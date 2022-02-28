Napa Farmers Market: March at the Market

March is here, which means only one month until the Tuesday market returns on April 5 and will be open through December. Probably because of the spring-like weather, a lot of folks have been asking about it, which is a good sign that our weekday market will continue to grow with customer support.

One of my favorite parts of my job is connecting with all kinds of people in the market aisles. I never know who I'll meet. While chatting with Leo from Long Meadow Ranch in January, Patrick Deasy joined our conversation.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Well, lo and behold, Patrick and his family have their own small farm neighboring Joey Pader's Soda Canyon Farm. Patrick was doing some research to decide if he wanted to join a local farmers market. Fast forward to now: Patrick started at the market on Feb. 19 with Micros Market Garden Farm.

Patrick has been farming professionally for more than eight years throughout California. Beginning on a two-acre culinary garden, Patrick began to observe the ecological cycles present in nature and the need (or lack thereof) for human intervention. After managing crops and staff at The Restaurant at Meadowood in St. Helena, Patrick developed the Micros Market Garden Farm with his wife, Haruna. We are thrilled to support a Napa County-based family farm, so be sure to stop by and welcome them.

The harvest of the month fruit is the Cara Cara orange. These oranges are known for their sweet flavor, low acidity, and pinkish-red flesh, like the color of pink grapefruit. They are commonly used for juicing and for snacking on raw, as well as in fruit salads, green salads, desserts, and sauces. Use the recipe below to try them out as a glaze for turnips.

March’s featured veggie is the radish. While the taproot (straight tapering root growing vertically downward) of the radish is the most popular part for cooking, the rest of the plant, including the leaves and stem, can be eaten as well, and are often prepared like other leafy greens.

Radish varieties are broken down by season: winter, spring, summer, and fall. The spring and summer varieties are generally smaller and have a three- to four-week cultivation cycle. They include the white-tipped French Breakfast radish and the Easter Egg radish, which comes in several different colors. Winter and fall radishes include the spicier, rough-skinned black radish as well as daikon, which is commonly used in Asian cuisine.

See you at the Napa Farmers Market!

Cara Cara Orange-Glazed Turnips

This recipe is adapted from EatFresh.org, an online recipe and nutrition resource developed for CalFresh eligible individuals and families, and an excellent tool for anyone interested in eating healthier on a budget.

1-pound turnips, small to medium, peeled and quartered

3/4 cup water

1 Cara Cara orange, thinly sliced rind from one whole

1/2 cup fresh Cara Cara Orange juice, about two oranges

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons parsley, chopped, optional

Arrange turnips in a large skillet and add enough water to reach halfway up turnips. Add orange rind, orange juice, olive oil, sugar, and salt. Boil for 10 minutes over medium-high heat, covered, stirring occasionally.

Remove cover and boil turnips for about 8 minutes, stirring until they are tender, and liquid has evaporated.

Continue sautéing turnips until they turn golden brown. Add 1 tablespoon water and toss turnips until well-coated with glaze.

Garnish with parsley and serve.

Cara Mae Wooledge, market director for the Napa Farmers Market