Napa Farmers Market: Don’t count out pears

As a child growing up in the 1970s and 1980s, I do not recall ever visiting farmers markets like we have today. The closest thing was a seasonal roadside fruit stand or driving out to Brentwood to get fresh corn.

Like many American households during that time, my mother’s pantry was filled with canned fruits and vegetables. Such a pantry might be understandable in certain parts of the U.S., but we lived in Northern California, just hours away from some of the richest farmland in the country. But those were the times, and the approach to nutrition was different. We certainly evolved since then, not just here in California but across the nation and the world.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

One item I remember most from the “can” was usually reserved as a separate “nutritional” dessert in its own small bowl resting on the upper right-hand corner of the placemat at dinner: Del Monte’s fruit cocktail. It had four main fruits featured in a thick syrup, which my sisters and I would drink out of the small bowl once we ate our fruit. The cocktail contained bright orange peach chunks, a small pink cherry, skinless green grapes, and the most boring part of the four – little pieces of pear. I can often remember looking down at the near empty bowl and only seeing the pears left. I must have thought they were tasteless, mushy, or not worth my time.

The great thing about growing older is we rediscover those things that perhaps we dismissed in childhood. As far as fruit goes, for me, that would be the pear. Today, they are a “must purchase” item at the Napa Farmers Market, and we are in the middle of pear season right now.

Arceo Ranch is one of the vendors at the market that offers this ancient fruit. When I say ancient, we are talking China about 2000 BC. The pear varietals offered by Arceo Ranch allows the customer to have a different taste experience relative to texture and flavor.

A quick tour around the vendor stand of Arceo Ranch, you will find the crunchy bosc with its earthy skin. The comice pear is larger, softer, sweeter, and very juicy. Then there are the smaller ones like seckel pears that are a bit more tart but packed with flavor.

All of these pears are also loaded with nutritional value. According to USA Pears, a network of pear growers across the country, “pears contain antioxidants and have vitamin C, which protects against oxidative stress that may lead to heart disease. Pears are also a great source of fiber, which has been shown to reduce cholesterol and also decrease the risk of heart disease.”

I never thought I would be the promoter of pears, that boring colorless fruit found at the bottom of my small bowl of fruit cocktail. If my mom had access to the fruits of the Napa Farmers Market when I was a kid, I don’t think my favorite part of dinner would be drinking the syrup from the can of fruit. I would have certainly given pears a second look.

Pear Fries

A recipe from usapears.org, developed by Andrea Slonecker

Serve these healthy treats as an afterschool or anytime healthy snack!

Dukkah (a nut and spice blend, recipe follows; you can also find it at Whole Spice at the Oxbow Public Market in Napa)

1 tablespoon coriander seeds

1 tablespoon fennel seeds

½ tablespoon cumin seeds

½ teaspoon peppercorns

3 tablespoons roasted unsalted pistachios

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

¼ teaspoon fine sea salt

Tahini-Honey Dip:

½ cup well-stirred tahini

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice, plus more to taste

Fine sea salt

4 Bosc pears, halved, cored, and cut into batons (like French fries) using a mandoline or chef’s knife

To make the dukkah:

Heat a small sauté pan or skillet over medium heat. When it’s hot, add the coriander, fennel, cumin, and peppercorns and toast, constantly swirling the pan over the heat until aromatic, about 2 minutes. (Be careful not to burn them.)

Pour the spices into a mortar and pestle or spice grinder. Let them cool completely and then grind to tiny pieces, but not a powder.

Add the pistachios and pound or grind them to small crumbs, taking care not to overwork the mixture into a paste. The texture should be like homemade breadcrumbs. Stir in the sesame seeds and salt. The dukkah will keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for a few weeks.

To make the Tahini-Honey Dip:

In a small bowl, whisk together the tahini, honey, olive oil, lemon juice, and salt. Taste and adjust the seasoning. The dip will keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for a week or more.

Sprinkle the pear batons generously with the dukkah. Serve with the tahini-honey dip.