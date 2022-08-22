Napa Farmers Market: Cooking simply with the best of summer

If you have been waiting for the height of farmers' market season, and of agriculture’s bounty, it is here. The farmers’ tables are crowded and so are the aisles. This is a glorious time of year, food-wise.
In the midst of it all, life gets quite busy with back-to-school and preparing for the routine of fall, before moving into the holidays, which will be here sooner than we can imagine. (I saw Halloween décor in some stores two weeks ago.)
The hustle before the weather changes is real, and we do not have time to be overly fussy. Luckily, the food being harvested now is at its peak and needs very little intervention to shine. Labor Day is coming up quickly and is a great opportunity to slow down and enjoy the fading light of summer with friends and family around the grill.
There are so many grill-able delights available at the Napa Farmers Market currently, with widely varying flavors and textures that can benefit from a little grill char, and not much more is needed.
I love the simplicity of tossing some ears of sweet corn right on the grill grates, still in their husks. It cannot get simpler than that. Of course, a little olive oil and salt and pepper on anything from avocado (yes, grill your avocado) to zucchini brings the delightful flavor of the food forward.
Then again, if you want to get “fancy,” adding fresh herbs and other bright flavorings to the different meats you like off the grill, you can create easy, delicious pairings with summer sippers like chilled white wines, rosés, or non-alcoholic spritzers.
The thing to remember is that during the summer, you do not need to be intimidated by cooking to make delicious and beautiful meals. If you buy fresh and peak-season ingredients from the Napa Farmers Market to make easy side dishes, grilled veggies and meat, or even just cut and display fruits and vegetables, everyone will enjoy it, and anyone can make it!
This recipe is an easy summer grilling dish that is perfect for a crowd. The recipe is courtesy of PLAYTE Kitchen.
Grilled Chile-Garlic Chicken Skewers
Serves 4
8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
1/4 cup chopped Calabrian chiles
1/4 cup olive oil
1/4 cup lemon juice, freshly squeezed
4 large garlic cloves, smashed and finely chopped
1 ½ tablespoon fresh rosemary leaves, finely chopped
Salt and pepper, to taste
8 metal or wooden skewerssoaked in water for at least 1 hour
Chimichurri sauce for garnish:
6 green onions, thinly sliced
1/2 cup cilantro leaves, rough-chopped
1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
1/4 cup red wine vinegar
3 red Fresno chiles, sliced thinly
Salt, as needed
For the marinade, whisk chopped Calabrian chiles, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, rosemary, salt and pepper in a medium bowl until well-combined.
Cut chicken thighs into 3-4 strips each (approximately 1 inch wide) and remove excess fat or cartilage. Toss chicken in marinade, cover and place in refrigerator for at least one hour or up to overnight. Then, skewer chicken pieces lengthwise on soaked wooden skewers or metal skewers.
For chimichurri sauce, combine green onions, cilantro, extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, red Fresno chilies, and salt in a small bowl until well-combined. Set aside for garnish later.
Preheat gas or charcoal grill to high heat, and oil the grates of the grill slightly with a kitchen towel that has been lightly soaked in a neutral oil, such as vegetable, peanut, or canola oil. Grill the chicken skewers approximately 6-8 minutes per side or until the chicken is firm, grill marks have been achieved, and the internal temperature of the chicken reaches 165 degrees F. If the chicken is getting too dark, but not fully cooked through, the skewers can be finished in a 350 F oven. Place chicken skewers on a platter and garnish liberally with chimichurri sauce.
This main dish pairs perfectly with hummus, baba ganoush, feta cheese and grilled flatbreads.
Veronica Donald, left, of JVL Gardens and Betty Gould of Raven Rock took first place in the 2015 Calistoga Famers' Market Fourth of July booth and costume decorating contest on Saturday. Last year they took second place.
Sandy Sauter is a Napa chef and a member of the board of the Napa Farmers Market. The market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1100 West St., Napa. More information is at napafarmersmarket.org