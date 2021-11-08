Napa Farmers Market: Capay Mills brings local craft milling to Napa

Most of us are farmers market regulars because we want fresh, locally grown produce, but wouldn’t it also be great to find fresh flour that’s milled locally from locally grown wheat?

Capay Mills is one of our newest Saturday market vendors. Its owner, David Kaisel, has been bringing a selection of his locally milled flours and cornmeal to the market for several weeks now. Not only are they locally milled in Esparto, but the wheat and corn used are also grown within an hour’s drive of the mill itself.

David launched Capay Mills in 2016 as an alternative to industrial commodity milling. The mill works directly with family farmers who grow grain in rotation with other crops, helping to revive the model of community-scale milling that once connected local farmers with local markets.

In 1870, David told me, there was one flour mill for every 1,400 people in the U.S.; he said the ratio today is one mill for 2,000,000 people. Capay Mills aims to change that and by doing so, reintroduce flavorful, nutritious, regenerative flour as the foundation of healthy diets and sustainable agriculture.

I must admit, I didn’t know much about flour until I started researching this article. At home I do most of the cooking and my wife Jeanine does the baking. During the pandemic when grocery store shelves were devoid of flour, we had a supply that would have been the envy of local bakers. Yes, some of the flours bore the likeness of the Pillsbury Dough Boy, but Jeanine had also discovered and purchased artisanal flour – it just hadn’t been grown and produced locally.

I decided I wanted to write this article after talking to David at the first market he attended, because Capay Mills checks all the boxes for being the ideal farmers market vendor. The terms organic, sustainable, heirloom, local, non-GMO, heritage, regenerative and fresh all describe their products. These are the same qualities many chefs look for when buying produce.

As I expected, there are significant differences between mass-produced flour and the products Capay Mills provides. The major flour brands found in your average supermarket are produced using modern steel roller mills that separate the hard, fibrous bran and oil-rich germ from the exterior of the wheatberry, leaving behind the starch and gluten-containing endosperm to be ground into flour. Removing the bran and germ renders the flour shelf-stable, but also removes the character provided by the bran and germ.

Capay Mills flours retain more of the bran and germ, so offer distinctive flavors and aromas that mass-produced flours lack. By milling their flours to order, Capay Mills reduces the importance of shelf life, and enables the consumer to enjoy fresh, charismatic flour like most of us have never tasted in our lifetimes.

Another thing I have learned about artisanal flour is that is the grain’s origin matters – just as with wine. Single-origin flour also has a terroir, and no two batches are the same. Descriptors used for wine such as buttery, creamy, grassy, earthy, and spicy also apply to breads made from artisanal flour. This probably means that there are flour geeks out there who are just as obsessed as wine geeks.

In addition to wheat flours, Capay Mills also produces white and blue cornmeal, and this was the first Capay Mills product I bought. White cornmeal can be used for grits and polenta as well as classic cornbread. I like to serve creamy polenta with pork ragú, beef short ribs or grilled sausages. Any leftover polenta goes into a small loaf pan that I refrigerate and then sauté when the spirit moves me. Blue cornmeal is a staple of New Mexican cuisine used in tortillas, tamales, and breakfast porridge called chaquehue, among other dishes.

Capay Mills will return to the Napa Farmers Market Saturday, Nov. 8 and then every other Saturday. Stop by their booth, talk to David about all his fantastic products, and if you haven’t baked or cooked with artisanal flour or cornmeal before, give it a try. I don’t think you’ll be disappointed.

Home Grown Polenta

4 cups of water

1 cup of milk

2 teaspoons of Kosher salt

1 cup of Capay Mills white cornmeal

2 tablespoons of butter

1 cup of grated Parmesan cheese

Bring water and milk to a boil in a heavy large saucepan. Add salt. Gradually whisk in the cornmeal.

Reduce the heat to low and cook until the mixture thickens, and the cornmeal is tender, stirring often, about 15 minutes. Turn off the heat. Add the butter and Parmesan and stir until melted.

David Layland is a member of Napa Farmers Market board.