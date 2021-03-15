Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: The fleeting taste of spring: Fava beans

Chef Joyce Goldstein is famous in the Bay Area for her seminal Mediterranean restaurant in San Francisco called Square One, open from 1984 to 1996, and she has written 28 cookbooks so far. As part of teaching restaurateurs there is more to salads than a salad bar, she created a seminar for the CIA at Greystone that eventually became her book, “Mediterranean Fresh,” which collected one-plate salad meals and dressings.

I met Joyce at one of the “Cooks & Books” meetings that a group of us used to hold once every two months, before the pandemic. Normally we pick one book and cook recipes only from it but since Joyce had so many wonderful books, each person could pick from any of her recipes to cook that night. Adding to the fun was someone had arranged for Joyce to join us, which doesn’t happen for most of our books. Joyce was invited to speak informally with the group but she couldn’t keep away from the preparation and immediately gave some good advice about pulling out a pork roast from the wood-burning oven. I realized I should just keep quiet, not display my ignorance, and simply listen to her. So, it was an educational evening for me.