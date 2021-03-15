Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: The fleeting taste of spring: Fava beans

Fava beans not only signal that spring has arrived; its short season reminds you that life is fleeting, so you better grab it while you can.
Fresh fava beans enjoy a brief but tasty life right now. They are often associated with Italian cooking; in fact, the name comes from the Latin faba, after an aristocratic Roman family.
In horticulture, they are known as Vicia faba and in European/Australian cookbooks they are called broad beans. Scientists believe fava beans are among the most ancient plants in cultivation and spread from the Middle East to Europe. John Mariani writes in The Dictionary of Italian Food and Drink, “because they are considered poor people’s food, favas are sometimes referred to as la carne dei poveri (the meat of the poor).
Only the tiniest, newest fava beans, can be enjoyed raw and unpeeled; usually, there is a bit of work to prepare them. Fresh fava beans come in large green pods. To open the pod, snap off the tip and pull down; the seam will open like a zipper.
Once the pod is open at least somewhat, you can easily tear it open with your fingers to release the beans. Blanch the individual beans briefly, about 30 seconds, in boiling salted water, and then immediately scoop them up in a strainer to a bowl of ice water. This will loosen their tough jackets and maintain their bright green color.
Then, the skins should slip off fairly easily by pinching between them your thumb and forefinger (yes, it does take practice but you’ve got pounds of beans to sharpen your skills on). To calculate how much you need, allow one pound in the pod to produce one cup of shelled and peeled beans. I know, not much of a return on investment, but that’s the price you pay for a taste of spring.
Domenica Marchetti teaches and writes cookbooks about Italian cooking. She loves fresh fava beans and has a few traditional recipes with set amounts of ingredients but also adds them casually to other dishes to take advantage of the short season.
Some of her ideas include sautéing with baby artichokes, spring onions, peas, and shredded tender lettuce. This spring stew is known as ‘la Vignarola’ and can be enjoyed with good bread or tossed with cooked egg noodles.
Or, stir into risotto, as you would fresh peas or asparagus. Plus, cook fava beans in vegetable stock with onions, pancetta, and spring herbs such as mint and marjoram and serve as an accompaniment to salmon.
Crostini with Fresh Fava Been Purée
Serves 6-8
Adapted from “The Glorious Vegetables of Italy” by Domenica Marchetti
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus more to finish
2 garlic cloves, small, minced
2 pounds fresh fava beans shelled, blanched and peeled (see above)
2 teaspoons minced fresh herbs (I use mint and oregano from my herb garden but tarragon and marjoram should also work well)
2 tablespoons heavy cream
½ lemon, freshly squeezed
1 baguette, sliced thin, brushed with olive oil and browned in a 400°F oven for roughly 10 minutes to create crostini
Pecorino romano cheese for finishing
Warm the olive oil and minced garlic in a small skillet over low heat. Stir from time to time until the garlic is soft and fragrant but do not brown, about 7 minutes.
Set aside 2 tablespoons of the peeled fava beans and add the remaining ones to the warm skillet. Raise the temperature to medium and cook until the beans are tender enough to break apart easily with a wooden spoon but are still bright green, about 5 minutes.
Add the minced herbs and dribble in the heavy cream and using a potato masher or fork gently mash the beans to a coarse paste. Add the lemon juice and salt, and then mash everything together. Remove from heat and fold in the reserved peeled fava beans. Scoop the purée into a bowl and drizzle with olive oil. Top each crostini with a teaspoon of purée and use a vegetable peeler to shave a thin slice of the cheese on top of each serving.
Fresh Fava Bean Salad with Sherry Vinaigrette
Adapted from “Mediterranean Fresh” by Joyce Goldstein
Chef Joyce Goldstein is famous in the Bay Area for her seminal Mediterranean restaurant in San Francisco called Square One, open from 1984 to 1996, and she has written 28 cookbooks so far. As part of teaching restaurateurs there is more to salads than a salad bar, she created a seminar for the CIA at Greystone that eventually became her book, “Mediterranean Fresh,” which collected one-plate salad meals and dressings.
I met Joyce at one of the “Cooks & Books” meetings that a group of us used to hold once every two months, before the pandemic. Normally we pick one book and cook recipes only from it but since Joyce had so many wonderful books, each person could pick from any of her recipes to cook that night. Adding to the fun was someone had arranged for Joyce to join us, which doesn’t happen for most of our books. Joyce was invited to speak informally with the group but she couldn’t keep away from the preparation and immediately gave some good advice about pulling out a pork roast from the wood-burning oven. I realized I should just keep quiet, not display my ignorance, and simply listen to her. So, it was an educational evening for me.
Joyce writes “This is a classic Mediterranean springtime salad, made when fresh favas are at their tender best.”
Serves 4-6.
3 cups shelled fresh fava bean (starting with about 3 pounds in the pod) 1/c cup sherry vinaigrette (made with 1/4 cup sherry vinegar, 1 clove garlic, minced; Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper; ½ cup extra virgin olive oil. Whisk everything together in a small bowl) 1 large head of romaine lettuce, shredded 3 tablespoons chopped fresh mint 2 spring onions, chopped white and green parts ½ cup slivered Serrano ham
Cook the fava beans following the note in the introduction. Place the peeled favas in a salad bowl. Dress them with half the vinaigrette and let them marinate for about 30 minutes. When ready to serve, toss the lettuce, mint and spring onions with the rest of the dressing and place on a serving platter. Top with the favas and slivered ham.
Beef Meatballs with Fava Beans and Lemon
Yotam Ottolenghi owns a group of restaurants in London but in the US he is most famous for a series of cookbooks he, and occasionally his chef and business partner Sami Tamimi, have produced that focuses on vegetables, unorthodox flavor combinations, and Middle Eastern ingredients.
Adapted from “Jerusalem: A Cookbook,” by Yotam Ottolenghi and Sami Tamimi
4 1/2 tablespoons olive oil 2 1/3 cups fava beans 4 whole thyme sprigs 6 garlic cloves, sliced 8 spring onions, cut at an angle into ¾ inch segments 2 ½ teaspoons lemon juice 2 cups chicken stock Kosher salt and black pepper Meatballs: 10 ounces ground beef 5 ounces ground lamb 1 medium onion, finely chopped 1 cup Panko breadcrumbs 2 tablespoons each chopped flat-leaf parsley, mint, dill and coriander, plus 1/2 tablespoon extra each to finish the dish 2 large garlic cloves, crushed 1 tablespoon baharat spice mix (available in Middle Eastern stores, this is similar to garam masala and usually consists of black pepper, coriander, paprika, cardamom, nutmeg, cumin, cloves, and cinnamon) 4 teaspoon ground cumin 2 teaspoon capers, chopped 1 egg, beaten
Place all of the meatball ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Add 3/4 teaspoon of salt and plenty of black pepper and mix well with your hands. Form into balls about the same size of ping pong balls. Heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil in an extra-large frying pan for which you have a lid. Sear half the meatballs over medium heat, turning them until they are brown all over, about 5 minutes. Remove, add another 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil to the pan and cook the other batch of meatballs. Remove from the pan and wipe it clean.
While the meatballs are cooking, throw the fava beans into a pot with plenty of salted boiling water and blanch for two minutes. Drain and refresh under cold water. Remove the skins from half the fava beans and discard the shells.
Heat the remaining olive oil in the same pan in which you seared the meatballs. Add the thyme, garlic and spring onion and sauté over medium heat for 3 minutes. Add the unshelled fava beans, 1 ½ tablespoon of lemon juice, 1/3 cup of the stock, 1/4 teaspoon of salt and plenty of black pepper. The beans should be almost covered with liquid. Cover the pan and cook over low heat for 10 minutes.
Return the meatballs to the pan with the fava beans. Add the remaining stock, cover the pan and simmer gently for 25 minutes. Taste the sauce and adjust the seasoning. If it is very runny, remove the lid and reduce a little. Once the meatballs stop cooking they will soak up a lot of the juices so make sure there is still plenty of sauce at this point. You can leave the meatballs now, off the heat, until ready to serve.
Just before serving, reheat the meatballs and add a little water, if needed, to get enough sauce. Add the remaining herbs and a tablespoon of lemon juice, the shelled fava beans and stir very gently. Serve immediately.
Ken Morris has been cooking for comfort for more than 30 years and learning in kitchens from Alaska to Thailand to Italy. He now cooks and writes from his kitchen in Napa. Email macmor@sbcglobal.net.