Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: The art of cooking an artichoke

First, prepare a large bowl of cold water that is acidified with the juice of a couple of lemons and if you don’t want your hands smelling like a bitter artichoke, pull on some rubber gloves.

Trim off the stem to about 2 inches or so, then use your fingers to snap off the tough outer leaves until you reach the pale yellow flesh of the heart.

Cut off the top third of the artichoke, looking for a natural indention that separates the heart from the top leaves. Then use a sharp paring knife to “turn” the artichoke, peeling off the remains of the tough green leaves.

For most uses, you can split the heart in half to expose the remaining choke (yes, you will choke on this nasty bit of thistle if you eat it.) If you need to keep the artichoke whole to stuff, use a melon baller scoop or small spoon to scrape out the fuzzy choke and immediately drop the cleaned artichoke heart into the bowl of acidulated water. If you need visual inspiration on how to clean an artichoke, look on YouTube for “Jacques Pepin preps an artichoke.”

What to do with the artichoke after all the work to clean them? I love artichokes in my famous artichoke dip and on my garden pizza but use the marinated artichokes from a jar and save the ones you just cleaned for the recipes below, where you can appreciate their fresh, delicate flavor.