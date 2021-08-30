 Skip to main content
Napa Farmers Market: Did you say tomato water?

Napa Farmers Market: Did you say tomato water?

Tomato

Tomato season is in full swing at the Napa Farmers Market. 

 Sandy Sauter

I know that tomato water sounds ridiculous, or, at the very least, bougie. But hear me out. Just as we know wasting water is foolish when we are in a drought, we all know that food waste is just that: a waste.

Not to mention, when you buy tomatoes, you pay by the pound. What do you think makes up most of that weight? You guessed it: water. When you buy these precious beauties from your favorite farmer at the Napa Farmers Market, you want to savor every last bit of them. So you see, tomato water is not just delicious, it’s also completely practical and worthy of respect.

You may be wondering exactly what I am talking about when I say “tomato water.” Let me paint a picture. I live in a home that was built in 1920 and danced off its foundation during the 2014 earthquake. If you set a marble down on the floor, anywhere in the house, it will immediately roll to one corner. Nothing is level.

This becomes very apparent to me when tomato season is at its height, because as I am cutting up tomatoes for a BLT, a fish taco, a pasta pomodoro, or what-have-you, I tend to end up with tomato water on my shoes. The tomatoes are so juicy, and my house is so crooked, it literally pours off the counter onto the floor. What a pity that my shoes (and my dog) don’t fully appreciate this flavorful liquid. I, however, have started capturing and utilizing this delightful elixir.

If you have ever struggled cutting up a super ripe tomato, you have likely noticed how often tomatoes smoosh after the first cut — especially if your knife isn’t extremely sharp (and in that case, visit our friends at Perfect Edge knife sharpening on the first and third Saturdays of the month).

I keep my knives sharp, but I have also started placing my cutting board inside a rimmed cookie sheet to capture all that delicious liquid. That makes it easy to pour the water into a container to save (it freezes well) until I have enough to use in my favorite application of the moment.

Sometimes, you need to actively extract some of the moisture out of tomatoes, as when you are making a tomato tart, or are adding fresh tomatoes to a pizza. Recipes often tell you to cut the tomatoes, place them in a colander, salt them lightly, and let them sit for a bit. I would recommend placing that colander over a bowl instead of your sink, so you capture the precious water being released.

We have covered the why and the how of tomato water, but what of the what (do we do with it, that is)? Good question. Here are a few suggestions:

• Use the tomato water as a base for a vinaigrette, adding any other flavorings you like (shallots, mustard, herbs), a bit more acid in the form of a splash of vinegar or citrus juice, and some extra virgin olive oil. Whisk it up or shake it in a jar, adjusting with salt and pepper, and voilà!

• Use it as a soup broth, adding anything to it you fancy. Serve it chilled or warmed, blended or brothy, the sky’s the limit.

• How about a lighter, brighter Bloody Mary? I love the tomato flavor in this classic, brunchy vodka cocktail, but sometimes it is a bit heavy and thicker in texture than I am in the mood for. Using fresh tomato water, instead of tomato “juice” or Bloody Mary mix, can really change the game. This also allows you to have full control over the flavors and heat.

Once you master those, think about using the rest of your liquid bounty as a poaching liquid for fish, adding to a risotto, or creating a refreshing tomato granita or sorbet.

Sandy Sauter is co-owner and VP of Culinary Creative at PLAYTE Kitchen, co-owner and managing partner of Spork Kitchens and a NFM board member.

Find the Napa Farmers Market at 1100 West Street (at Pearl Street) in downtown Napa, site of the former Cinedome Theater. Hours are Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8:00 a.m. to noon. For details visit: napafarmersmarket.org. Please note, on September 3rd, (BottleRock Saturday), the Market will open early at 7:30 and close at 11 a.m.

