Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: The difference between prawns and shrimp

For the Cilantro-Caper Mayonnaise, combine all the ingredients in a small bowl and mix well. Keep chilled until needed.

To make the vinaigrette: combine the lime juice, salt, and pepper, then whisk in the olive oil in a steady stream until it is well emulsified.

Cut the avocados in half lengthwise and twist into two parts. Remove pits by striking them with the heel of your chef’s knife. Twist to remove the pit, then push the pit free with your fingers from behind the blade (in other words, don’t reach around the blade). I simply peel off the skin of each half but Cindy uses a big spoon to scoop out the avocado halves as neatly as you can, being careful to keep them intact. Coat with lime juice to keep the halves from turning brown.

Place the lettuce in a bowl and dress with just enough of the vinaigrette to coat lightly. Divide the lettuce among 6 bowls and top each bed of lettuce with an avocado half. Combine the seafood with the tomatoes and just enough mayonnaise to coat lightly, then mix gently. Divide the seafood salad equally by scooping into each avocado half. Dollop a small amount of the remaining mayonnaise on top and drizzle a bit of vinaigrette among the plates and serve with wedges of lime on the side.

