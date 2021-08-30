Napa Farmers Market: Did you say tomato water?

I know that tomato water sounds ridiculous, or, at the very least, bougie. But hear me out. Just as we know wasting water is foolish when we are in a drought, we all know that food waste is just that: a waste.

Not to mention, when you buy tomatoes, you pay by the pound. What do you think makes up most of that weight? You guessed it: water. When you buy these precious beauties from your favorite farmer at the Napa Farmers Market, you want to savor every last bit of them. So you see, tomato water is not just delicious, it’s also completely practical and worthy of respect.

You may be wondering exactly what I am talking about when I say “tomato water.” Let me paint a picture. I live in a home that was built in 1920 and danced off its foundation during the 2014 earthquake. If you set a marble down on the floor, anywhere in the house, it will immediately roll to one corner. Nothing is level.