometimes painfully, that I’ll pass along.

• Don’t bring home a frozen turkey the day before Thanksgiving. The rule of thumb is one day of defrosting time for every four pounds. The average frozen turkey is around 12 to 15 pounds, which means it must thaw for three or four days. Put it on a sheet pan or platter to catch drips and put it into the refrigerator. I use a large, insulated cooler, with ice in the bottom, to keep mine cool. I actually don’t buy frozen turkeys anymore, but I do need to get it home a couple of days in advance to dry brine it (more about that later).

• Make a list and check it twice. Then, check it again because you probably forget something that you won’t be able to find on Thanksgiving morning.

• Make a timeline. Figure out what time you want to eat, then work backward on when you need to start cooking the dish and when to take it off the heat or pull it from the oven.

• Your oven is not the only oven you have. Is this some kind of Jedi mind game? No, but it’s easy to forget you can use your outdoor grill to heat things and not just the turkey. Cornbread, green beans in a pan, whatever you need to be cooked. Or ask someone else to make the dressing or rolls or whatever you need and let them use their oven so you can cook the turkey. Nowadays, I cook my turkey on the charcoal grill, allowing my oven space to cook dressing, roast Brussels sprouts, and so on.

• Buy and believe your instant-read thermometer. If your bird comes with one of those pop-up timers, get rid of it: your turkey will be over-cooked by the time it goes off. Shoot for 165° F in the thigh. Once your bird hits that temperature, pull it out, cover it with a tent of aluminum foil, and let it rest for about 30 minutes. The turkey will continue to cook, raising the temperature and absorbing the juices that were being pushed out by the heat, then gradually cool.

• Just one word: spatchcocking. That means cutting the backbone out before you start cooking, which translates into less time in the oven since you have less mass to heat. But, you’re saying, I want to present my bronze bird to the crowd before we carve it. Believe me, your guests have all seen turkeys before. What they really want is to eat dinner before the football games come on.

• Stuffing should be dressing. Ramming a small amount of dressing into the interior cavity of the turkey will not produce enough to feed your guests, it will not get hot enough to safely eat, and it will increase the time you need to cook your turkey. Cook the dressing in a separate pan, covered with aluminum foil.

• Basting equals loss of heat. Lots of well-meaning cooks confidently tell you to baste every 20-30 minutes or something like that. The problem is every time you open the door of the oven you lose most of the heat and it will take a while for the heat to build back up to cooking temperature. I do it once or twice while the turkey is cooking, but let’s not get carried away.

• Control your gravy destiny: Don’t depend on drippings from the turkey to make your gravy. They may be burnt and it’s less stressful to cook a sauce while the bird is resting. One idea is below.

• Elevate your bird. If you are using a roasting pan, use a roasting rack to raise the turkey higher in the pan so the heat enters more of the body. In a pinch, use carrots and onion halves to raise the turkey higher.

• Don’t buy too much turkey. Or too little. Depending on your guests allow 1 to 1 ½ pounds of turkey per person. This will still give you leftovers for the next day unless you’re feeding a group of male teenagers- then you should buy another turkey.

Grilled Vinegar Turkey with Chiles and Rosemary

8 - 10 Servings

Adapted from Bon Appetit article by Molly Baz in October 20, 2020, issue

One year, in the attempt to offer something new for Thanksgiving, I made roulades, carefully removing both breasts and skin from the breastbone, seasoning them, and then tying them into two rolls and roasting them. I thought it would be a dramatic centerpiece, but my guest were disappointed: turns out people just want a turkey for Thanksgiving. A few years ago, I started cooking my turkey on my Big Green Egg charcoal grill.

I continued to do it because the charcoal imparts a great taste, slightly smoky but not a heavy, forest fire flavor, it also opened up the oven for leisurely baking the dressing (again, we’re not stuffing the bird, right?), sweet potatoes, Brussel sprouts…a whole world was unlocked, once I embraced my inner grill master.

Brine

6 Tablespoons kosher salt

3 Tablespoons paprika (I’m a big fan of the Spanish smoked paprika, Pimentón de La Vera)

2 Tbsp. light or dark brown sugar

1 Tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

1¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 12–14-lb. turkey, backbone removed, halved along breastbone so you have to separate pieces

Sauce and assembly

3 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for the grill

2 red Fresno chiles or jalapeños, thinly sliced

2 cups sherry vinegar (or use red wine vinegar but the sherry vinegar is worth trying)

2 Tablespoons light or dark brown sugar

½ teaspoons kosher salt

6 large sprigs of rosemary

½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, cut into 1" pieces

1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

Brine the bird

Mix salt, paprika, brown sugar, pepper, and cinnamon in a small bowl. Pat turkey halves dry and cover all over with spice mix, packing on until you’ve used all of it. Arrange turkey halves, breast side up, on a rimmed baking sheet, and chill, uncovered, at least 12 hours and up to 3 days. I don’t have room in my refrigerator, which is packed with everything else, so I use a large, insulated cooler, with ice in the bottom, to keep mine cool.

Make the sauce and assemble

Let the turkey sit at room temperature 1 hour before grilling. Pat dry with paper towels, then brush all over with 3 tablespoons oil.

Whisk chiles, vinegar, brown sugar, and ½ teaspoon kosher salt in a small bowl until sugar dissolves.

Prepare your grill for medium indirect heat (for a charcoal grill, bank coals on one side of grill; for a gas grill, leave one or two burners off); lightly oil grate. Cover grill; heat to 350° (place an oven thermometer in the center of indirect side of grill if there isn’t one built-in).

Place the turkey, skin side up, over indirect heat, with breast halves next to each other and farthest away from the heat (the legs should be closest to the heat). Cover grill and grill turkey, basting skin with chile sauce every after hour, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into thickest part of leg registers 160°, 1¼–1¾ hours. (This is different than we talk about in the tips because we are going to grill the other side.) Keep an eye on the temperature inside the grill and aim to maintain heat at 350° as much as possible. If using a gas grill and the temperature drops significantly, turn on a second burner to medium-low to bring the temperature back up. If using a charcoal grill, light a chimney of coals and add as needed.

Lightly oil grate on the hot side of grill. Using tongs and a large spatula to support the turkey, turn turkey halves over, arranging skin side down over direct heat. Brush turkey with chile sauce (you won’t use all of it) and grill, uncovered, until skin is charred and crisp, 8–10 minutes. The thickest part of the breasts should now register about 150° on the thermometer and the legs should register 165-170°. Arrange rosemary sprigs over a cutting board and set turkey, skin side up, on top. Let rest 30–60 minutes before carving.

While the turkey rests, bring the remaining chile sauce to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in the butter a piece at a time, incorporating completely after each addition. Stir in Worcestershire sauce, season with salt. Carve turkey and transfer to a platter; arrange rosemary around. Pour accumulated juices on the cutting board into the sauce, then drape the sauce over the turkey.

Mashed Potatoes

Serves 10 but can be scaled down

I’ve included this recipe because one of the many mistakes I’ve made over the years is to believe an article in a food magazine that proclaimed the easiest way to make mashed potatoes is to cook them in a slow cooker. This seemed like a great idea, so I followed their instructions, cubing the potatoes and halfway covering them with whole milk and selecting "Low" on the slow cooker. I spent my time focused on cooking the other foods, feeling safe that the potatoes were slowly cooking away. When I removed the lid to remove my perfectly cooked potatoes, I found they were burning on the edges all away around and somewhat on the bottom. I scraped enough potatoes that weren’t burnt into a bowl and used my potato ricer to make them smooth. I’ve gone back to cooking them in a pan, draining them when done, and pushing them through my potato ricer into a warm bowl. I know people like to mash them with a potato masher or worse yet, using a handheld mixer, which beats the gluten and makes them a bit of a mess, but the ricer gives the cooked potatoes a silky smooth texture. Add hot whole milk, some salt, and yes, there will be butter involved.

5 pounds of baking potatoes, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces (I know chefs tell you to cook potatoes in their skin so they don’t absorb water but any water they absorb will be cooked out in the process)

1 tablespoon Kosher salt, may need more

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into pieces

1 ½ cups whole milk, heated

Have a large pot half full of cool water ready and add potato pieces to the pot as you work to prevent them from turning brown. Make sure they are covered with a couple of inches of water before you start. When ready, place on the stove, add salt and cook over medium heat. Watch that it only lightly boils and cook for about 15 minutes, checking with a fork to see when the potatoes are tender. When done, drain in a colander. Add the butter pieces to the hot milk.

Make a double-boiler by placing a medium heat-proof bowl over, but not touching, another pot with hot water on the stove. Put the potato pieces through the ricer into the waiting pot; add the hot buttered milk a little at a time while beating the mixture with a large spoon until the potatoes are very creamy, but not soupy. You may not use all the milk. Season with salt.

If you won’t use the potatoes for a while, you can top the potatoes with plastic wrap so a skin doesn’t form over the potatoes. Just keep the water warm, not boiling.

Ken Morris has been cooking for comfort for more than 30 years and learning in kitchens from Alaska to Thailand to Italy. He now cooks and writes from his kitchen in Napa. Email macmor@sbcglobal.net.