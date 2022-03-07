Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Winter Sun: Lemons light up a meal

It’s always seemed odd to me that the brightest fruit appears in the dead of winter: Yes, I mean citrus in general and particularly Meyer lemons. They are at their peak of productivity now, just when we need something bright and cheerful in our meals. While walking my dog this past week I’ve come across more than one pile of Meyer or Eureka lemons in a box with a "FREE" sign stuck on the front.

As told by author Helena Attlee in “The Land Where Lemons Grow,” lemons first grew under taller trees in forests on the foothills of the Himalayas and were brought to the U.S. from Italy in the 1800s.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Meyer lemons were introduced to the United States by agriculturist Frank Meyer, who was a special agent for the USDA sent to search China and acquire hardy crops. He discovered a small tree with bright yellow fruit in 1907, in a small village near Beijing that had a remarkable blend of flavor and less tart than the typical lemon.

What is now called Meyer lemon is a cross between mandarin orange and lemon, making them more fragrant and a touch sweeter than the Eurekas, the lemon usually sold in the supermarket. Read “The Food Explorer” by Daniel Stone to learn the story about Frank Meyer and the program’s founder, botanist David Fairchild.

I’ve turned into a die-hard Meyer lemon fan, planting what is now a prolific Meyer lemon tree in the backyard, and even when I run out, I buy Meyers at the store until they run out, too.

Gremolata

You may have encountered this classic topping, even if you didn’t know it had a formal name. This is a mixture of chopped garlic, lemon zest (the skin of the lemon without the white, bitter pith underneath) and Italian parsley.

I met my first gremolata in a class where we were making ossobuco, which are braised veal shanks, a specialty of the Lombardy region of Italy. And, we were taught, that of course ossobuco is always topped with gremolata and served with risotto alla Milanese. That’s what I love about food: You think you’re learning something simple, like gremolata, and next thing you know you’re making braised shanks.

1 medium bunch of fresh flat-leaf parsley (about ¾ cup chopped)

Zest from 1 medium lemon (about 1 tablespoon. Used a zester to make this easy)

1 medium clove garlic, minced

Extra-virgin olive oil

Finely chop the parsley (thin stems are fine to include). On the cutting board, mix the parsley with the lemon zest and minced garlic, add a teaspoon or more olive oil and continue to chop everything until it is roughly mixed together. Scape into a small bowl to make it easier to serve.

Ossobuco

This is a combination of several recipes I’ve seen but I credit John Mariani, author of “The Dictionary of Italian Food and Drink” with the addition of anchovies. He doesn’t include it in the recipe for Ossobuco in his dictionary, but I found it online in an Ossobuco recipe he wrote later.

4 veal shanks, tightly tied (beef or lamb shanks also work)

Flour for dredging

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 large onion, chopped

2 carrots, finely chopped

2 celery stalks, finely chopped

2 anchovies, chopped

2 sprigs of fresh oregano

2 garlic cloves

1 piece fresh lemon peel, about 1 inch long

Kosher salt and fresh black pepper

1/2 cup dry white wine

1 14 ounce can chopped Italian-style tomatoes with juices

1 ½ cups chicken broth

In a bowl, dredge the shanks in flour and shake off excess. In a large casserole dish, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat and, when hot, add the shanks. Brown on all sides, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a bowl. Add onions to casserole dish and cook until golden, about 10 minutes. Add carrots, celery and anchovies, cook for 3 minutes. Add oregano, garlic, lemon peel, a dash of salt and pepper, white wine, tomatoes, chicken broth and shanks. Bring to a boil, then lower to a simmer, and cook until tender, about 1 hour or more.

Transfer the shanks to a bowl. Turn heat up to medium-high and boil sauce till reduced by about one-fourth and thickened about 15 minutes.

Transfer 1 1/2 cups of the sauce to a blender or food processor and puree. Return puree to casserole dish along with shanks and collected dripping. Adjust salt and pepper, heat for 5 to 10 minutes, and serve with risotto and gremolata on top.

Braised Beef with Preserved Lemons and Harissa

Adapted from “The Lemon Book” by Ellen Jackson

Serves 4

Preserved lemons are a great way to be able to use the kiss of lemony acid year-round and I make a jar at least once a year. I had come down to just one last preserved lemon in the refrigerator, so I started hunting for a recipe that would be a good use of it. Where else to look but "The Lemon Cookbook."

I love these cookbooks that tightly focus on just one ingredient so when you want (or need) to use it you can see the whole kitchen table of possibilities, and not have to skim through several books or hours on the Internet. I served this spicy dish to warm up during the recent cold spell we suffered, afraid that my little collection of citrus trees might not survive it. They seem okay so far but we’ll see if more freezing temperatures come our way this year.

2 pounds chuck roast, cut into 1 inch by 1 inch dice, removing as much fat as possible

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Sunflower oil or other high smoke oil

1 medium yellow onion, large dice

1 preserved lemon, skin only, rinsed, de-seeded, and chopped. Recipe to make them is below

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1 1/2 teaspoons Ras el Hanout (translates as "head of the shop" and implies a mixture of the best spices the seller has to offer. It is a North African spice blend available at Whole Spice in the Oxbow Market.)

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 tablespoon harissa, you can add more if you really like it hot ( I love the Tunisina Traditional Harissa from Les Moulins Mahjoub, available at Hudson Greens & Goods in the Oxbow Public Market at or online)

3 cups chicken stock (as always, it helps to have real chicken stock and not the stuff from a box)

2 sprigs of fresh thyme

2 bay leaves

Preheat oven to 325°F. Pat the meat dry with a paper towel (so it will brown, not stew in its own juice), and season well with salt and pepper. In a Dutch oven with a lid, warm the oil over medium-high heat. Browning the beef in two batches, add the beef, and sear it for 3 to 4 minutes on each side. Be careful not to crowd the pan. Remove the browned meat to a large bowl (to catch the accumulating juice) and sauté onions in the same pot, stirring frequently to scrape up the brown bits on the bottom of the pot. When the onion has softened, add lemon, garlic, Ras el Hanout, cumin, coriander, and harissa and stir often until aromatic. Return browned beef to pot along with juices in the bowl. Add stock, thyme, bay leaves, and salt and pepper to taste.

Cover pot and braise in the oven for about 2 hours, until meat is tender. Serve over warm rice or couscous and topped with chopped Italian parsley and cilantro leaves, if you like.

Preserved Lemons

Not only does this add a sophisticated splash of flavors and acid with just about anything you’re cooking, it’s a great use of lemons when you have a happy lemon tree loaded with fruit. I’ve seen recipes that add cinnamon sticks and coriander, black pepper, and other spices but I keep mine simple. Please note: It will take at least a month for the lemons to start being transformed by the lemon juice and salt, so you do have to plan ahead. Once converted, the lemons seem to keep forever, so I always have a jar of preserved lemons in my refrigerator, ready for adventure.

8 or more organic, unwaxed lemons. Wash thoroughly and dry.

Box of Kosher salt

1 quart glass jar with a lid that you can seal

Wash 4 to 5 lemons, then quarter each one lengthwise, but don’t cut all the way through. Take each one and pour salt into it and then slide it into the jar, jamming them together as close as possible. Pour more salt over the lemons, then juice the remaining four lemons, adding the juice to the jar. You may need more lemons to juice with the goal to cover the cut lemons completely with juice. Seal the jar and place it in the refrigerator, shaking occasional to distribute the salt over the lemons. In a month or two, the acid and salt will have transformed the skin of the lemons. I grow my lemons without pesticides but this seems to work for any type of lemon.

Lemon and Ricotta Crostata

Servings 4

There are endless recipes for lemon-based desserts on the Internet, so if this doesn’t pull you in, try another lemon dessert, but this is an easy, tasty mix of lemon and ricotta.

9 ounces all-purpose flour

4 ounces sugar

4.5 ounces unsalted butter (yep, if you bake you gotta get an electronic scale)

1 whole medium egg at room temperature

1 medium egg yolk at room temperature

1 tablespoon lemon zest

1 pinch salt

For filling:

12 ounces ricotta

5 ounces sugar

1 Tablespoon lemon zest

2 eggs

Place the flour, sugar, lemon zest, and salt in a medium bowl. Mix to combine. Add the butter cut into cubes. Mix the butter into the flour mixture with your hands (or using the paddle of a stand mixer). Once the mixture resembles bread crumbs, make a well in the center and add the yolk and the whole egg. Only mix with fingertips, otherwise too much kneading could alter the taste of the pastry. Mix to form a soft smooth ball. Refrigerate for 1 hour.

Roll out the dough into ¼ inch thickness with the help of a rolling pin. Place in a greased 9-inch cake pan also attach the edges of the pastry to the cake pan. Remove the hanging pastry edges with the help of a sharp knife. You can cut them into thin strips and use them to decorate the crostata giving it a classy look. Prick the base of the pastry with the help of a fork.

For the filling, blend the eggs with the sugar. Add the lemon zest and the ricotta. Beat till fully combined. Leave to refrigerate for half an hour. In the meantime, preheat the oven at 350°F for 35 to 40 minutes Pour the filling into the pastry shell, place it on a sheet pan for easy handling and bake in the oven until light golden brown and firm.

.

Ken Morris has been cooking for comfort for more than 30 years and learning in kitchens from Alaska to Thailand to Italy. He now cooks and writes from his kitchen in Napa. Email macmor@sbcglobal.net.