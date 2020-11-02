Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: The almighty egg: It's not just for breakfast

While the vegetables cook, place the eggs, milk and a couple of pinches of salt in a large mixing bowl and beat until combined. When potatoes are crispy, gently stir eggs into the potato mixture and integrate everything.

Reduce heat and begin shaking the skillet, running a thin spatula around the edge so that some of the egg runs under. Keep cooking until the top and center is still a little wet but not liquid, 6-8 minutes.

If you are feeling Spanish, you place a rimless plate slightly larger than your skillet and, using oven mitts, quickly flip the tortilla into the plate, slide it back on the skillet, cook until firm and then flip again to brown the first side,

If you’re like me and don’t like dropping your dinner on the stove, simply slide the skillet under the hot broiler and wait around 5 minutes or so, checking to see when the top browns. Make sure you use a thick oven mitt to remove the pan and let it cool on top of the stove for a few minutes.

The tortilla should now be completely free of the pan. Slide it onto a cutting board, slice into wedges and serve warm or at room temperature.

Shakshuka