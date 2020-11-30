Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Winter's bright spot: Lemons

Winter shifts the cooking menu of grilling and salads to heavier foods, such as stews and long-cooked braises but in the market, there is one bright spot: lemons.

If you do a Google search of best lemon recipes, the first thousand or so entries are desserts. But, when I was in Italy I discovered lemons a constant in savory dishes there.

When my wife and I stayed in Positano, a cliffside village just barely clutching onto southern Italy's Amalfi Coast, we enjoyed seeing the huge local lemons, which were the result of local farmers crossing local lemons with bitter oranges until they produced orange-sized lemons called Sfusato d'Amalfi.

The fruit was grown to provide vitamin C to prevent scurvy on long sea voyages and by the 19th century, the lemon had transformed the previously unproductive rural landscape along the Amalfi coast into a major economic creator.

But, it’s not just these unique lemons that are part of the Italian cuisine. Helena Attlee’s “The Land Where Lemons Grow” unfolds the citrus’ long voyage from its home in the Himalayas to southern Italy, and its spreading out through the country, appearing in ancient Roman and Renaissance cookbooks and it is still important today.