Napa Farmers Market: A seasonal soirée made simple

We all know the holiday season can be stressful, though every year we swear to ourselves that it won’t happen. Celebrating with friends and family should not create extra anxiety, or take up more of your time and effort than the time you spend enjoying everyone’s company and relaxing. Whether we are the host, or just asked to bring something, we can be thrown for a loop.

Do not overthink it; you can do something fabulous, without much extra work. To celebrate the season, simply keep it seasonal, and there is no better resource than the Napa Farmers Market.

This time of year, I get obsessed with persimmons and pomegranates. They are so delicious and beautiful that they can really dazzle at any soiree without much fuss.

Pomegranates have beautiful jewel-like pinkish-red seeds, or arils, which are the edible portion that give us the dark ruby juice. They are also a tangy superfood! Pomegranates have become quite popular as of late, and there are many recipes inspired by their arils or incorporate their juice.

Persimmons, on the other hand, have not quite had their big moment yet. This is a shame because with their natural cinnamon notes they are a perfect complement to most meals this time of year.

Persimmons can baffle people a bit, beginning with choosing which type to use, as you should choose wisely for your application. The most popular varieties are Fuyu and Hachiya.

Fuyu are the round squatty looking of the two and are still quite firm when they are ripe. You can eat them raw out-of-hand or add them to a multitude of dishes.

Hachiya, which are larger and more acorn shaped, are a different story. When they are firm, Hachiyas have a very astringent character, which can be quite unpleasant when eaten raw. These need to be either cooked or left on the counter until they become completely soft and mushy inside. Then they are divine! You can scoop out the flesh with a spoon and eat it just like a pudding.

I’ve included a couple of quick and easy preparations, that are sure to be the life of the party.

First, a low or no alcohol spritzer, that has pomegranate at its heart, with some lovely citrus and herbal notes.

Pomegranate-Thyme Spritzer

16 oz. pomegranate juice

¼ cup brown sugar

8 sprigs fresh thyme, plus more for garnish

2 oranges, peel the outer zest of one with a vegetable peeler (careful to avoid as much pith as possible), slice the second orange for garnish

1 - 750ml bottle sparkling water or sparkling wine

First make a pomegranate-thyme simple syrup as follows:

In a small saucepan, simmer the pomegranate juice with thyme stems and the peels of one of the oranges, until the juice is reduced by half. Add the brown sugar and stir until it has completely dissolved. Remove from heat and allow to cool to room temperature. Once cool, strain out thyme and orange peels and discard.

Fill a Collins glass 3⁄4 full with ice. Pour 4oz. of sparkling water or wine over ice, add simple syrup to taste. Gently stir with a cocktail stirrer. Garnish with a sprig of fresh thyme, orange slice, and a couple pomegranate seeds.

Pair it with this simple appetizer:

4 oz. Achadinha fromage blanc

Zest of 1 lemon

½ teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

3 Fuyu persimmons, sliced crosswise ⅛-inch thick

Kassy Kate olive tapenade

Pomegranate seeds, for garnish

In a small bowl, mix fromage blanc with lemon zest and thyme. Spread some cheese mixture on each persimmon slice, top with a dollop of olive tapenade, garnish with pomegranate seeds.

