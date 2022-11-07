Napa Farmers Market: Back to the root

The daily fog returned, rolling in and out of our mornings, the temperature dropped and thankfully, the rains arrived at long last. With a satisfied farewell to my summer beloveds, I enthusiastically welcome the autumnal onset of alliums, gourds, tuber and root crops in the limitless assortment of recipes, namely for soups and stews!

This particular season shift instantaneously brings forth grounding and pronounced themes such as: burrow, hearth, warmth, communion, and most vividly, roots (or raíces in Spanish!).

With an abundant agricultural region such as ours, coupled with our community rooted in culinary passion and know-how, one can experience some challenges in procuring ingredients especially of Caribbean origin.

Recently, I was able to tap into those roots and experiment with amendments to a traditional dish of my cultural upbringing. This is all thanks to a fellow New Yorker-Napa transplant in possession of exceptional culinary prowess and said access to seasonal offerings at the local market.

I was an honored guest at a friend’s home to commemorate their mother’s first visit to Napa. They hosted a dinner with friends observing our shared Dominican heritage featuring sancocho, the national stew of Dominican Republic. It is a quintessential Dominican comfort food in the form of a hearty meat and vegetable stew that warms the soul and feeds “the masses” at celebrations and family gatherings.

The meal was ingeniously paired with an array of California, Spanish and Washington wines, along with the pulsing, melodious sounds of bachata and merengue music; emblematic of Dominican revelry and festivities. We even passed around small cups of mamajuana, a spiced alcoholic beverage made by infusing a mixture of rum, red wine and honey with tree bark and herbs.

This experience brought me a sense of home without a doubt. It also inspired me to continue to gather familial recipes from the plethora of cultures represented here in my backyard of Napa.

There is no better time than to burrow at home on rainy days, indulge in play, and return to slow living rooted in exploration of the inbound bounty of gourds, tuber and root crops available at the Napa Farmers Market. Be sure to take advantage of the weekly Tuesday market for your holiday needs which comes to a close at the end of December.

Dominican Sancocho

Caribbean Meat & Vegetable Stew

Inspired by my mother and Dulce Acosta. Adapted from www.dominicancooking.com

Notes: Sancocho welcomes any combination of pork, beef, chicken and/or goat.

All ingredients are easy to adjust based on availability, preference and dietary restrictions.

Vegetarian/vegan modifications are welcome.

Ingredients:

Protein options:

1 lb pork loin, belly or chops;

½ lb smoked pork neck bones

1 lb chicken, bone-in small chunks

1 lb beef flank, chuck or round, cut into small chunks

1 lb goat meat

Vegetables:

1 lb kabocha or butternut squash

3 ears of corn

1 carrot | ½ lb yams

3 plantains, green

1 lb yuca (cassava)

1lb yautia (malanga)

Seasoning:

2 cubes chicken bouillon

1 ½ tsp oregano

1 ½ tsp adobo seasoning

1 tsp allspice (whole)

salt & pepper to taste

2 limes, juiced

2 Tbsp sofrito, (directions follow)

Sofrito –

Combine following ingredients in food processor:

1 red onion, chopped

1 bunch of cilantro

1 bunch of culantro

1 head of garlic

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 tbsp oregano

½ tsp sea salt

2 tbsp tomato paste

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

*** Fun tip: freeze remainder in ice cube tray for future use

Preparation:

Place the beef, pork, and goat meat in a large bowl and season with lime juice, cilantro (or parsley), oregano, garlic, and a teaspoon of salt.

Coat meat with the seasonings. Marinate for an hour.

In a large pot heat the oil over high heat, add the seasoned meats, and stir carefully. Cook stirring until browned. Add the remaining meats (chicken, pork ribs, ham bones, pork sausage) and corn, and cook stirring for a couple of minutes. Lower heat to medium and pour ½ gallon of water. Simmer until it breaks the boil.

Once the water breaks the boils, add squash and root vegetables (plantains, yams, yuca if available).

Grate, or scrape with the knife the remaining plantain to make it into a pulp, and add to the pot.

Simmer covered over low heat until the last ingredients you added are cooked through, it should have thickened a bit too. If it dries too much, add water as necessary, or simmer uncovered to reduce if it is not thick enough for your taste.

Traditionally it is served with white rice, avocado slices, and hot sauce on the side. Cristal hot sauce is my personal favorite with the high tones of vinegar and heat.